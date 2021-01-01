Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The. Perfect. Song.
Author
Topic: The. Perfect. Song.
The. Perfect. Song.
«
on:
Today
at 10:38:24 pm »
You get one. Not two or ten or 99,922,382,182
One.
What is it?
I have posted it and I have one in mind, but since I get the one shot I will think some more.
Re: The. Perfect. Song.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:41:46 pm »
Ok.
Mine is "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves
Doubly gutting because my missus won a ticket for an event in the O2 Arena a few years back and I met her and didn't know it was her.
Was in a dark, dark place and I'd say that song really helped me.
So. Yeah "Walking on Sunshine" Katrina and the Waves. And I'll never meet her again.
Fucks sake
