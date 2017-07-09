« previous next »
The. Perfect. Song.

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:01:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY</a>
Fuck the Tories

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 08:58:25 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face written by Ewan MacColl was intended to be a folk song.
Roberta Flack got hold of it and the rest was history.

We had that at my dad's funeral as it was one of his favourites, beautiful song but I can't listen to it any more because of that.
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:05:53 pm
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm
We had that at my dad's funeral as it was one of his favourites, beautiful song but I can't listen to it any more because of that.
Same for my Daughter in Laws funeral.
I used to sing it at my gigs. Too painful now.
telekon

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Not a fan of the word perfect when it comes to art, as perfect would likely equal boring in a sense, but if I had to choose "the best song ever" I have a couple to choose from. Europe Endless by Kraftwerk is up there. So is Everyday Is Like Sunday by Morrissey. This one however, is it.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE</a>

EVERYTHING is full on. Every fill from the drummer, every pluck on the guitar. Everything together, the lyrics, the rhythm. It's through-composed but not at the same time. Okay, I admit, it is perfect.
thejbs

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 09:47:17 pm
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 12:34:55 am
Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

Mine too. I can remember first hearing it when I was about 4 years old and putting it on repeat for days. Bohemian Rhapsody, Space Oddity and Smells like Teen Spirit had similar impact, but you never forget your first true love. It's utter perfection.
Ray K

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.
It's not just that it's a wild selection, it's a wild selection among B52s songs.

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster, or my own favourite Party Out Of Bounds (there's a great remix I used to have that goes from that to Private Idaho), but Give Me Back my Man is just wild.

Kudos to Jean on that choice.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
Not a fan of the word perfect when it comes to art, as perfect would likely equal boring in a sense, but if I had to choose "the best song ever" I have a couple to choose from. Europe Endless by Kraftwerk is up there. So is Everyday Is Like Sunday by Morrissey. This one however, is it.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l5Zpmaz2OKE</a>

EVERYTHING is full on. Every fill from the drummer, every pluck on the guitar. Everything together, the lyrics, the rhythm. It's through-composed but not at the same time. Okay, I admit, it is perfect.


I have to say that I am not a Dire Straits fan but many years ago I took a gamble on watching a couple of new bands I'd never heard play live, it was costing £1. One was Talking Heads and the band supporting them in the little hall were Dire Straits. So the first time I heard this it was live and I have to say it was mindblowing to watch at the time. Then Talking Heads came on and did Psycho Killer, it was a good night (and excellent value for money)
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm
It's not just that it's a wild selection, it's a wild selection among B52s songs.

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster, or my own favourite Party Out Of Bounds (there's a great remix I used to have that goes from that to Private Idaho), but Give Me Back my Man is just wild.

Kudos to Jean on that choice.
No, I think its a fine choice of B52s song

(Although I might have picked 52 miles west of Venus)
Fortneef

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 08:30:00 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1y8SDYaKL0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1y8SDYaKL0I</a>


I solemnly promise : if any of the phrases new wave post punk indie riot grrl etc appeal you will like this.

Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 09:03:32 am
Station to Station by Bowie or The Prophet's Song by Queen for me. Depends on my mood.
Jean Girard

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 09:46:35 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.


And I'm not sure why they aren't universally adored.  Where to even start?

Before Ricky Wilson died they were maybe the best pop band on earth - banger after banger, hook after hook. They never get enough credit for how good they were.  Ricky playing guitar with only 4 strings, tuned to god knows what, somehow managing to do 60 girl pop, surf rock and punk all at the same time - one of my favourite guitar players ever. Then Kate Pierson banging out the best basslines on a feckin keyboard, while never missing a note singing. The x-factor of Fred.  They were able to do it all live too. I think they are pigeonholed by the more cartoon-ish stuff in the 90s. But in the late 70s to the mid 80s they were ridiculously good. Pure fun. The weirdo Fleetwood Mac.  Them and Devo and XTC.

And if they are unsung - Cindy Wilson is the unsung member, their Gini Wijnaldum - always giving up everything for the team. And Give Back My Man is her song - no Fred, no harmonies. Just her. And what a song - channeling all that Etta James romantic despair and stuff, the surf rock riff, the post punk chorus, a xylophone middle 8 ffs - and mad weird lyrics about fish and candy. It's perfect. A little pop masterpiece.

No idea how to embed videos. But watch this. Pop is over produced to within an inch of itself these days. But music at a base level, and when you are starting out, is essentially just about gripping and ripping it. That's what makes them so special for me. 5 mates rocking out in a room and making the stupid weird party tunes they wanted to hear. Cindy isn't the best singer I've ever heard but she sings this from her fucking guts. The squeeky intakes of breath, and the little scream at the end here, melts me every single time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHLFdptpMGA

Full show for anyone who wants to see how good Ricky and Kate where as players. As soon as time travel is publicly available this show is my first stop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVXfkG7q_0s


Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm

I would have gone for Your Own Private Idaho, or Rock Lobster


Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm

(Although I might have picked 52 miles west of Venus)

This is what I mean - they have so many killers. What a band.

Dench57

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 11:17:09 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Can I just highlight what is frankly a fucking wild selection and one that no one else has picked up on.


I think its just you and me in the B52s fan club on here.

I'm just gonna link my favourite version in the hopes of converting more people. A lot of people of my generation think B52's is just Love Shack...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swBDlOk0V6Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swBDlOk0V6Y</a>
Stubbins

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 11:20:10 am
I've plumped for Gerry Rafferty and 'Don't Speak Of My Heart'.

Perfect melody and heartfelt lyrics from an alcoholic heading inevitably towards the end. End of his marriage, end of relationships and end of his life.

Rafferty was wonderfully talented, but carried such a weight around with him. Suppose that's why it resulted in so many memorable but melancholic songs.
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 11:58:11 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:01:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QxIWDmmqZzY</a>


You're not on the 'short and punchy' bandwagon, then?  :P

(neither am I, FWIW)

Anyway, great song. And a perfect use of it at the end of The Devil's Rejects film (which isn't a nice film)

Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
Today at 12:50:23 pm
Time (Pink Floyd)

It's musically brilliant as you'd expect, in that stoney Floyd way. But it's the lyrics that elevate it to genius. Brutally thought-provoking, the words taunt you as you feel your life flying by, struggling to find the time to fit in all that you want to do before you breathe your last, and you regret more slovenly earlier parts of your life when it seemed you had almost immeasurable years to drift for a while before fulfilling your dreams and ambitions.

"And then one day you find
Ten years years have got behind you
No-one told you when to run
You missed the starting gun"

<<< in comes Gilmour's soaring guitar, then that key change which pops the hairs on my neck up >>>

Later the line "Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way"... just amazing.



<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JwYX52BP2Sk</a>
