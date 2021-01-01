« previous next »
Help/advice with giving notice at work

Lfsea

Help/advice with giving notice at work
Yesterday at 03:51:59 pm
Alright everyone. It's been a while  :wave


Got a bit of a dilemma and I would imagine there might be a few people on here that are able to steer me right.


Remarkably I've never had to give proper notice in a job before, despite being born in the early eighties as I've only worked for a couple of companies, both of which I transitioned to working freelance at, so it was all very casual when I did leave.


To cut a boring and irritating story short, I had planned to do a career change to Law, but lots of things including Covid and money have scuppered my momentum. After I got my degree in January 2022, I took a badly paying (really bad) legal job to try and get qualifying work experience to become a solicitor (the mechanics of it all are irrelevant).


In the last couple of days though, it's all fallen apart, they have treated me like shit and they want me now to take on triple my workload for no extra money. So we had a huge row over it and I have decided to hand in my notice on Monday but I have a couple of questions mainly so my wages don't get withheld.


FYI: My contract says 1 month's notice, unless I've been there 6 months or more (I haven't).


a) Am I still obliged to give one month's notice if I am still on probation (I am)?
b) I want to put my notice in on Monday. Pay Day is Wednesday. The office closes for Christmas for 10 days on Friday. Can they dock my pay or make me work over Christmas if I put my notice in on Monday?
c) What are the mechanics of arranging/asking for a shorter notice period?


I'll check back over the next couple of days and will get back to anyone who has any questions. Cheers and much love, Dan
SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:15:43 pm
Hi, as far as I know you will still have to give the month's notice. I could be wrong about that though if you are still on probation. You will still have to work through the notice so they will have to pay you throughout, whether or not they close. I don't think they can legally dock you just because you have handed in your notice. That sounds illegal to me if they try or even suggest that to you. You can always ask for a shorter period. They can either give you one earlier but they won't be able to make it longer, especially since you haven't been there long. If you get on with the boss in any way at all you can always ask. Be professional with him, you could even tell him you will be starting a new job in a couple of weeks. Be professional throughout the process. That's just my understanding of the rules, could be wrong on some. Good luck with it.
All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:29:33 pm
I don't mean to jest at your predicament, however I found it slightly amusing that you are training to become a solicitor and are asking RAWK for legal advice with regards to contract law.  ;D

Maybe dust off some of your books  8)

My perspective on the below;



a) Am I still obliged to give one month's notice if I am still on probation (I am)?
You shall have to work within the confines of the contract. So if you are obliged to have a months notice within your probationary period, then you will be required to issue a months notice. The employer can either make you work it or some other form of gardening leave.


b) I want to put my notice in on Monday. Pay Day is Wednesday. The office closes for Christmas for 10 days on Friday. Can they dock my pay or make me work over Christmas if I put my notice in on Monday?
Not sure why they would dock you pay. If you already have working hours agreed across the festive period that will remain as you work your notice. Depending on the method of payroll (for e.g BACS) then the payroll could already be executed on Monday as BACS for example is a 3 day clearing process.

c) What are the mechanics of arranging/asking for a shorter notice period?
You can request however the employer can deny and refer to the your contractual terms.
Lfsea

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:43:18 pm
Quote from: SvenJulbocken, Father of Gavin on Yesterday at 04:15:43 pm
Hi, as far as I know you will still have to give the month's notice. I could be wrong about that though if you are still on probation. You will still have to work through the notice so they will have to pay you throughout, whether or not they close. I don't think they can legally dock you just because you have handed in your notice. That sounds illegal to me if they try or even suggest that to you. You can always ask for a shorter period. They can either give you one earlier but they won't be able to make it longer, especially since you haven't been there long. If you get on with the boss in any way at all you can always ask. Be professional with him, you could even tell him you will be starting a new job in a couple of weeks. Be professional throughout the process. That's just my understanding of the rules, could be wrong on some. Good luck with it.

Thanks mate. It's a very weird working setup where my boss is also my line manager and my only other team member, despite the company having 50+ employees. It's part of the reason why I need to get out sharpish. I'm being suffocated by the line manager who doesn't want to pick up the slack that the general manager has created by taking on contracts we can't fulfill with the staff at our disposal.

I'm being very careful to be as professional as possible. I would be anyway, but I get the impression that my line manager is feeling very vulnerable at the moment but I want to try and ensure that she doesn't get any shit as the jobs matter way more to her than it does me.

Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:29:33 pm
I don't mean to jest at your predicament, however I found it slightly amusing that you are training to become a solicitor and are asking RAWK for legal advice with regards to contract law.  ;D

Maybe dust off some of your books  8)

My perspective on the below;



a) Am I still obliged to give one month's notice if I am still on probation (I am)?
You shall have to work within the confines of the contract. So if you are obliged to have a months notice within your probationary period, then you will be required to issue a months notice. The employer can either make you work it or some other form of gardening leave.


b) I want to put my notice in on Monday. Pay Day is Wednesday. The office closes for Christmas for 10 days on Friday. Can they dock my pay or make me work over Christmas if I put my notice in on Monday?
Not sure why they would dock you pay. If you already have working hours agreed across the festive period that will remain as you work your notice. Depending on the method of payroll (for e.g BACS) then the payroll could already be executed on Monday as BACS for example is a 3 day clearing process.

c) What are the mechanics of arranging/asking for a shorter notice period?
You can request however the employer can deny and refer to the your contractual terms.


Haha :D Thanks mate. I'm giving up on the law dream now and going back to broadcasting to freelance and earn some proper money again. That's my defence, your honour! I appreciate you putting it so simply for me.

The crucial thing about the pay is that I need a specific amount to get me through January and pay for a technical course I want to do. I am just trying to ensure that there is no loophole that will stitch me up. Leaving my work to go back to uni has cost me every penny I have so I'm learning to exist in a world where every penny counts and I can't take any risks.

Given how weird the company is and how lacking in understanding they've been (they phoned me twice a day whilst I was visiting my mum in hospital for example), I can't see them making any concessions about the leave date, given what you've said.
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
They can't legally dock your pay, but if you think they will be dicks about it (eg, "forgetting" to put your BACS through on time, or whatever), could you not just hand your notice in on Wednesday/Thursday? Its only 3 days.

With regards to a shorter notice period, usually you have to have a chat with your boss. The polite way is to talk to them anyway first, and let them know that you'll be leaving. You can then also ask about a shorter notice period. If you come to some sort of agreement, write your notice letter with rgard to that date. I'd be a bit careful though, they might want some sort of trade-off, eg, if you work over Christmas, you can get out early or something like that. Some employers try to wring every little bit of time out of you before you leave, but others are worried you'll be a pain to work with and just want you to leave.
Lfsea

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm
They can't legally dock your pay, but if you think they will be dicks about it (eg, "forgetting" to put your BACS through on time, or whatever), could you not just hand your notice in on Wednesday/Thursday? Its only 3 days.

I think this is a sensible approach to be honest. I'm off from Tuesday anyway but I was in the mindset of not wanting to be there any longer than necessary but I think an extra two days work to make sure I get this month's pay without issue is probably pretty prudent.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:05:29 pm
Yup - just to be sure, wait for your pay to arrive, then give one month's notice. You can still resign when you're on leave - just ensure you use official communication channels, cc whoever, bcc a personal email address, just so you're covered.

It's only a couple of extra days mate, stick it out then stick it to them. One month's notice either way is standard and you will be paid for that month, whether you work it as per their request or they let you go, as in they say you don't have to (which is standard in environments considered commercially or legally sensitive).
Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:09:03 pm
If the office is closed, it would be discriminatory to make you alone work. I would definitely wait until your salary is banked this week as well, although again, that would be discriminatory.
Lfsea

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:18:27 pm
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 05:09:03 pm
If the office is closed, it would be discriminatory to make you alone work. I would definitely wait until your salary is banked this week as well, although again, that would be discriminatory.

Thanks mate. This is actually really comforting to read and the thing I was mega paranoid about. I'm not giving my notice in now to be a dick and take advantage of the 10 days off - it's merely a product of circumstance - but as you can imagine, it massively softens the blow of the stress of handing in notice, so the thought of them making me work whilst everyone else was on their jollies was incredibly depressing.
Lfsea

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:19:21 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 05:05:29 pm
Yup - just to be sure, wait for your pay to arrive, then give one month's notice. You can still resign when you're on leave - just ensure you use official communication channels, cc whoever, bcc a personal email address, just so you're covered.

It's only a couple of extra days mate, stick it out then stick it to them. One month's notice either way is standard and you will be paid for that month, whether you work it as per their request or they let you go, as in they say you don't have to (which is standard in environments considered commercially or legally sensitive).

Nice one Jimbo, appreciate it. Sadly I'm the only case worker at the moment, so there's no way I'm getting any slack I don' think.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
At least youre not asking me for advice this time. Thats progress at least. :D
Lfsea

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 05:27:13 pm
At least youre not asking me for advice this time. Thats progress at least. :D

Twenty times bitten... etc
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm
Quote from: Lfsea on Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
Twenty times bitten... etc
Did you use your safe word with him?
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Help/advice with giving notice at work
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:19:56 am
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 05:09:03 pm
If the office is closed, it would be discriminatory to make you alone work. I would definitely wait until your salary is banked this week as well, although again, that would be discriminatory.

"If the office is closed, it would be discriminatory to make you alone work"

Not sure I understand what that means?
