Some context:Football Australia (FA) has launched an investigation after Saturday night's A-League Men Melbourne derby was abandoned when spectators stormed onto the playing surface, leaving City goalkeeper Tom Glover with a head injury and suspected concussion.Key points:Referee Alex King was also injured, suffering a head gash in the same incident.Fans invaded the pitch from the Melbourne Victory active area at AAMI Park in the 22nd minute in what appeared to be part of a protest over the decision to sell the A-Leagues' grand final hosting rights.Both sets of supporters had been throwing flares on the pitch but the situation escalated when a flare appeared to hit a Network 10 camera operator, then exploded when Glover picked another off the ground and threw it back into the stands.Spectators then rushed the pitch and Glover was struck by a metal bucket  which is used to dispose of flares  and immediately started bleeding from his temple, requiring medical assistance.King was hurt as he put himself between Glover and the spectators.He reportedly suffered a concussion and was hurriedly taken from the field to be treated, while the match was initially suspended as security officials attempted to remove the spectators from the playing area.Both sets of players were quickly rushed down the tunnel, before the decision was made to abandon the match.FA released a statement on Saturday night, describing the behaviour of the spectators involved in the pitch invasion as "shocking"."Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions to be handed down," the statement read.The Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) also condemned the incident."The Melbourne Victory fans who stormed the pitch, resulting in the assault of a player, a referee and a member of matchday broadcast staff, should be subjected to the strongest possible sanctions," a PFA statement read."The PFA welcomes the decision to abandon the match."The PFA has met with the players involved in tonight's match and will continue to ensure they are provided with the full support and resources of the PFA."We acknowledge the courage of players, club staff and referees who came to the aid of each other in circumstances that no one should ever be exposed to."City players later returned to the pitch but Socceroos winger Mathew Leckie had a bottle thrown at him when he headed back down the tunnel.The A-League competitions have been engulfed in controversy this week after the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) signed a new deal that will see their showpiece grand finals hosted in Sydney for the next three years.There had been a tense atmosphere before and during the match in Melbourne.Both sets of fans started "f*** the APL" chants immediately after the preceding A-League Women match finished.Victory and City fans each unfurled banners pre-match and during the first half, referencing their displeasure with the APL.Victory fans let off small fireworks then flares, while their goalkeeper Paul Izzo had to help dispose of flares thrown by City supporters.City led 1-0 when the match stopped, courtesy of Aiden O'Neill's goal in the 11th minute.Earlier matches in the round  played on Friday night and Saturday afternoon  saw spectators peacefully protest by unveiling banners and leaving their seats in the stands.In Wellington during the match between the Phoenix and Adelaide United, some local fans moved to a side of the ground that was out of sight of broadcast cameras to make their opposition known.Spectators brought signs, including one reading 'Townsend Out', calling for the sacking of A-Leagues chief executive Danny Townsend.A section of the Central Coast Mariners' active supporter group made for the exit in protest during the club's match against Sydney FC in Gosford.The APL's deal with Destination NSW  worth a reported eight-figure sum that will run until the end of 2025  received significant backlash from football fans following Monday's announcement.The extraordinary reaction to the decision to change the grand final policy continued with Victory chair Anthony Di Pietro resigning from his role as an APL director.