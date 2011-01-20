Cosmos, by Momoe Yamaguchi/Masashi Sada.Beautiful tune, beautiful singer just on the verge of becoming a great singer. Lyrics capture in perfect condensed form how memories are. No verse-chorus format. There's just one repeated line in the song, "On an unusually warm autumn evening", which is the hook for how this memory will forever be recalled in the narrator's memory, along with her mother, her words, the flowers, etc.