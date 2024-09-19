« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI  (Read 38285 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,748
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #360 on: September 19, 2024, 01:26:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 19, 2024, 10:50:37 am
Was sent this unattributed quote.* An incredibly succinct and accurate description of AI.

*it was probably AI generated.

Scary!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,748
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #361 on: September 19, 2024, 01:30:00 pm »
I have a very software developer centric view of AI.  It writes all sorts of bits of code for me and saves a lot of time.  I more of a script kiddy than a proper developer, and it's knowledge of a bunch of technologies is great.

I was thinking about how education will need to change to encompass this tool, although I am not really sure education has change much since the advent of google, but that's probably more my ignorance of education than anything.

One thing did strike me though, if people don't learn how to do things and rely on AI, how are they going to have the basic skills to do the things AI can't.
ie if I need to write a program to do something complex and hard, and AI hasn't see how to do it elsewhere, so I have to do it for myself.  If I've not learnt the basics, because AI has always done that for me, I'm never going to be able to solve the hard problems.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,320
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #362 on: September 19, 2024, 09:35:30 pm »
Trying to write some slightly complex Home Assistant automations on my phone and the HA ui isn't great on mobile. Turned out quicker to tell gpt what I washed l wanted to do and let it come up with the yaml.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,828
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #363 on: September 20, 2024, 04:42:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 19, 2024, 01:30:00 pm
I have a very software developer centric view of AI.  It writes all sorts of bits of code for me and saves a lot of time.  I more of a script kiddy than a proper developer, and it's knowledge of a bunch of technologies is great.
yep that's the same as me, I have to use SQL to write reports and it's helped me with a load of complex scripts to get data out that I would have been ages trying to figure it out for myself.

The new version v4.0 I think it is only allows a limited amount of responses for a thread though, anything more than the limit and it puts you on a time delay and it won't answer anything else until it gets to that time.

You can open another thread but any refinement to the queries won't be retained.

I'm not paying £24 a month for that, I rather wait a few hours!

I've used it to write tables to fit into this forum for the Prediction League I'm running on RAWK, copy my spreadsheet data into Chat got and it does the work, saves ages with typing out all the code for the table formatting
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bullan

  • I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #364 on: September 20, 2024, 04:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 20, 2024, 04:42:24 pm
yep that's the same as me, I have to use SQL to write reports and it's helped me with a load of complex scripts to get data out that I would have been ages trying to figure it out for myself.

The new version v4.0 I think it is only allows a limited amount of responses for a thread though, anything more than the limit and it puts you on a time delay and it won't answer anything else until it gets to that time.

You can open another thread but any refinement to the queries won't be retained.

I'm not paying £24 a month for that, I rather wait a few hours!

I've used it to write tables to fit into this forum for the Prediction League I'm running on RAWK, copy my spreadsheet data into Chat got and it does the work, saves ages with typing out all the code for the table formatting

Have you guys tried using Copilot with ChatGPT?
We are testing it amongst every other poxy AI in the world at work , but this seems to have some legs in our Dev community.
Logged
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,748
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #365 on: September 21, 2024, 07:56:09 am »
I think I am. Some kind of ai is running in my vscode and writing lots of stuff for me...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bullan

  • I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #366 on: September 21, 2024, 09:22:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 21, 2024, 07:56:09 am
I think I am. Some kind of ai is running in my vscode and writing lots of stuff for me...

That is probably Microsoft Copilot , which is using ChatGPT models, they are actually coming out with a preview of OpenAI o1 which is much better at complex reasoning in coding.

We are about to start testing Claude from Anthropic for our devs as well soon.
Logged
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,748
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #367 on: September 21, 2024, 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullan on September 21, 2024, 09:22:47 am
That is probably Microsoft Copilot , which is using ChatGPT models, they are actually coming out with a preview of OpenAI o1 which is much better at complex reasoning in coding.

We are about to start testing Claude from Anthropic for our devs as well soon.

I thought, after I replied.  I think I am paying github for autopilot. So I think it is that.
The client I mostly work for seems to have some kind of custom Claude, which to me seems indistinguishable from chatgpt  (though I haven't done any kind of comparisons , just used both , depending what mood I am in)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Bullan

  • I can't believe I ate the whole thing...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #368 on: September 21, 2024, 05:20:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 21, 2024, 03:51:20 pm
I thought, after I replied.  I think I am paying github for autopilot. So I think it is that.
The client I mostly work for seems to have some kind of custom Claude, which to me seems indistinguishable from chatgpt  (though I haven't done any kind of comparisons , just used both , depending what mood I am in)
Yeah GH Copilot is same as Microsoft Copilot, I rolled out at the company I worked for last year and it's just getting better and better.
I am very interested in seeing how it does with more complex problems now that it has access to the o1 model.

Very interesting about Claude are they only running API version perhaps or?
Logged
I hate every ape I see.
From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,
No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.
Oh, my God, I was wrong,
It was Earth all along.
You finally made a monkey...

Online elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,219
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #369 on: September 21, 2024, 10:22:07 pm »
Honestly I find Copilot to be terrible. And I hate the stupid tone it takes with all it's responses to Bing searches.

It constantly presents absolute horseshit solutions as if they are factual verified solutions, and ignores what you actually say to respond to something it/Bing interprets what it thinks you wanted to actually say (and gets it all wrong).

It and Copilot are pretty good for scripting though (I just use it for Powershell scripting).
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,980
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #370 on: October 25, 2024, 10:42:52 am »
https://www.genmo.ai/play

Is an open source video creation Ai, pretty insane how fast things are moving, this is free, feels like yesterday that OpenAi released their video Ai and everyone was amazed but no one could use it. Now there are open source sites/programs that are just as good.

Seems to be the same with art, sound/music, photography/picture manipulation, lots of hobbies disappearing fast!
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,866
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #371 on: October 25, 2024, 11:03:14 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 25, 2024, 10:42:52 am
https://www.genmo.ai/play

Is an open source video creation Ai, pretty insane how fast things are moving, this is free, feels like yesterday that OpenAi released their video Ai and everyone was amazed but no one could use it. Now there are open source sites/programs that are just as good. Seems to be the same with art, sound/music, photography/picture manipulation, lots of hobbies disappearing fast!

Not sure in what way would this destroy anyone's hobby?
Surely if you want to take photographs - just go out and take them.
Or for that matter professional career in any of those fields.

I'm an artist and designer, even some great AI generated work leaves me cold.
Ah cool, you wrote some prompts and assembled the output.
Great, but that isn't what I do. It isn't and never will be art.

Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,980
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #372 on: October 25, 2024, 11:13:31 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 25, 2024, 11:03:14 am
It isn't and never will be art.

Plenty of people arguing that right now of course and while at the moment it isn't but in the future?

But work in those fields is definitely going to change, there is no point being a photographer if a perfect picture can be generated. I used to do book cover photography, that's already gone out the window, why buy licenced pictures when they can be generated?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,647
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #373 on: October 26, 2024, 09:06:36 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 25, 2024, 11:03:14 am
Not sure in what way would this destroy anyone's hobby?
Surely if you want to take photographs - just go out and take them.
Or for that matter professional career in any of those fields.

I'm an artist and designer, even some great AI generated work leaves me cold.
Ah cool, you wrote some prompts and assembled the output.
Great, but that isn't what I do. It isn't and never will be art.

There will come a point where it wont leave you cold because you wont be able to discern that it is AI without having been told.

As for careers, I know plenty of commercial photographers losing revenue due to AI. Many creative fields will not be viable as jobs within the coming years. Already, I see websites Ive read for years using ai generated images in articles where previously it wouldve been stock. The next generation of pro photographers will be relegated to hobbyists.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #374 on: December 27, 2024, 10:56:17 pm »
No need for us to worry about living through Global Warming.

Quote
Godfather of AI shortens odds of the technology wiping out humanity over next 30 years
Geoffrey Hinton says there is 10% to 20% chance AI will lead to human extinction in three decades, as change moves fast

The British-Canadian computer scientist often touted as a godfather of artificial intelligence has shortened the odds of AI wiping out humanity over the next three decades, warning the pace of change in the technology is much faster than expected.

Prof Geoffrey Hinton, who this year was awarded the Nobel prize in physics for his work in AI, said there was a 10% to 20% chance that AI would lead to human extinction within the next three decades.

Previously Hinton had said there was a 10% chance of the technology triggering a catastrophic outcome for humanity.

Asked on BBC Radio 4s Today programme if he had changed his analysis of a potential AI apocalypse and the one in 10 chance of it happening, he said: Not really, 10% to 20%.

Hintons estimate prompted Todays guest editor, the former chancellor Sajid Javid, to say youre going up, to which Hinton replied: If anything. You see, weve never had to deal with things more intelligent than ourselves before.

He added: And how many examples do you know of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing? There are very few examples. Theres a mother and baby. Evolution put a lot of work into allowing the baby to control the mother, but thats about the only example I know of.

London-born Hinton, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, said humans would be like toddlers compared with the intelligence of highly powerful AI systems.

I like to think of it as: imagine yourself and a three-year-old. Well be the three-year-olds, he said.

AI can be loosely defined as computer systems performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Last year, Hinton made headlines after resigning from his job at Google in order to speak more openly about the risks posed by unconstrained AI development, citing concerns thatbad actors would use the technology to harm others. A key concern of AI safety campaigners is that the creation of artificial general intelligence, or systems that are smarter than humans, could lead to the technology posing an existential threat by evading human control.

Reflecting on where he thought the development of AI would have reached when he first started his work on the technology, Hinton said: I didnt think it would be where we [are] now. I thought at some point in the future we would get here.

He added: Because the situation were in now is that most of the experts in the field think that sometime, within probably the next 20 years, were going to develop AIs that are smarter than people. And thats a very scary thought.

Hinton said the pace of development was very, very fast, much faster than I expected and called for government regulation of the technology.

My worry is that the invisible hand is not going to keep us safe. So just leaving it to the profit motive of large companies is not going to be sufficient to make sure they develop it safely, he said. The only thing that can force those big companies to do more research on safety is government regulation.

Hinton is one of the three godfathers of AI who have won the ACM AM Turing award  the computer science equivalent of the Nobel prize  for their work. However, one of the trio, Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist at Mark Zuckerbergs Meta, has played down the existential threat and has said AI could actually save humanity from extinction.


https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/dec/27/godfather-of-ai-raises-odds-of-the-technology-wiping-out-humanity-over-next-30-years
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,960
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:00:39 am »
I really like Gemini Live when you can just speak to the AI normally,I Just ask it for the top news stories, and it when though them and one of the stories was scientists may rewrite the history of ancient people from a new DNA test.

So i just said tell me more about the bones story, which it did, then ask it what they hope to discover and it went into details about that.

I like that u dont have to say "hello Google" each time and you can just speak normally when its like live mode
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,260
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Ed Zitron is a good read on the absolute sham of this stuff: https://www.wheresyoured.at/subprimeai/
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 