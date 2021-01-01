« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16

Reply #200
Quote from: Caston
Firmino has a calf injury - James Pearce

this is about right for us.
  Reply #201
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
We do love a training injury! Renewing his contract would be utter madness even if this one isn't supposedly bad.

Hopefully ends up like the "positive discussions" we kept supposedly having with Can and Gini.
  Reply #202
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: Caston
Firmino has a calf injury - James Pearce

The reds are back  8)
  Reply #203
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: Caston
Firmino has a calf injury - James Pearce
He tripped over one of Keita's crutches?
  Reply #204
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
all those damned karate kicks. 
Reply #205
Quote from: Caston
Firmino has a calf injury - James Pearce

Of course he has.

Just the two attackers then.
  Reply #206
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: Samie
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.

 8)
  Reply #207
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
As much as I would love to smash these tonight, I think we also need to look at this game as a dead rubber unfortunately. No one knows what the squad is likely to be yet but there are some players you can count out automatically due to only having returned from WC recently and many of our first teamers need wrapping in cotton wool if we are to rely on them into the next part of the season.

It would be nice, but at this point, until we know, we cant rely on anything being done in the transfer window.
 
I can see a side consisting of cup players and those who are needing playing time such as Kelleher (obviously) Ox, Keita, Carvalho and Harvey. I also think we see Trent, Joe and Robbo and maybe Fab in a more defensive role if Milner is out, with Hendo on the bench as a sub for 25-30 minutes . I would be hesitant in having Mo and Nunez on for the whole game..maybe 60 minutes each or on in the 2nd half. I would be looking to some of the younger talent tonight to stake a claim in the case that our squad becomes too much more depleted. I want us to win every game, but the bigger picture is the league and securing at least 4th, so a win would be great but an injury free, low scoring kick about would also be ok.
  Reply #208
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
this is the squad for tonight, according to the Echo (shows Bobby as available but seems not now)...

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders : Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay.

Midfielders : Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic.

Forwards: Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak.

Sidelined: Alisson (rested), Trent Alexander-Arnold (rested), Virgil van Dijk (rested), Ibrahima Konate (rested), Fabinho (rested), Jordan Henderson (rested), Arthur Melo (muscle issue), Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf injury).
  Reply #209
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: killer-heels
Of course he has.

Just the two attackers then.
Maybe just one if we rest Nunez or Salah to prevent injury
  Reply #210
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
So is Matip in the clear?
  Reply #211
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas
So is Matip in the clear?
No - he fell over Bobby.
  Reply #212
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho
  Reply #213
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: HardworkDedication
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho
who is he .... ?
  Reply #214
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: HardworkDedication
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

Not actually a bad line up by any means but will always be tough against these. For me, I just don't understand why Trent and Fabinho can't play, providing there's no new information like an injury or something. Might not be the worst thing having Bajcetic in because Fabinho's form this season has been poor anyway, good chance for him to impress.

God forbid but an injury to Salah or Nunez at this point would just be miserable. Might have to throw it back to early Klopp days in 2016 when we were loaning in Steven Caulker to play up front  ;D
  Reply #215
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: HardworkDedication
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho
Going with Elliott and Bajcetic in midfield will be too risky in this game.
Reply #216
Quote from: SamLad
who is he .... ?

Bill Withers.
Reply #217
Quote from: HardworkDedication
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho

Good team and great that Matip isnt injured.
  Reply #218
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: MonsLibpool
Going with Elliott and Bajcetic in midfield will be too risky in this game.

I don't believe we have many more options, especially with one eye on Villa
Reply #219
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?
Bill Withers.

No, hes just left. Can I give him a message?
  Reply #220
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
it'll be interesting to see if Hendo or Trent (or any of the WC players) are on the bench tonight, ready to come on if needed.
  Reply #221
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
It's like fucking groundhog day...
Half the squad are missing/rested, or ughhh... injured
Roll on 2023
  Reply #222
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: HardworkDedication
From the same guy who has been spot on everytime

Kelleher
Milner
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Carvalho
Depending on who Abu Dhabi have available we could be completely overrun in midfield with that lineup. 
  Reply #223
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Depending on the severity of his injury, looks like Carvalho and Ox will getting more minutes in attack. Big opportunity for Carvalho.
  Reply #224
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Kelleher to have a worldie..already has a great reputation and tonight could double his valuation.

I'm sticking with viewing this as a dead rubber (as much as I would love to smash them) in the hope that we see some magic from our younger less experienced players. They seem to be getting rave reviews from the games in Dubai so it would be great to see some of the fearlessness tonight.

  Reply #225
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: JRed
Depending on who Abu Dhabi have available we could be completely overrun in midfield with that lineup.

Nah be fine.
  Reply #226
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
Quote from: JRed
Depending on who Abu Dhabi have available we could be completely overrun in midfield with that lineup.
yeah, doesn't generate a ton of confidence right now.
Reply #227
Quote from: gerrardisgod
Who, thank the lord, is still with us.

:D
