Alright everyone. It's been a while
Got a bit of a dilemma and I would imagine there might be a few people on here that are able to steer me right.
Remarkably I've never had to give proper notice in a job before, despite being born in the early eighties as I've only worked for a couple of companies, both of which I transitioned to working freelance at, so it was all very casual when I did leave.
To cut a boring and irritating story short, I had planned to do a career change to Law, but lots of things including Covid and money have scuppered my momentum. After I got my degree in January 2022, I took a badly paying (really bad) legal job to try and get qualifying work experience to become a solicitor (the mechanics of it all are irrelevant).
In the last couple of days though, it's all fallen apart, they have treated me like shit and they want me now to take on triple my workload for no extra money. So we had a huge row over it and I have decided to hand in my notice on Monday but I have a couple of questions mainly so my wages don't get withheld.
FYI: My contract says 1 month's notice, unless I've been there 6 months or more (I haven't).
a) Am I still obliged to give one month's notice if I am still on probation (I am)?
b) I want to put my notice in on Monday. Pay Day is Wednesday. The office closes for Christmas for 10 days on Friday. Can they dock my pay or make me work over Christmas if I put my notice in on Monday?
c) What are the mechanics of arranging/asking for a shorter notice period?
I'll check back over the next couple of days and will get back to anyone who has any questions. Cheers and much love, Dan