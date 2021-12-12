If you have an hour spare, you might enjoy having a crack at this:https://cityquiz.io/
There's an American Cities in there for the ones of you across the pond. I have no affiliation with this, just had a crack at it the other day, got 175 (but stating the country the city was in), did some research and today got myself up to 234 (by opting for anywhere in Europe). 84 in the UK, and 41 in France. Need to crack on with my eastern Europe studies still, left a few countries out altogether, and even struggled with Germany, partly because they barely distinguish cities from towns there, sort of. The lad Tom from Geoguesser annoyingly got 497 live on youtube. I think there are around 800 Cities in Europe. It probably would have helped to remember more of those European away teams and a bit more of the Eredivisie, etc.