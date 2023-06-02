Looks like it was trying it's best to accomplish it's mission but being simulated isn't it just basically a test? iron out the bugs, you impose limits, things you missed or didn't expect to happen. Isn't that the point of a simulation?
We trained the system Hey dont kill the operator thats bad. Youre gonna lose points if you do that. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target.
I asked who we are signing and this was the reply As an AI language model, I don't have real-time information or updates beyond my last knowledge cutoff in September 2021 Therefore, I can't provide you with specific information about Liverpool FC's signings in the current year, 2023.To find out the latest transfer news and signings for Liverpool FC, I recommend checking reliable sports news sources, official club announcements, and following the club's social media accounts for the most up-to-date information
Had it write a RAWK Transfer Forum post. While it got the transfer discussion topics from 2021 correct; if you post that in the actual transfer forum, the sharks in there will eat you alive. It always has an uncanny valley writing style for some reason.
What if AI turns out to be really nice, does everything it can to help us, and ensures everyone has a full and happy life?The trouble is we expect everything to act the same way we do and be total heartless c*nts
