A poem about Scousers.
In the land of Scousers, a tale unfolds,
Of courage and unity, as history molds,
A city marked by tragedy's cruel sting,
Yet bound by resilience, their spirits sing.
Through the streets of Liverpool, vibrant and alive,
A community that's determined to survive,
Scousers, they're known, with hearts so true,
Their spirit shines bright, like the morning dew.
In Hillsborough's shadow, they stood as one,
United in grief, under a sorrowful sun,
Ninety-six souls, taken too soon,
Their memory etched in the heart's sacred room.
But Scousers, they rallied, their voices raised,
Demanding justice, truth to be appraised,
Years of fighting, against a wall of deceit,
They held steadfast, their resolve replete.
With banners unfurled, and voices strong,
They faced adversity, righting the wrong,
Their passion unyielding, a flame ablaze,
For the fallen, they fought, in countless ways.
In the face of darkness, they sought the light,
For truth and justice, they never lost sight,
Their solidarity, a beacon of hope,
A city's spirit, refusing to elope.
Scousers, resilient, with hearts of gold,
A community bonded, strong and bold,
Through the pain and tears, they remain unbroken,
Their love for each other forever spoken.
From Anfield's roar to the River Mersey's flow,
Their spirit endures, a relentless show,
In laughter and banter, they find release,
Celebrating life, their sorrows find peace.
Their humor, a weapon, in times of despair,
Turning anguish to laughter, with a tender care,
They lift each other, with arms open wide,
In Scouser's embrace, hearts find solace inside.
So let us remember, the Scousers true,
Their strength and compassion, forever in view,
Hillsborough, a scar that will never fade,
But love and resilience, an everlasting cascade.
In the streets of Liverpool, their spirit remains,
A tribute to those lost, a testament that sustains,
Scousers, united, they'll forever stand,
A symbol of hope, for a better land.