Author Topic: The. Perfect. Song.

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 09:03:00 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 14, 2022, 08:58:25 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face written by Ewan MacColl was intended to be a folk song.
Roberta Flack got hold of it and the rest was history.

We had that at my dad's funeral as it was one of his favourites, beautiful song but I can't listen to it any more because of that.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 09:05:53 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on December 14, 2022, 09:03:00 pm
We had that at my dad's funeral as it was one of his favourites, beautiful song but I can't listen to it any more because of that.
Same for my Daughter in Laws funeral.
I used to sing it at my gigs. Too painful now.
telekon

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 09:10:14 pm
Not a fan of the word perfect when it comes to art, as perfect would likely equal boring in a sense, but if I had to choose "the best song ever" I have a couple to choose from. Europe Endless by Kraftwerk is up there. So is Everyday Is Like Sunday by Morrissey. This one however, is it.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE</a>

EVERYTHING is full on. Every fill from the drummer, every pluck on the guitar. Everything together, the lyrics, the rhythm. It's through-composed but not at the same time. Okay, I admit, it is perfect.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

thejbs

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 09:47:17 pm
Quote from: elbow on December 14, 2022, 12:34:55 am
Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

Mine too. I can remember first hearing it when I was about 4 years old and putting it on repeat for days. Bohemian Rhapsody, Space Oddity and Smells like Teen Spirit had similar impact, but you never forget your first true love. It's utter perfection.
Ray K

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 10:30:21 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 14, 2022, 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.
It's not just that it's a wild selection, it's a wild selection among B52s songs.

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster, or my own favourite Party Out Of Bounds (there's a great remix I used to have that goes from that to Private Idaho), but Give Me Back my Man is just wild.

Kudos to Jean on that choice.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: telekon on December 14, 2022, 09:10:14 pm
Not a fan of the word perfect when it comes to art, as perfect would likely equal boring in a sense, but if I had to choose "the best song ever" I have a couple to choose from. Europe Endless by Kraftwerk is up there. So is Everyday Is Like Sunday by Morrissey. This one however, is it.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE</a>

EVERYTHING is full on. Every fill from the drummer, every pluck on the guitar. Everything together, the lyrics, the rhythm. It's through-composed but not at the same time. Okay, I admit, it is perfect.


I have to say that I am not a Dire Straits fan but many years ago I took a gamble on watching a couple of new bands I'd never heard play live, it was costing £1. One was Talking Heads and the band supporting them in the little hall were Dire Straits. So the first time I heard this it was live and I have to say it was mindblowing to watch at the time. Then Talking Heads came on and did Psycho Killer, it was a good night (and excellent value for money)
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
December 14, 2022, 11:55:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 14, 2022, 10:30:21 pm
It's not just that it's a wild selection, it's a wild selection among B52s songs.

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster, or my own favourite Party Out Of Bounds (there's a great remix I used to have that goes from that to Private Idaho), but Give Me Back my Man is just wild.

Kudos to Jean on that choice.
No, I think its a fine choice of B52s song

(Although I might have picked 52 miles west of Venus)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Fortneef

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 08:30:00 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1y8SDYaKL0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1y8SDYaKL0I</a>


I solemnly promise : if any of the phrases new wave post punk indie riot grrl etc appeal you will like this.

Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:03:32 am
Station to Station by Bowie or The Prophet's Song by Queen for me. Depends on my mood.
Jean Girard

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:46:35 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 14, 2022, 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.


And I'm not sure why they aren't universally adored.  Where to even start?

Before Ricky Wilson died they were maybe the best pop band on earth - banger after banger, hook after hook. They never get enough credit for how good they were.  Ricky playing guitar with only 4 strings, tuned to god knows what, somehow managing to do 60 girl pop, surf rock and punk all at the same time - one of my favourite guitar players ever. Then Kate Pierson banging out the best basslines on a feckin keyboard, while never missing a note singing. The x-factor of Fred.  They were able to do it all live too. I think they are pigeonholed by the more cartoon-ish stuff in the 90s. But in the late 70s to the mid 80s they were ridiculously good. Pure fun. The weirdo Fleetwood Mac.  Them and Devo and XTC.

And if they are unsung - Cindy Wilson is the unsung member, their Gini Wijnaldum - always giving up everything for the team. And Give Back My Man is her song - no Fred, no harmonies. Just her. And what a song - channeling all that Etta James romantic despair and stuff, the surf rock riff, the post punk chorus, a xylophone middle 8 ffs - and mad weird lyrics about fish and candy. It's perfect. A little pop masterpiece.

No idea how to embed videos. But watch this. Pop is over produced to within an inch of itself these days. But music at a base level, and when you are starting out, is essentially just about gripping and ripping it. That's what makes them so special for me. 5 mates rocking out in a room and making the stupid weird party tunes they wanted to hear. Cindy isn't the best singer I've ever heard but she sings this from her fucking guts. The squeeky intakes of breath, and the little scream at the end here, melts me every single time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHLFdptpMGA

Full show for anyone who wants to see how good Ricky and Kate where as players. As soon as time travel is publicly available this show is my first stop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVXfkG7q_0s


Quote from: Ray K on December 14, 2022, 10:30:21 pm

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster


Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 14, 2022, 11:55:25 pm

(Although I might have picked 52 miles west of Venus)

This is what I mean - they have so many killers. What a band.

Dench57

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:17:09 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 14, 2022, 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.

I'm just gonna link my favourite version in the hopes of converting more people. A lot of people of my generation think B52's is just Love Shack...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swBDlOk0V6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swBDlOk0V6Y</a>
Stubbins

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:20:10 am
I've plumped for Gerry Rafferty and 'Don't Speak Of My Heart'.

Perfect melody and heartfelt lyrics from an alcoholic heading inevitably towards the end. End of his marriage, end of relationships and end of his life.

Rafferty was wonderfully talented, but carried such a weight around with him. Suppose that's why it resulted in so many memorable but melancholic songs.
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:58:11 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 09:01:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY</a>


You're not on the 'short and punchy' bandwagon, then?  :P

(neither am I, FWIW)

Anyway, great song. And a perfect use of it at the end of The Devil's Rejects film (which isn't a nice film)



NB - content caution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XooEpeaL5Fo

Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 12:50:23 pm
Time (Pink Floyd)

It's musically brilliant as you'd expect, in that stoney Floyd way. But it's the lyrics that elevate it to genius. Brutally thought-provoking, the words taunt you as you feel your life flying by, struggling to find the time to fit in all that you want to do before you breathe your last, and you regret more slovenly earlier parts of your life when it seemed you had almost immeasurable years to drift for a while before fulfilling your dreams and ambitions.

"And then one day you find
Ten years years have got behind you
No-one told you when to run
You missed the starting gun"

<<< in comes Gilmour's soaring guitar, then that key change which pops the hairs on my neck up >>>

Later the line "Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way"... just amazing.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk</a>
AndyMuller

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 01:07:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/INpmk-xYBO0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/INpmk-xYBO0</a>

A bit of a wildcard from me as it only came out earlier this year but I think I've listened to it at least once a week up until now and never tire of it. Absolutely gorgeous song which I can't find any fault with, probably the best song he's ever made in my opinion.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 02:00:55 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 12:50:23 pm
Time (Pink Floyd)

It's musically brilliant as you'd expect, in that stoney Floyd way. But it's the lyrics that elevate it to genius. Brutally thought-provoking, the words taunt you as you feel your life flying by, struggling to find the time to fit in all that you want to do before you breathe your last, and you regret more slovenly earlier parts of your life when it seemed you had almost immeasurable years to drift for a while before fulfilling your dreams and ambitions.

"And then one day you find
Ten years years have got behind you
No-one told you when to run
You missed the starting gun"

<<< in comes Gilmour's soaring guitar, then that key change which pops the hairs on my neck up >>>

Later the line "Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way"... just amazing.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk</a>


Yes, another one of my top 10, even better when you wrap 'Breathe' around it. It is Perfect really.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 09:46:35 am

And I'm not sure why they aren't universally adored.  Where to even start?

Before Ricky Wilson died they were maybe the best pop band on earth - banger after banger, hook after hook. They never get enough credit for how good they were.  Ricky playing guitar with only 4 strings, tuned to god knows what, somehow managing to do 60 girl pop, surf rock and punk all at the same time - one of my favourite guitar players ever. Then Kate Pierson banging out the best basslines on a feckin keyboard, while never missing a note singing. The x-factor of Fred.  They were able to do it all live too. I think they are pigeonholed by the more cartoon-ish stuff in the 90s. But in the late 70s to the mid 80s they were ridiculously good. Pure fun. The weirdo Fleetwood Mac.  Them and Devo and XTC.

And if they are unsung - Cindy Wilson is the unsung member, their Gini Wijnaldum - always giving up everything for the team. And Give Back My Man is her song - no Fred, no harmonies. Just her. And what a song - channeling all that Etta James romantic despair and stuff, the surf rock riff, the post punk chorus, a xylophone middle 8 ffs - and mad weird lyrics about fish and candy. It's perfect. A little pop masterpiece.

No idea how to embed videos. But watch this. Pop is over produced to within an inch of itself these days. But music at a base level, and when you are starting out, is essentially just about gripping and ripping it. That's what makes them so special for me. 5 mates rocking out in a room and making the stupid weird party tunes they wanted to hear. Cindy isn't the best singer I've ever heard but she sings this from her fucking guts. The squeeky intakes of breath, and the little scream at the end here, melts me every single time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHLFdptpMGA

Full show for anyone who wants to see how good Ricky and Kate where as players. As soon as time travel is publicly available this show is my first stop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVXfkG7q_0s


This is what I mean - they have so many killers. What a band.


Quiche?  Quiche la POODLE!

Just isnt anyone else like them. 
Dench57

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm
I'd have to say The Best of the Beatles
andyrol

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
This could change every day. Comfortably numb is awesome. C'est la vie by b*witched is the perfect popsong. Thunder road by broooce has perfect lyrics. But..the garden by Rush marries everything for me.
Sangria

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
This could change every day. Comfortably numb is awesome. C'est la vie by b*witched is the perfect popsong. Thunder road by broooce has perfect lyrics. But..the garden by Rush marries everything for me.

Which it shouldn't do, at least in the manner that I've interpreted the thread title. Most posts have gone for favourite song, whereas I've gone for a song that touches on the highest levels in the greatest number of areas. Cosmos's lyrics are a perfect poem even without the music, while the music is great even without the lyrics. To top it all, it was performed by one of the ATG Japanese pop singers reaching her peak. There are other singers I love more, and songs by them I love more. But objectively, I've not encountered any song that ticks as many "perfection" boxes as Cosmos.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Black Bull Nova

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Which it shouldn't do, at least in the manner that I've interpreted the thread title. Most posts have gone for favourite song, whereas I've gone for a song that touches on the highest levels in the greatest number of areas.


In that case, I've changed my mind


Rikki Don't Lose That Number-Steely Dan

Because it has to be something beautiful with a guitar solo
"verse, hook, verse, hook, bridge, hook reprise"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI</a>
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm

In that case, I've changed my mind


Rikki Don't Lose That Number-Steely Dan

Because it has to be something beautiful with a guitar solo


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kaxMrzrkzwI</a>
Steely Dan did more than their fair share of great songs.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4dPRGfGmCmU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4dPRGfGmCmU</a>
thejbs

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:16:46 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
This could change every day. Comfortably numb is awesome. C'est la vie by b*witched is the perfect popsong. Thunder road by broooce has perfect lyrics. But..the garden by Rush marries everything for me.

It really isnt, though. I could fire off a list of a few hundred better ones without thinking hard.
Red Ol

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Waterloo Sunset for me
Sangria

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:16:46 pm
It really isnt, though. I could fire off a list of a few hundred better ones without thinking hard.

Trite lyrics: tick
Not great tune: tick
Not great singers: tick

As a comparison, here's a Momoe Yamaguchi live performance of The Impossible Dream one year after Cosmos. And she wasn't even the best singer of her generation.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VqCXND7qCDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VqCXND7qCDo</a>
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Waterloo Sunset for me
Yes, I can see that its perfection isnt it?

It just couldnt have been done any better.
Red Ol

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
Yes, I can see that its perfection isnt it?

It just couldnt have been done any better.

I think so. Just a wonderful tune with tremendous lyrics

As you probably know, theres also the link to Liverpool too .

https://www.guidelondon.org.uk/blog/around-london/waterloo-sunset/
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:27:56 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
I think so. Just a wonderful tune with tremendous lyrics

As you probably know, theres also the link to Liverpool too .

https://www.guidelondon.org.uk/blog/around-london/waterloo-sunset/

I did  not know that!
Sangria

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm
I think so. Just a wonderful tune with tremendous lyrics

As you probably know, theres also the link to Liverpool too .

https://www.guidelondon.org.uk/blog/around-london/waterloo-sunset/

Fair point about switching the locale to Waterloo as Mersey Sunset doesn't scan. Are there any locations near the Mersey that also have 3 syllables and sound somewhat like Waterloo? Everton perhaps?
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:40:26 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm
I'd have to say The Best of the Beatles

;D
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
Fair point about switching the locale to Waterloo as Mersey Sunset doesn't scan. Are there any locations near the Mersey that also have 3 syllables and sound somewhat like Waterloo? Everton perhaps?

Birkenhead.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm
I think the way I would come at this is not so much my 'favourite' song (which to be honest would be pretty impossible to choose) but more the song that I feel retains the most impact when stripped down to its bare bones.

For me the one that springs to mind the most is Tears in Heaven. For my everything about it is perfect - the chord progression and vocal tune, the pacing (it is one of those amazing songs that is both slow and fast), the lyrics and the biographical context.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3U4yDkvRjvs&amp;ab_channel=TomKovats" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3U4yDkvRjvs&amp;ab_channel=TomKovats</a>
Sangria

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 10:56:48 pm
I think the way I would come at this is not so much my 'favourite' song (which to be honest would be pretty impossible to choose) but more the song that I feel retains the most impact when stripped down to its bare bones.

For me the one that springs to mind the most is Tears in Heaven. For my everything about it is perfect - the chord progression and vocal tune, the pacing (it is one of those amazing songs that is both slow and fast), the lyrics and the biographical context.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3U4yDkvRjvs&amp;ab_channel=TomKovats" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3U4yDkvRjvs&amp;ab_channel=TomKovats</a>

An extremely underrated song is The Wild Ones by Suede. There's the memorable vocal line, which is perhaps the highlight of the song. The lyrics are archetypal Suede without going too much into pastiche, with just enough feeling and earnestness to mark it as one of their better lyrics. The arrangement is beautiful and suit the lyric. The guitarwork is possibly the most complex chord-based progression I've heard. For my money the best song that the British scene produced in the 1990s.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d3BBsSdYze4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d3BBsSdYze4</a>
Black Bull Nova

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
The thing about this thread that I am loving is that it said 1 song and yet I've seen probably 4 of my probable top 10 appear in here. It's always a movable feast that one but there are some songs that have been in that top 10 for a very long time so I guess they are stuck there now.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 10:57:11 am
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 11:58:11 am

You're not on the 'short and punchy' bandwagon, then?  :P

(neither am I, FWIW)

Anyway, great song. And a perfect use of it at the end of The Devil's Rejects film (which isn't a nice film)



No I'm not mate ;D

Great choice with Time btw, the lyrics in that, once you get to my age (50's) really hit home, it does make you think of all the time you spent doing fuck all, although lying around sunbathing doing nothing is still a great use of your time ;)

If I was going for short and punchy, I'd go for Song2

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm
The thing about this thread that I am loving is that it said 1 song and yet I've seen probably 4 of my probable top 10 appear in here. It's always a movable feast that one but there are some songs that have been in that top 10 for a very long time so I guess they are stuck there now.

Yeah, there is never one perfect song. If I'm in the mood for a bit of chaotic noise and to blow off some steam, Spit It Out by Slipknot does for me, if I want to reflect Just Breathe by Pearl Jam, bit faster Rearview Mirror also by PJ. Chill out then Morning Mood by Greig

BarryCrocker

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
Purple Rain - Prince & The Revolution

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TvnYmWpD_T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TvnYmWpD_T8</a>
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Waterloo Sunset for me
Whilst we're on the subject of the Kinks
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TYIl6n_SRCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TYIl6n_SRCI</a>
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
This is so difficult.

I'm going for Television's Marquee Moon
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #78 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm »
These arent your favourite song dont forget, they are perfect songs

Which is a little different
Online joe buck

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #79 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
if its your fav song its perfect for you.
