Author Topic: The. Perfect. Song.  (Read 19 times)

The. Perfect. Song.
« on: Today at 10:38:24 pm »
You get one. Not two or ten or 99,922,382,182

One.

What is it?


I have posted it and I have one in mind, but since I get the one shot I will think some more.

Re: The. Perfect. Song.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:41:46 pm »
Ok.

Mine is "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves

Doubly gutting because my missus won a ticket for an event in the O2 Arena a few years back and I met her and didn't know it was her.

Was in a dark, dark place and I'd say that song really helped me.

So. Yeah "Walking on Sunshine" Katrina and the Waves. And I'll never meet her again.

Fucks sake :D
