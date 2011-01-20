« previous next »
The. Perfect. Song.
« on: Yesterday at 10:38:24 pm »
You get one. Not two or ten or 99,922,382,182

One.

What is it?


I have posted it and I have one in mind, but since I get the one shot I will think some more.

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm »
Ok.

Mine is "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

Doubly gutting because my missus won a ticket for an event in the O2 Arena a few years back and I met her and didn't know it was her.

Was in a dark, dark place and I'd say that song really helped me.

So. Yeah "Walking on Sunshine" Katrina and the Waves. And I'll never meet her again.

Fucks sake :D
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm
my missus won a ticket for an event in the O2 Arena a few years back and I met her and didn't know it was her.

Why didn't you recognise your missus?
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:39 am »
That's mine as well, uncanny.
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:09:44 am »
Impossible Germany (Unlikely Japan)-WILCO

Because it has to be something beautiful with an epic guitar solo, preferably live

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7I79m7_kAnA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7I79m7_kAnA</a>
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Cosmos, by Momoe Yamaguchi/Masashi Sada.

Beautiful tune, beautiful singer just on the verge of becoming a great singer. Lyrics capture in perfect condensed form how memories are. No verse-chorus format. There's just one repeated line in the song, "On an unusually warm autumn evening", which is the hook for how this memory will forever be recalled in the narrator's memory, along with her mother, her words, the flowers, etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P-ePLE4t3Y
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
Why didn't you recognise your missus?

:)

I walked down the line and to be fair didn't recognise Bonnie Tyler either, I shook her hand and she said "Bonnie Tyler" and I went "Oh. Er. Yeah. Er. I like your songs."

Thumbs up.

Cringe :)

If only Katrina had said the same thing. I'd be with her on a beach in Tahiti now or in prison :)
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:25:59 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:10:45 am
Cosmos, by Momoe Yamaguchi/Masashi Sada.

Beautiful tune, beautiful singer just on the verge of becoming a great singer. Lyrics capture in perfect condensed form how memories are. No verse-chorus format. There's just one repeated line in the song, "On an unusually warm autumn evening", which is the hook for how this memory will forever be recalled in the narrator's memory, along with her mother, her words, the flowers, etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P-ePLE4t3Y


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9P-ePLE4t3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9P-ePLE4t3Y</a>
