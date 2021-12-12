Joseph Gomez stopped him last time out.
Game like this, I wish we had an alehouse, carthorse, thug XI we could wheel in"Right lads. You'll never play for Liverpool again, just make sure you kick them up and down the pitch the whole game and a couple of slideys on the ref wouldn't go amiss"
With Virgil alongside him
rumours Matip & Firmino out for tonight.
How? What is going on with our medical department?
Matip is quite injury prone, so its hardly surprising if he is injured.Bobby has also been picking up more knocks the older he has got. His availability worries me considering we will have to rely on him for 2-3 months.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I refuse to believe it whilst accepting it sounds entirely plausible.What would that mean
Phillips v Haaland? And probably Darwin up top with someone like Ox or Carvalho playing off the left
they are just rumours. I would wait & see the squad first
Bobby being out isn't the worst, Doak on the left, with Darwin and Salah in their favourite positions doesn't sound bad at all. But Matip missing would be... not good.
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
You're the idiot who posted it in the first place.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Where have the Matip and Milner rumours come from 🤔
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]