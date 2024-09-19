I have a very software developer centric view of AI. It writes all sorts of bits of code for me and saves a lot of time. I more of a script kiddy than a proper developer, and it's knowledge of a bunch of technologies is great.



I was thinking about how education will need to change to encompass this tool, although I am not really sure education has change much since the advent of google, but that's probably more my ignorance of education than anything.



One thing did strike me though, if people don't learn how to do things and rely on AI, how are they going to have the basic skills to do the things AI can't.

ie if I need to write a program to do something complex and hard, and AI hasn't see how to do it elsewhere, so I have to do it for myself. If I've not learnt the basics, because AI has always done that for me, I'm never going to be able to solve the hard problems.