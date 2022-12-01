« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16  (Read 3857 times)

Offline JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:51:12 am »
After the sick joke that was the sportswashing World Cup, it would be nice to hammer Abu Dhabi Sportswashing FC.
Hope Nunez plays.
Offline redk84

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:56:54 am »
Hope we go for it and win.
Can see a few goals in this

Up the reds
Online thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:37:54 am
Uruguay went out on the 2nd December, Netherlands and Brazil went out on the 9th December and England on the 10th, so unless carrying a knock, they mostly all should be OK. Darwin and Trent will be well rested (Trent only got 35 mins I've read?), Hendo could be ready unless England broke him. Kelleher usually gets the League Cup anyway, did Fab play at all for Brazil? (Didn't watch the WC, so no idea). Virg is the one most likely to need a rest as I assume he played every game for the Dutch?
I agree that realistically all of our World Cup players could play at a push.  Most didn't go far in the tournament and some barely kicked a ball.  Were it a league game I'd expect most to feature.

I just think Klopp will draw a line that those who went to the World Cup won't be involved.  I'm completely guessing at the intensity of the training programmes but presumably the Liverpool training was about gradually building up to the domestic restart while the national training was the treadmill of preparing for the next game, then the next, then the next.

I guess my point, if I really had one, was that we can put out a good team and a reasonable bench without those World Cup participants.

According to this article (https://www.football365.com/news/feature-premier-league-clubs-ranked-how-badly-affected-by-world-cup-qatar) our players clocked up a surprisingly high 1788 minutes but that's still dwarfed by the Abu Dhabi Globetrotters' 4625 minutes.  If Guardiola were to take a hard line on World Cup participants he'd have Haaland and Mahrez lingering up front waiting for a team of kids to get the ball up to them.
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Apologies for tempting fate but when did these fuckers last beat us in front of a crowd (insert your own Etihad joke).

Were unbeaten in 5 against them. Their last win was that 4-1 shocker at Anfield in lock down and their previous win against us was when wed just won the league. Think it would have been the 2-1 in January 2019.
Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:41:28 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 11:16:01 am
Apologies for tempting fate but when did these fuckers last beat us in front of a crowd (insert your own Etihad joke).

Were unbeaten in 5 against them. Their last win was that 4-1 shocker at Anfield in lock down and their previous win against us was when wed just won the league. Think it would have been the 2-1 in January 2019.

When Silva didnt participate in the champions guard of honour. That didnt count either., Before that the 2-1 when Kompany wasnt sent off

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
As many will know there has been a joint letter sent from Billy Hogan and the Man city chief exec to members ahead of the match addressing bad behaviour with City fans.

Can someone please tell me what the bad behaviour was from our fans the last time we played Man City, as noted this then led to an impact on their fans outside the stadium and then been a matter for educating our fans on this? As I seemed to have missed where or when our fans have been involved in behaviour that led to having an impact on their fans, assuming psychologically, after the match and beyond? What could that mean?

Offline JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:57:01 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:48:25 am
As many will know there has been a joint letter sent from Billy Hogan and the Man city chief exec to members ahead of the match addressing bad behaviour with City fans.

Can someone please tell me what the bad behaviour was from our fans the last time we played Man City, as noted this then led to an impact on their fans outside the stadium and then been a matter for educating our fans on this? As I seemed to have missed where or when our fans have been involved in behaviour that led to having an impact on their fans, assuming psychologically, after the match and beyond? What could that mean?
I think they were provoked by someone throwing a bottle at their coach many years ago. That will continue to be their excuse for their atrocious behaviour for eternity.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:58:03 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:48:25 am
As many will know there has been a joint letter sent from Billy Hogan and the Man city chief exec to members ahead of the match addressing bad behaviour with City fans.

Can someone please tell me what the bad behaviour was from our fans the last time we played Man City, as noted this then led to an impact on their fans outside the stadium and then been a matter for educating our fans on this? As I seemed to have missed where or when our fans have been involved in behaviour that led to having an impact on their fans, assuming psychologically, after the match and beyond? What could that mean?



There wasn't any.

City fans sang stuff about Hillsbrough for 90 minutes though which the Guardian Newspaper believed was fine.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm »
But at least David Conn is about the only person that works at the Manchester Guardian who isn't a c*nt

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/may/15/manchester-city-defence-battered-song-misguided-liverpool

EDIT: Apologies. David Squires also brought it up
Online oojason

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:48:25 am
As many will know there has been a joint letter sent from Billy Hogan and the Man city chief exec to members ahead of the match addressing bad behaviour with City fans.

Can someone please tell me what the bad behaviour was from our fans the last time we played Man City, as noted this then led to an impact on their fans outside the stadium and then been a matter for educating our fans on this? As I seemed to have missed where or when our fans have been involved in behaviour that led to having an impact on their fans, assuming psychologically, after the match and beyond? What could that mean?

Aye, and also not sure how anyone can say with a straight face that the problem is just with a minority of City fans - it was near on the whole end singing those chants. Not for the first time.

Followed by Guardiola questioning if the chanting actually happened or not in his post match conference (with a feeble apology in there somewhere... 'if it happened' x 2).


I appreciate the two clubs are trying to defuse tensions - but living in fantasy land and downplaying what has occurred is not a good start. Bit disappointed Hogan put his name to that (though that's just my two penneth opinion).
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Whoever wins this has a very good chance to win the whole thing. We aren't winning the title so as many as cups as we can muster must be the aim. It will be tough and disjointed on Thursday. Might go to pens.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:14:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:02:38 pm
Aye, and also not sure how anyone can say with a straight face that the problem is just with a minority of City fans - it was near on the whole end singing those chants. Not for the first time.

Followed by Guardiola questioning if the chanting actually happened or not in his post match conference (with a feeble apology in there somewhere... 'if it happened' x 2).

I appreciate the two clubs are trying to defuse tensions - but living in fantasy land and downplaying what has occurred is not a good start. Bit disappointed Hogan put his name to that (though that's just my two penneth opinion).

Yeah sorry everyone I should have made it more clear that my post was of course dripping with sarcasm.

I am very disappointed Hogan put his name to that also. It's absolutely pathetic and only encourages the problem to persist.

The problem is with rival fans overstepping the line with their horrific chants that does have a clear effect on families and others outside of the games. Trying some awful attempt to stick us all into one barrel is verging on outrageous for me and I am sure others will feel the same.

Call our fans bin dippers, say we are all on the dole, whatever simple chant comes into your head instead of ones that support your own team, but the crossing of the line of goading fans with abhorrent chants that aim to cause ongoing emotional damage to grieving families has gone on for long enough, and I am sick of our club doing fuck all about it. This letter is a slap in the face to all of that.

This problem is never going away until clubs take responsibility for their fans chanting about the deaths of fans which has a clear ongoing effect on those involved, and our own club taking a big stand against it which they so far seem to be very weak and helping the problem to persist.
Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:14:13 pm
Yeah sorry everyone I should have made it more clear that my post was of course dripping with sarcasm.

I am very disappointed Hogan put his name to that also. It's absolutely pathetic and only encourages the problem to persist.

The problem is with rival fans overstepping the line with their horrific chants that does have a clear effect on families and others outside of the games. Trying some awful attempt to stick us all into one barrel is verging on outrageous for me and I am sure others will feel the same.

Call our fans bin dippers, say we are all on the dole, whatever simple chant comes into your head instead of ones that support your own team, but the crossing of the line of goading fans with abhorrent chants that aim to cause ongoing emotional damage to grieving families has gone on for long enough, and I am sick of our club doing fuck all about it. This letter is a slap in the face to all of that.

This problem is never going away until clubs take responsibility for their fans chanting about the deaths of fans which has a clear ongoing effect on those involved, and our own club taking a big stand against it which they so far seem to be very weak and helping the problem to persist.

Just read my email, not happy we are being tarred with the same brush as those c*nts.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:14:13 pm
Yeah sorry everyone I should have made it more clear that my post was of course dripping with sarcasm.

I am very disappointed Hogan put his name to that also. It's absolutely pathetic and only encourages the problem to persist.

The problem is with rival fans overstepping the line with their horrific chants that does have a clear effect on families and others outside of the games. Trying some awful attempt to stick us all into one barrel is verging on outrageous for me and I am sure others will feel the same.

Call our fans bin dippers, say we are all on the dole, whatever simple chant comes into your head instead of ones that support your own team, but the crossing of the line of goading fans with abhorrent chants that aim to cause ongoing emotional damage to grieving families has gone on for long enough, and I am sick of our club doing fuck all about it. This letter is a slap in the face to all of that.

This problem is never going away until clubs take responsibility for their fans chanting about the deaths of fans which has a clear ongoing effect on those involved, and our own club taking a big stand against it which they so far seem to be very weak and helping the problem to persist.

I 100% blame the UK media as much as the 'fans' singing that shite.

That they don't report on it means they are culpible. I'd ban all the fuckers from Anfield. Sky. BBC. ITV. The Guardian all of them. Fuck them all if they aren't going to report anything.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 12:17:34 pm
Just read my email, not happy we are being tarred with the same brush as those c*nts.

Yeah got the same one

Liverpool Football Club can fuck right off with that.

I honestly wasn't sure I was going to even bother watching the match (I'm not going) but that's decided it. Fuck it. Going to the pictures with the missus.

Not looking forward to tuning in and hearing 90 minutes of filth about Heysel, Hillsbrough, bindippers, eating rats, slums, our injured fans and all the rest and then us getting the fucking blame for it again - and from our own fucking club at that.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:24:01 pm
I 100% blame the UK media as much as the 'fans' singing that shite.

That they don't report on it means they are culpible. I'd ban all the fuckers from Anfield. Sky. BBC. ITV. The Guardian all of them. Fuck them all if they aren't going to report anything.

No doubt they are also a massive problem, they do the same shit every time of trying to 'balance' everything where there is zero balance for what is happening, our own club seems to be doing the same here and it's infuriating.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm »
We accepted Guardiola's claim that coins were thrown at him at Anfield earlier in the season. We allegedly just couldn't identify who threw them. So I assume they are referring to that.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:14:13 pm
Yeah sorry everyone I should have made it more clear that my post was of course dripping with sarcasm.

I am very disappointed Hogan put his name to that also. It's absolutely pathetic and only encourages the problem to persist.

The problem is with rival fans overstepping the line with their horrific chants that does have a clear effect on families and others outside of the games. Trying some awful attempt to stick us all into one barrel is verging on outrageous for me and I am sure others will feel the same.

Call our fans bin dippers, say we are all on the dole, whatever simple chant comes into your head instead of ones that support your own team, but the crossing of the line of goading fans with abhorrent chants that aim to cause ongoing emotional damage to grieving families has gone on for long enough, and I am sick of our club doing fuck all about it. This letter is a slap in the face to all of that.

This problem is never going away until clubs take responsibility for their fans chanting about the deaths of fans which has a clear ongoing effect on those involved, and our own club taking a big stand against it which they so far seem to be very weak and helping the problem to persist.

I've said it before, our own club has been pathetic for 30 years over this, and are still pathetic today.
Online Circa1892

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:12:09 am
Did I imagine Guardiola saying he would only have five senior players to choose from?  I only caught the headline so not sure what critieria he was using to come up with that.


Five senior players per position I assume?
Offline Jordellsu

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:19:00 pm
I've said it before, our own club has been pathetic for 30 years over this, and are still pathetic today.

Spitting at the city bench a few years ago, no evidence it happened, coins thrown at the last match, no evidence it happened, I thought the days of our supporters getting blamed for doing fuck all were over. The club releasing this statement whilst not challenging these made up accusations just keeps feeding the narrative. Well done Billy. The next chants are down to you.
Offline storkfoot

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
The Man City email says We have engaged the Chairs from both our respective fan groups in our discussions and have their full backing to help 

I can see no mention of this on the Spirit of Shankly website.

To me, this seems like Man Citys media section getting their defence organised before the inevitable poverty and Hillsborough songs or, its their media department continuing with their narrative that LFC supporters are as bad, or much worse, than their own.

Until LFC have the balls to issue warnings to other clubs to the effect that, if their supporters continue with such vile chants at games, their away support allocations will be dramatically reduced, nothing will change, sadly.

I am going to the game. I do wonder what would happen if 500 Liverpool fans filmed the same section of their fans singing vile chants. Sweet FA.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Today at 01:41:23 pm
Spitting at the city bench a few years ago, no evidence it happened, coins thrown at the last match, no evidence it happened, I thought the days of our supporters getting blamed for doing fuck all were over. The club releasing this statement whilst not challenging these made up accusations just keeps feeding the narrative. Well done Billy. The next chants are down to you.

See below.

Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:17:43 pm
We accepted Guardiola's claim that coins were thrown at him at Anfield earlier in the season. We allegedly just couldn't identify who threw them. So I assume they are referring to that.

The club said there was evidence coins were thrown, they just couldn't identify who threw them.
Offline Jordellsu

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 01:43:26 pm
The Man City email says We have engaged the Chairs from both our respective fan groups in our discussions and have their full backing to help 

I can see no mention of this on the Spirit of Shankly website.

To me, this seems like Man Citys media section getting their defence organised before the inevitable poverty and Hillsborough songs or, its their media department continuing with their narrative that LFC supporters are as bad, or much worse, than their own.

Until LFC have the balls to issue warnings to other clubs to the effect that, if their supporters continue with such vile chants at games, their away support allocations will be dramatically reduced, nothing will change, sadly.


CCTV covers 100% of the crowd. They found no one Spitting and they found no one throwing coins so It didn't happen.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Today at 01:49:09 pm

CCTV covers 100% of the crowd. They found no one Spitting and they found no one throwing coins so It didn't happen.

So when the club confirmed coins were thrown, they were lying?


https://theathletic.com/3956566/2022/12/01/liverpool-guardiola-man-city-coin/

Quote
Anfield officials say they carried out a full and thorough investigation which included studying CCTV footage and taking witness statements from both stewards and fans sat in the vicinity.

There was some evidence of coins being thrown, but the footage and the statements were inconclusive in terms of identifying the perpetrators. Liverpool had vowed that anyone found guilty would be banned from Anfield for life for totally unacceptable behaviour.

Although the investigation has now concluded, Anfield officials say they would welcome any additional witnesses with further information to come forward.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
First game back!


And of course its them!




We want to win it, after all the Milk Cup was always our thang but to kick them out would be extra special.

Beating them at the Emptyad will be sweet and hearing Pep playing it down afterwards will be fun.



Just gotta win this thing.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

National news now, our club can fuck right off on this.

Still citing that fucking coach almost half a decade ago even though they have been guilty of the same, it's almost trolling at this point.

Let's wait for the guaranteed chants as usual from their fans and see what our club have to say about it. I won't hold my breath.
Offline JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:02:38 pm
Aye, and also not sure how anyone can say with a straight face that the problem is just with a minority of City fans - it was near on the whole end singing those chants. Not for the first time.

Followed by Guardiola questioning if the chanting actually happened or not in his post match conference (with a feeble apology in there somewhere... 'if it happened' x 2).


I appreciate the two clubs are trying to defuse tensions - but living in fantasy land and downplaying what has occurred is not a good start. Bit disappointed Hogan put his name to that (though that's just my two penneth opinion).
One look at the Liverpool thread in blueloon shows where all the problems come from. They are absolutely feral.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

National news now, our club can fuck right off on this.

Still citing that fucking coach almost half a decade ago even though they have been guilty of the same, it's almost trolling at this point.

Let's wait for the guaranteed chants as usual from their fans and see what our club have to say about it. I won't hold my breath.

I'd love it if they chanted it once and our team just walked off and didn't come back on.

Let's see if the fucking media shithouses could try and brush that under the carpet.
Online Circa1892

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

National news now, our club can fuck right off on this.

Still citing that fucking coach almost half a decade ago even though they have been guilty of the same, it's almost trolling at this point.

Let's wait for the guaranteed chants as usual from their fans and see what our club have to say about it. I won't hold my breath.

It's the BBC. That prick Simon Stone who writes for them was probably doing the chants while he wrote his copy after the last game.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:10:14 pm
It's the BBC. That prick Simon Stone who writes for them was probably doing the chants while he wrote his copy after the last game.


So. Mentioned in that impartial BBC article : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

1. Members of the Anfield crowd threw coins
2. Pre-match comments from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp about their spending power
3. The Liverpool manager being xenophobic
4. Damage to a City bus when it left Anfield
5. Damage to a City coach at Liverpool in 2018

So sounds legit. Five things about Liverpool and no mention whatsoever of anything else.

So its clear that Liverpool FC is saying in this sentence that its entirely down to Liverpool fans and City fans have done absolutely nothing at any time.

"Regrettably, based on recent meetings between our clubs, we also know that a minority of fans are responsible for behaviours and actions that have no place in our game



Online oojason

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:25:06 pm

So. Mentioned in that impartial BBC article : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

1. Members of the Anfield crowd threw coins
2. Pre-match comments from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp about their spending power
3. The Liverpool manager being xenophobic
4. Damage to a City bus when it left Anfield
5. Damage to a City coach at Liverpool in 2018

So sounds legit. Five things about Liverpool and no mention whatsoever of anything else.

So its clear that Liverpool FC is saying in this sentence that its entirely down to Liverpool fans and City fans have done absolutely nothing at any time.

"Regrettably, based on recent meetings between our clubs, we also know that a minority of fans are responsible for behaviours and actions that have no place in our game

The shills for sportswashing in action, mate.


The article has seemingly been updated to now include a single line of 'while Liverpool condemned "vile" chanting from the away end' too - though is easily lost in amongst its agenda.
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #72 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:24 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64036057

National news now, our club can fuck right off on this.

Still citing that fucking coach almost half a decade ago even though they have been guilty of the same, it's almost trolling at this point.

Let's wait for the guaranteed chants as usual from their fans and see what our club have to say about it. I won't hold my breath.

Didn't they trash a bus that was full of school kids recently because they thought it was ours, or was that the other bunch?

Searched for this, it was the other Mancs.
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm »
Comes to something when the Daily Mail is a better source of informaton than the BBC.

They mentioned the Hillsbrough chants.

- "Hillsborough graffiti and chants"
- "offensive chanting and graffiti regarding the Hillsborough disaster"
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 04:28:39 pm
Didn't they trash a bus that was full of school kids recently because they thought it was ours, or was that the other bunch?

Searched for this, it was the other Mancs.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i6CILrBu4cY</a>
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #75 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 04:34:53 pm
Comes to something when the Daily Mail is a better source of informaton than the BBC.

They mentioned the Hillsbrough chants.

- "Hillsborough graffiti and chants"
- "offensive chanting and graffiti regarding the Hillsborough disaster"

Salford BBC aren't going to have a go at one of the Manchester darlings.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Today at 01:41:23 pm
Spitting at the city bench a few years ago, no evidence it happened, coins thrown at the last match, no evidence it happened, I thought the days of our supporters getting blamed for doing fuck all were over. The club releasing this statement whilst not challenging these made up accusations just keeps feeding the narrative. Well done Billy. The next chants are down to you.

They also alleged some fan(s) smashed a window on their bus after the last league game which i believe was completely unsubstantiated.
Online Schmidt

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:17:16 pm »
It's a waste of time getting hung up on their complaints, they know they're perceived poorly by outsiders and no one respects them, they're just doing anything they can to deflect away from themselves. Pep especially loves it as it distracts people from how often we smash them despite them constantly outspending us.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:18:50 pm »
Amazing really isn't it?  There's hard evidence for what City fans (and players) have done, but only allegations against us. But it's reported as though it's all down to us.

Anybody on here still not arsed if we lose?  I hope we just batter them in the fucking tunnel and get disqualified now.
Offline lfc_col

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Man City v Liverpool - Etihad - Thu 22 Dec 8pm - League Cup Ro16
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:45 pm
No doubt they are also a massive problem, they do the same shit every time of trying to 'balance' everything where there is zero balance for what is happening, our own club seems to be doing the same here and it's infuriating.

There media darlings they have probably paid them off too they have bought everything else i dont get why we are kowtowing to them there nothing but a bunch of cheating scum
