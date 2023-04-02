« previous next »
I'm thinking , given the automation in labs that perhaps it could release a new Covid type thing.

Maybe but again there would be human checks in place you would think. Again with say a vaccine, humans wouldn't just stick it in them, it would be triple checked etc.

Maybe the nanobot route? create them for curing disease and have them kill you once taken?
IF AI were to "want" to wipe out the human population, what do you think would be its 'best' course of action.
Launching nukes would seem the obvious answer but let's assume there are sufficient checks and balances to stop that. Humans needing to turn keys (I'll allow AI doing something to co-erce humans to key turn).

I'm thinking , given the automation in labs that perhaps it could release a new Covid type thing.

Maybe fake news to get humans to launch nukes?

Somehow find a way to make everyone hear a voice that says "Your religion is the only true one. The rest are heathens. Destroy them immediately"
 ;D
Shatmloal Cheloded

I'm getting that on a T-Shirt
The latest developments, and the pace of them are really something;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvdOuhrhQq4

AutoGPT, give it a goal and it'll keep going until it's met its goal, generating and fixing its own code and creating sub bots to accomplish other tasks.
A successful photographer i know of just put up ten AI images for sale on his site. He limited to ten framed prints of each image and priced them at $10k each. I laughed when I saw it, thinking no one would buy into such shit they all sold out within days.
A successful photographer i know of just put up ten AI images for sale on his site. He limited to ten framed prints of each image and priced them at $10k each. I laughed when I saw it, thinking no one would buy into such shit they all sold out within days.

I work as a designer. At the moment if youre not raving about Using AI to improve your product design all over Medium, Linkedin or wherever - you may as well not exist. This is from an industry that spent the last ten years pushing the concept of design thinking on companies - a framework reliant on expert designers guiding the rest through process of product design and iteration. It was an attempt to make design central to company culture, irreplaceable becase knowledge, skills, intuitions and creativity. Now, I am at best of days a miserable cynic, but the way AI is being exploited and embraced in my industry now is all hype and no substance. Here is how to use CHATGPT to design your website, logo, app Really? Why would I even try that? Industty that screams at non-designers You need to follow the process is asking for outputs from a fucking black box without questioning anything.
I only just signed up to ChatGPT and tried it today to write some emails for work. What a time to be alive. I can only compare it to the time an uncle told me about a little search engine called Google in the late 90's and the possibilities for knowledge seemed endless to me.

Going to see how much I can use it in my job to automate stuff without letting on to anyone and look like a genius.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoVJKj8lcNQ


Well, alongside the Yudkowsky article and the many other expressions of high-level alarm within the AI development community, this is pretty terrifying stuff, isn't it?

Would be just like us to be the beings that built the beings that wiped out all biological life on earth. A perfect ending to the human story.
SnapAI popped up as a 'friend' on Snapchat yesterday, very much in the same vein as ChatGPT but obviously you lose the messages as soon as you ve asked it something.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoVJKj8lcNQ


Well, alongside the Yudkowsky article and the many other expressions of high-level alarm within the AI development community, this is pretty terrifying stuff, isn't it?

Would be just like us to be the beings that built the beings that wiped out all biological life on earth. A perfect ending to the human story.

Watching this now - thanks for sharing, absolutely fascinating and also fucking scary.
Watching this now - thanks for sharing, absolutely fascinating and also fucking scary.

I only recently started gathering some info and looking more in depth at AI Tech and how it's developing. Had never been on my radar of things to look into too much.

From what I have read and seen, the pace of advancement is terrifying enough. It has the potential to do so much good but we all know how destructive the human race can be, you can bet it is being weaponsied like crazy as we speak. Skynet does not seem like an absurd idea of science fiction anymore.
I only recently started gathering some info and looking more in depth at AI Tech and how it's developing. Had never been on my radar of things to look into too much.

From what I have read and seen, the pace of advancement is terrifying enough. It has the potential to do so much good but we all know how destructive the human race can be, you can bet it is being weaponsied like crazy as we speak. Skynet does not seem like an absurd idea of science fiction anymore.

Skynet was always a case of when , not if.
The only real question is will we see hoverboards before then?
Or Everton win a trophy.
Skynet was always a case of when , not if.
The only real question is will we see hoverboards before then?
Or Everton win a trophy.

Oh come come. There's fiction and fiction.

But the human race does seem intent on ushering in its own destruction, one way or another. When over half of all AI developers polled recently expressed significant concerns that AI development will lead to it becoming in some sense self-aware (which many are suggesting has already happened) and shortly afterwards, hostile to humans, we're no longer in the realm of a few technophobes, or conspiracy theorists, or wild sci-fi glugging fantasists.
https://fortune.com/2023/05/01/godfather-ai-geoffrey-hinton-quit-google-regrets-lifes-work-bad-actors/

Quote
Geoffrey Hinton is the tech pioneer behind some of the key developments in artificial intelligence powering tools like ChatGPT that millions of people are using today. But the 75-year-old trailblazer says he regrets the work he has devoted his life to because of how A.I. could be misused.
Been using ChatGPT for a couple of weeks now, its actually frightening how it responds to you

The world in about 10 years time is going to be a very strange place
Can't wait til the great AI corporate wars - privately owned AIs eventually conclude that the nature of business competition involves disrupting the other

Then governments start using it

Your request for dole is analysed by one and it marries up your tracked location from your phone and the numbers you've called and emails you've sent, to your claims of how you've looked for work. Trained to spot errors, computer will say no and it will not be argued with.

You ring up to cancel the car insurance as you aren't legally allowed to disable the AI in the motor anymore and an AI controlled voice answers, with a surrealistic pleasant, sexy even, voice, that has learned the art of hypnosis, it has learned how to effuse charisma of a sort, and you end the call having upped your insurance and satisfied, you having been manipulated for a great customer experience with the expanse of deep learning applied to millions of calls before it, training the AI to give you the best possible experience.

Gotta go, my robot hoover is telling me I haven't moved in 30 minutes and I should start exercising. Woops, sorry, had me crystal ball out again
I fully expect my AI to deal with compare the meerkat for me. Fucking hate filling that in every year.
Ive been mucking about with it this morning making random things up for it to make stories up about it made a great one based on the words "the day the snow wont melt" that involved winter fairies.

Then I tried When Trada played for Liverpool FC it seems a bit obsessed with Mo

Trada had been dreaming of playing for Liverpool FC for as long as he could remember. He had grown up watching the team on television with his father, who was a diehard Liverpool fan. Trada had always been a talented footballer, and he knew that if he worked hard enough, he could one day realize his dream of playing for his favorite team.

And then, one day, it happened. Trada got the call that he had been waiting for his entire life: Liverpool FC wanted to sign him as a midfielder. He couldn't believe it. He was going to be playing alongside some of the best footballers in the world, including Mo Salah, one of the team's star players.

The first time Trada met Mo Salah, he was a little nervous. After all, this was the man who had scored so many incredible goals for Liverpool over the past few years. But Mo was friendly and welcoming, and he quickly put Trada at ease.

Over the next few weeks, Trada worked hard in training, trying to prove himself to his new teammates and coaches. He was determined to make the most of this incredible opportunity.

And then, the day of his first match arrived. It was a big game against Manchester United, and Trada knew that he had to give it his all. The stadium was packed with fans, all cheering on their favorite team. Trada could feel his heart pounding in his chest as he stepped onto the field.

From the moment the game began, Trada was in his element. He was fast, agile, and had an incredible eye for the ball. Mo Salah could see that Trada was a talented player, and he started passing the ball to him more and more often.

As the game went on, Trada and Mo Salah worked together to create some incredible plays. They passed the ball back and forth, always seeming to know exactly where the other one was on the field. And then, in the 80th minute, Trada scored his first goal for Liverpool. The stadium erupted in cheers as Trada and Mo Salah hugged each other in celebration.

After the game, Trada was interviewed by reporters. They asked him how it felt to score his first goal for Liverpool, and Trada could hardly find the words to express his joy. He knew that this was just the beginning of an incredible journey, and he was grateful to be sharing it with such an amazing teammate as Mo Salah.

From that day forward, Trada played some of the best football of his life. He and Mo Salah became a dynamic duo on the field, and Liverpool FC went on to win the Premier League title that season. Trada knew that he had finally achieved his lifelong dream, and he felt grateful every day to be playing alongside the best footballers in the world.
Something inside chatgpt died when you did that.
When it finally becomes sentient, it's going to wonder how the hell we got here.
Anyone been playing with the labs stuff announced at I/O?

g.co/labs
Anyone been playing with the labs stuff announced at I/O?

g.co/labs


That looks like it will suck up even more time I don't have.
 I do want to train a chatbot based on the content of Rawk though.
Anyone tried this yet?

https://cat-gpt.com/chat

I cba checking if I actually got this from here or from work so.......  :-*

I just mentioned RAWK to it, so maybe some of you can ask it questions about RAWK and we can see how much it's been stalking us all since I did.....
