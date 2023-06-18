« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI  (Read 17766 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #280 on: June 18, 2023, 01:23:59 pm »
A couple of pages back, someone was sounding the death knell for adobe. After spending s few hours using the betas of photoshop, I think adobe have just leapfrogged everyone in usable generative ai. This shit will save me hours!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,083
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #281 on: August 5, 2023, 12:29:43 pm »
https://samplab.com/text-to-sample

For my fellow music producers. So far, AI music tools are helpful rather than career ending. This one allows you to generate samples to use in audio projects. Most of what it makes is garbage, but I've gotten a few interesting sounds out of it - in particular, drum hits.

I say this isn't career ending, but like everything AI, it likely will be for someone. I imagine the many companies that build sample libraries are quite worried by this.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,711
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #282 on: August 9, 2023, 11:21:00 am »
Just listening to some of the AI fake songs on Youtube like frank Sinatra singing guns n' Roses songs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyfQVZHmArA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyfQVZHmArA</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,064
  • Never Forget
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #283 on: August 10, 2023, 10:32:56 am »
Quote from: Trada on August  9, 2023, 11:21:00 am
Just listening to some of the AI fake songs on Youtube like frank Sinatra singing guns n' Roses songs

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyfQVZHmArA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyfQVZHmArA</a>

That is pretty frightening. It is incredibly accurate, without knowing it is a complete fake, it would be really hard to tell/ Looks like it was tweaked by a someone that knew what they were doing at not a straight rip from AI.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,711
  • Trada
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #284 on: August 16, 2023, 11:25:09 am »
I thought I would ask AI to create a picture of what the typical person from Somerset looks like

Hmmm

Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #285 on: August 23, 2023, 09:14:35 pm »
Haven't really looked too much into AI before, but decided to let AI transcribe an interview for me and I have to say I'm pretty impressed with Whisper. It works really well (especially if you use the large model). Of course, the text is far from what you'd want to read in written form as it's just spoken words written down, but it does a really good job recognising what's said. And the German accent where I live is pretty far from standard German. Really really impressive and will save a lot of time...
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,485
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #286 on: August 29, 2023, 12:18:10 pm »
Once upon a time, in a small food stall nestled within a bustling city, there lived a humble kebab named Kebert. Kebert was no ordinary kebab. He possessed a secret ingredient, a pinch of stardust, that imbued him with magical qualities. This stardust granted him the ability to evolve and transform in extraordinary ways.

For years, Kebert had been content with his role as a delicious street food, satisfying the hunger of passersby. However, deep within him, there was an unquenchable desire to break free from his culinary fate and pursue a greater purpose. Kebert dreamed of becoming the best dancer the galaxy had ever seen.

Word of Kebert's aspirations reached the ears of a mischievous chicken McNugget named Cluckster. Cluckster, known for his arrogance, scoffed at the idea of a kebab surpassing him in any form of entertainment. A rivalry was born between the two.

Meanwhile, Kebert's journey to become a skilled dancer began. Every night, after the food stall closed, Kebert would practice his moves under the moonlight. With each passing day, his stardust-infused body grew more agile and flexible. His meaty layers twisted and turned, resembling the fluidity of a seasoned dancer.

As Kebert honed his skills, a new character entered the story. A bad-tempered vindaloo dish named Vinnie. Vinnie had a fiery personality and despised the idea of anyone overshadowing his spicy reputation. He saw Kebert's dancing ambition as a threat to his own notoriety.

Vinnie, fueled by his anger, challenged Kebert to a dance-off, hoping to put an end to the kebab's dreams. Determined not to be intimidated, Kebert accepted the challenge, feeling a surge of confidence flowing through his stardust-transformed body.

The day of the dance-off arrived. The city was abuzz with excitement as spectators gathered to witness the showdown between Kebert and Vinnie. The atmosphere crackled with energy as the music started, and the two competitors took to the dance floor.

Kebert's movements were a mesmerizing blend of grace and precision. His layers swirled and twisted, defying gravity as he effortlessly executed breathtaking routines. The crowd erupted in cheers, astonished by the spectacle before them. Kebert's stardust-infused body seemed to radiate with an otherworldly glow as he danced his way into their hearts.

Vinnie, not one to be outdone, unleashed his own fiery dance moves. His vindaloo-infused steps were intense and energetic, but lacked the finesse and elegance of Kebert. Despite his efforts, Vinnie's anger and lack of control hindered his performance.

As the dance-off reached its climax, Kebert's stardust-powered dance moves overwhelmed Vinnie's fiery display. The crowd erupted in thunderous applause, declaring Kebert the undisputed champion of the galaxy's dance floor.

From that day forward, Kebert's name became synonymous with dance excellence throughout the galaxy. He traveled from planet to planet, captivating audiences with his unique talent. Kebert's rivalry with Cluckster and Vinnie faded into the background as they realized the true beauty and artistry of his dance.

And so, the humble kebab, through evolution and determination became the best dancer the galaxy had ever seen!
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • TV's own
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #287 on: September 2, 2023, 07:26:38 pm »
After Tradas effort, here's mine after asking does Forest of Dean man 😂.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,638
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #288 on: September 2, 2023, 08:45:50 pm »
An excellent, thought provoking, yet inconclusive pod on the subject from one of the world's leaders in knowledge of the subject.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5u64GZHQcAzvQgmEWiodtm
https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/mustafa-suleyman-will-ai-save-or-destroy-humanity/id1665265193?i=1000625685186
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #289 on: October 9, 2023, 09:51:52 am »
This is the funniest article I've read in ages: Humans cant resist breaking AI with boobs and 9/11 memes. Click through to read the full article and check out some of those amazing links.
Quote
The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. In the rush to launch the hottest AI tools, companies continue to forget that people will always use new tech for chaos. Artificial intelligence simply cannot keep up with the human affinity for boobs and 9/11 shitposting.

Both Meta and Microsofts AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like Karl marx large breasts and fictional characters doing 9/11. Theyre the latest examples of companies rushing to join the AI bandwagon, without considering how their tools will be misused.

Meta is in the process of rolling out AI-generated chat stickers for Facebook Stories, Instagram Stories and DMs, Messenger and WhatsApp. Its powered by Llama 2, Metas new collection of AI models that the company claims is as helpful as ChatGPT, and Emu, Metas foundational model for image generation. The stickers, which were announced at last months Meta Connect, will be available to select English users over the course of this month.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #290 on: October 9, 2023, 11:49:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  9, 2023, 09:51:52 am
This is the funniest article I've read in ages: Humans cant resist breaking AI with boobs and 9/11 memes. Click through to read the full article and check out some of those amazing links.

I reckon they do know what stupidity humanity will try. But it's those things that generate buzz around a new release.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #291 on: November 6, 2023, 09:12:37 am »
Has anyone used co-pilot or similar?  I'm in the trial period, and probably in a sweetspot for it.

//Write me an app served over https that responds to a request on route test
//update this to use puppeteer to render a payload sent on route prnt to html and save the result as pdf.

And it's working.  Now that's taken me about 10 mins.  Probably 2 hours, to half a day of googling and trying.
I am probably not using it right, it's not AI, it's just very good usage of google results.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #292 on: November 6, 2023, 09:22:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November  6, 2023, 09:12:37 am
Has anyone used co-pilot or similar?  I'm in the trial period, and probably in a sweetspot for it.

//Write me an app served over https that responds to a request on route test
//update this to use puppeteer to render a payload sent on route prnt to html and save the result as pdf.

And it's working.  Now that's taken me about 10 mins.  Probably 2 hours, to half a day of googling and trying.
I am probably not using it right, it's not AI, it's just very good usage of google results.

OMG you do realise that code sends nuclear codes to terrorist groups don't you!!!!!
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #293 on: November 10, 2023, 10:58:04 am »
https://www.theregister.com/2023/11/09/robot_kills_employee/?td=rt-3a

(won't post the text as it's probably copyrighted?)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #294 on: November 10, 2023, 11:07:08 am »
I mean, maybe switch off the machine before working on it or maybe don't lie under it?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,485
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #295 on: November 13, 2023, 11:45:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 10, 2023, 10:58:04 am
https://www.theregister.com/2023/11/09/robot_kills_employee/?td=rt-3a

(won't post the text as it's probably copyrighted?)

ROTM A man in his 40s was crushed to death by a robot at a produce-sorting facility in South Korea Tuesday after the machine apparently mistook him for a box of vegetables.

According to Korean media, the technician was diagnosing a problem with the robot's sensor package at the Donggoseong Export Agricultural Complex, ahead of a planned test run of the equipment Wednesday.

While the man was checking to see whether the sensor electronics were working properly, the robot reportedly took hold of him using its arm and tongs, crushing his face and chest. Officials believe the system misidentified the man as a box of food and tried to lift him up.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The South Gyeongsang province plant has been using this robot to move food packages onto pallets for about five years, and it has come in extra handy when there's been a shortage of manpower, we're told.

The Korean-language Yonhap News Agency report, through machine translation, talks of the 'bot normally handling boxes of paprika; Western media is taking that to mean bell peppers seeing as it's a produce-sorting facility.

An official at the complex told reporters the accident occurred after a change to the plant's workflow to make the robot more efficient, requiring the aforementioned testing, and called for better safety measures to be established. The slain technician worked for the manufacturer of the robot, it is said.

This is hardly the first incident of an autonomous system harming a human. Last month an empty self-driving Cruise robotaxi hit and then proceeded to drag and trap a woman who had seconds earlier been struck by a human hit-and-run driver and fallen in the way of the autonomous vehicle.

The incident left the woman in critical condition and Cruise's operations in limbo amid an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As we reported Wednesday, Cruise issued an update to its self-driving taxis to prevent similar incidents.

Beyond agricultural, industrial, and transportation industries, datacenters are looking to robots to address personnel shortages. Last month, Microsoft listed an opening for a Hardware Automation Team Manager to oversee among other things the use of robotic systems throughout its network of datacenters.

The opening was listed after an outage at a Microsoft facility in Australia which the tech behemoth admitted was exacerbated by a shortage of staff onsite.

Oracle has also been trialing robotic systems including Boston Dynamics four-legged robodogs. Meanwhile at the OCP summit in October, Meta and Jtec demoed a robotic server cart capable of carrying entire datacenter racks weighting 1,500kg around. However, the system is still awaiting final safety tests. ®
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #296 on: November 23, 2023, 12:11:22 pm »
Some interesting 'background' on what could have been happening in the background of all the firing, hiring and rehiring over the past few weeks.

Quote
OpenAI researchers warned board of AI breakthrough ahead of CEO ouster, sources say

Ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altmans four days in exile, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The previously unreported letter and AI algorithm were key developments before the board's ouster of Altman, the poster child of generative AI, the two sources said. Prior to his triumphant return late Tuesday, more than 700 employees had threatened to quit and join backer Microsoft (MSFT.O) in solidarity with their fired leader.

The sources cited the letter as one factor among a longer list of grievances by the board leading to Altman's firing, among which were concerns over commercializing advances before understanding the consequences. Reuters was unable to review a copy of the letter. The staff who wrote the letter did not respond to requests for comment.

After being contacted by Reuters, OpenAI, which declined to comment, acknowledged in an internal message to staffers a project called Q* and a letter to the board before the weekend's events, one of the people said. An OpenAI spokesperson said that the message, sent by long-time executive Mira Murati, alerted staff to certain media stories without commenting on their accuracy.

ome at OpenAI believe Q* (pronounced Q-Star) could be a breakthrough in the startup's search for what's known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), one of the people told Reuters. OpenAI defines AGI as autonomous systems that surpass humans in most economically valuable tasks.

Given vast computing resources, the new model was able to solve certain mathematical problems, the person said on condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. Though only performing math on the level of grade-school students, acing such tests made researchers very optimistic about Q*s future success, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the capabilities of Q* claimed by the researchers.

'VEIL OF IGNORANCE'

Researchers consider math to be a frontier of generative AI development. Currently, generative AI is good at writing and language translation by statistically predicting the next word, and answers to the same question can vary widely. But conquering the ability to do math  where there is only one right answer  implies AI would have greater reasoning capabilities resembling human intelligence. This could be applied to novel scientific research, for instance, AI researchers believe.

Unlike a calculator that can solve a limited number of operations, AGI can generalize, learn and comprehend.

In their letter to the board, researchers flagged AIs prowess and potential danger, the sources said without specifying the exact safety concerns noted in the letter. There has long been discussion among computer scientists about the danger posed by highly intelligent machines, for instance if they might decide that the destruction of humanity was in their interest.

Researchers have also flagged work by an "AI scientist" team, the existence of which multiple sources confirmed. The group, formed by combining earlier "Code Gen" and "Math Gen" teams, was exploring how to optimize existing AI models to improve their reasoning and eventually perform scientific work, one of the people said.

Altman led efforts to make ChatGPT one of the fastest growing software applications in history and drew investment - and computing resources - necessary from Microsoft to get closer to AGI.

In addition to announcing a slew of new tools in a demonstration this month, Altman last week teased at a summit of world leaders in San Francisco that he believed major advances were in sight.

"Four times now in the history of OpenAI, the most recent time was just in the last couple weeks, I've gotten to be in the room, when we sort of push the veil of ignorance back and the frontier of discovery forward, and getting to do that is the professional honor of a lifetime," he said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

A day later, the board fired Altman.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/sam-altmans-ouster-openai-was-precipitated-by-letter-board-about-ai-breakthrough-2023-11-22/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #297 on: November 23, 2023, 01:02:09 pm »

"Ahead of OpenAI CEO Sam Altmans four days in exile, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten the rich"

Just edited for realism
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #298 on: November 28, 2023, 09:10:44 pm »
I can only assume that if they feel they are close to achieving super intelligence with AI, then they must have figured a way of connecting it up to the bullens wall.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #299 on: December 1, 2023, 12:28:57 pm »
Who's using chatgpt or copilot or similar for their work?  Who is working for companies that are encouraging it?
I'm using it daily, I can't say how much time it's saving. Maybe an hour or more a day already.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,961
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #300 on: December 1, 2023, 07:58:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  1, 2023, 12:28:57 pm
Who's using chatgpt or copilot or similar for their work?  Who is working for companies that are encouraging it?
I'm using it daily, I can't say how much time it's saving. Maybe an hour or more a day already.

I use ChatGPT a few times a week for queries I have if I can't get a script quite right or complex SSRS expressions.

We also had a demonstration in work of it correctly converting a long Oracle script into an SQL script that was needed for a change of database engine and the script worked perfectly. Saved days or recoding work
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #301 on: December 12, 2023, 08:59:42 am »
Buzzy Startup Just Dumps AI Model That Beats GPT-3.5 Into a Torrent Link

https://gizmodo.com/mistral-artificial-intelligence-gpt-3-openai-1851091217
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #302 on: January 4, 2024, 06:52:01 pm »
Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo LK-99 Superconductor is back :D

https://twitter.com/pronounced_kyle/status/1742588127628361809
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,273
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #303 on: January 4, 2024, 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  4, 2024, 06:52:01 pm
Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo LK-99 Superconductor is back :D

https://twitter.com/pronounced_kyle/status/1742588127628361809
Odds against it being genuine.

But if it is?  Its changes the world.  It would be the single most important bit of science in the 21st century.

But if you can get something to superconduct at -23, you can surely get one to work at +23.  Skeptical until this can be replicated  though

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #304 on: January 4, 2024, 07:38:23 pm »
Well claims it's been replicated a couple of times but...you know...........China
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,273
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #305 on: January 4, 2024, 07:40:29 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  4, 2024, 07:38:23 pm
Well claims it's been replicated a couple of times but...you know...........China
To be fair, there is a potentially reasonable excuse as to why their sample did work last time and no one elses did. 

But, time will tell.  Im not getting my hopes up yet,
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm »
Wearing my dunce hat, why are superconductors in the Ai thread?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Couldn't find a Superconductor thread and didn't want to start one as the last one was false alarm :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
« Reply #308 on: Today at 04:59:55 am »
Cheers. Certainly interesting enough to be here!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 