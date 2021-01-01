Hi, as far as I know you will still have to give the month's notice. I could be wrong about that though if you are still on probation. You will still have to work through the notice so they will have to pay you throughout, whether or not they close. I don't think they can legally dock you just because you have handed in your notice. That sounds illegal to me if they try or even suggest that to you. You can always ask for a shorter period. They can either give you one earlier but they won't be able to make it longer, especially since you haven't been there long. If you get on with the boss in any way at all you can always ask. Be professional with him, you could even tell him you will be starting a new job in a couple of weeks. Be professional throughout the process. That's just my understanding of the rules, could be wrong on some. Good luck with it.



I don't mean to jest at your predicament, however I found it slightly amusing that you are training to become a solicitor and are asking RAWK for legal advice with regards to contract law.



Maybe dust off some of your books



My perspective on the below;







a) Am I still obliged to give one month's notice if I am still on probation (I am)?

You shall have to work within the confines of the contract. So if you are obliged to have a months notice within your probationary period, then you will be required to issue a months notice. The employer can either make you work it or some other form of gardening leave.





b) I want to put my notice in on Monday. Pay Day is Wednesday. The office closes for Christmas for 10 days on Friday. Can they dock my pay or make me work over Christmas if I put my notice in on Monday?

Not sure why they would dock you pay. If you already have working hours agreed across the festive period that will remain as you work your notice. Depending on the method of payroll (for e.g BACS) then the payroll could already be executed on Monday as BACS for example is a 3 day clearing process.



c) What are the mechanics of arranging/asking for a shorter notice period?

You can request however the employer can deny and refer to the your contractual terms.





Thanks mate. It's a very weird working setup where my boss is also my line manager and my only other team member, despite the company having 50+ employees. It's part of the reason why I need to get out sharpish. I'm being suffocated by the line manager who doesn't want to pick up the slack that the general manager has created by taking on contracts we can't fulfill with the staff at our disposal.I'm being very careful to be as professional as possible. I would be anyway, but I get the impression that my line manager is feeling very vulnerable at the moment but I want to try and ensure that she doesn't get any shit as the jobs matter way more to her than it does me.HahaThanks mate. I'm giving up on the law dream now and going back to broadcasting to freelance and earn some proper money again. That's my defence, your honour! I appreciate you putting it so simply for me.The crucial thing about the pay is that I need a specific amount to get me through January and pay for a technical course I want to do. I am just trying to ensure that there is no loophole that will stitch me up. Leaving my work to go back to uni has cost me every penny I have so I'm learning to exist in a world where every penny counts and I can't take any risks.Given how weird the company is and how lacking in understanding they've been (they phoned me twice a day whilst I was visiting my mum in hospital for example), I can't see them making any concessions about the leave date, given what you've said.