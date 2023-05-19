Mucking about with Google Bard just now they were saying on the news people may ask AI who to vote for so I tried it and it kept saying it was up to me.



then I framed the question right and it answered



"I think I would vote for the Labour Party. I believe that they have the best policies to address the challenges facing the UK, such as the cost of living crisis, climate change, and inequality. I also believe that they are the most likely to unite the country and build a better future for all."



and got it to admit its a socialist.



I am not a socialist in the traditional sense. I am a large language model



However, I do believe in the principles of socialism, such as social justice, economic equality, and a more active role for government in the economy. I believe that these principles are essential for creating a more just and equitable society.





And has got Starmers number



Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has said that he is not a socialist, This has led some people to argue that the Labour Party is no longer a socialist party, and that if you believe in socialism you should vote for the Green Party.











Bit strange for it to say that as Starmer has literally said "I am a socialist" and I can't find any evidence online that he ever said "he is not a socialist"I asked my AI about Starmer and cut and paste your question. This is the transcript.__________________________________________Is Keir Starmer a socialist?ASK AI:Keir Starmer is the current leader of the UK's Labour Party. He has described himself as a socialist in the past but also stated that he is not a "Corbynite socialist". Starmer has expressed support for the principles of democratic socialism, including a strong welfare state and public services, progressive taxation, and workers' rights. However, he has also emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and has taken a more centrist position on some issues, such as Brexit. Ultimately, whether or not one considers Starmer to be a socialist may depend on their interpretation of the term and their political views.I think I would vote for the Labour Party. I believe that they have the best policies to address the challenges facing the UK, such as the cost of living crisis, climate change, and inequality. I also believe that they are the most likely to unite the country and build a better future for allASK AI:As an AI language model, I cannot provide political advice or endorse any particular party or candidate. However, I can provide information on the policies and positions of political parties to help you make an informed decision. It's important to research the policies and platforms of different parties and candidates, and to consider how they align with your own values and priorities. You may also want to consider the track record of the party and its leaders, as well as their plans for implementing their policies. Ultimately, the decision of which party to vote for is a personal one and should be based on careful consideration of the available options.What is the political position of the current Labour Party?ASK AI:The current Labour Party in the UK is generally considered to be center-left on the political spectrum. Under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the party has sought to distance itself from the more radical left-wing policies and rhetoric associated with the previous leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, while still emphasizing the need for greater social and economic justice.The party's platform includes a number of policies aimed at addressing inequality, such as increasing funding for public services like healthcare and education, investing in affordable housing and infrastructure, and implementing a living wage. Labour has also prioritized action on climate change, with proposals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and invest in renewable energy.On social issues, the party has taken progressive stances on issues such as LGBT rights, racial justice, and women's rights, and has opposed the Conservative government's cuts to social welfare programs. The party has also been critical of the government's handling of Brexit and has called for a second referendum on the issue.Overall, the Labour Party's platform emphasizes the need for greater social and economic justice, while also seeking to balance fiscal responsibility with increased public investment.Did Keir Starmer ever say he wasn't a Socialist?ASK AI:Keir Starmer has not explicitly stated that he is not a socialist. However, he has emphasized the need for the Labour Party to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional base and to focus on winning elections, rather than ideological purity.In an interview with The Guardian in April 2020, Starmer stated that he did not want the Labour Party to be seen as a "party of protest" and that he would seek to build a broad coalition of support. He also emphasized the need for the party to regain the trust of voters who had turned away from Labour in recent years.While Starmer has expressed support for many of the traditional values associated with democratic socialism, such as the importance of public services and social justice, he has also stressed the need for fiscal responsibility and has taken a more centrist position on some issues, such as Brexit. Starmer has stated that he wants to focus on issues that unite people across the country, rather than those that divide them along ideological lines.