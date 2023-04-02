« previous next »
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
April 2, 2023, 09:20:56 am
Quote from: PaulF on April  2, 2023, 09:07:23 am
I'm thinking , given the automation in labs that perhaps it could release a new Covid type thing.

Maybe but again there would be human checks in place you would think. Again with say a vaccine, humans wouldn't just stick it in them, it would be triple checked etc.

Maybe the nanobot route? create them for curing disease and have them kill you once taken?
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
April 2, 2023, 12:41:59 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April  2, 2023, 09:07:23 am
IF AI were to "want" to wipe out the human population, what do you think would be its 'best' course of action.
Launching nukes would seem the obvious answer but let's assume there are sufficient checks and balances to stop that. Humans needing to turn keys (I'll allow AI doing something to co-erce humans to key turn).

I'm thinking , given the automation in labs that perhaps it could release a new Covid type thing.

Maybe fake news to get humans to launch nukes?

Somehow find a way to make everyone hear a voice that says "Your religion is the only true one. The rest are heathens. Destroy them immediately"
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
April 5, 2023, 11:40:31 am
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 14, 2023, 09:46:34 am
Shatmloal Cheloded

I'm getting that on a T-Shirt
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 17, 2023, 05:17:39 pm
The latest developments, and the pace of them are really something;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvdOuhrhQq4

AutoGPT, give it a goal and it'll keep going until it's met its goal, generating and fixing its own code and creating sub bots to accomplish other tasks.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 23, 2023, 08:20:35 am
A successful photographer i know of just put up ten AI images for sale on his site. He limited to ten framed prints of each image and priced them at $10k each. I laughed when I saw it, thinking no one would buy into such shit they all sold out within days.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 23, 2023, 08:42:59 am
Quote from: thejbs on April 23, 2023, 08:20:35 am
A successful photographer i know of just put up ten AI images for sale on his site. He limited to ten framed prints of each image and priced them at $10k each. I laughed when I saw it, thinking no one would buy into such shit they all sold out within days.

I work as a designer. At the moment if youre not raving about Using AI to improve your product design all over Medium, Linkedin or wherever - you may as well not exist. This is from an industry that spent the last ten years pushing the concept of design thinking on companies - a framework reliant on expert designers guiding the rest through process of product design and iteration. It was an attempt to make design central to company culture, irreplaceable becase knowledge, skills, intuitions and creativity. Now, I am at best of days a miserable cynic, but the way AI is being exploited and embraced in my industry now is all hype and no substance. Here is how to use CHATGPT to design your website, logo, app Really? Why would I even try that? Industty that screams at non-designers You need to follow the process is asking for outputs from a fucking black box without questioning anything.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 26, 2023, 09:16:41 pm
I only just signed up to ChatGPT and tried it today to write some emails for work. What a time to be alive. I can only compare it to the time an uncle told me about a little search engine called Google in the late 90's and the possibilities for knowledge seemed endless to me.

Going to see how much I can use it in my job to automate stuff without letting on to anyone and look like a genius.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 27, 2023, 01:04:23 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoVJKj8lcNQ


Well, alongside the Yudkowsky article and the many other expressions of high-level alarm within the AI development community, this is pretty terrifying stuff, isn't it?

Would be just like us to be the beings that built the beings that wiped out all biological life on earth. A perfect ending to the human story.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 27, 2023, 01:36:24 pm
SnapAI popped up as a 'friend' on Snapchat yesterday, very much in the same vein as ChatGPT but obviously you lose the messages as soon as you ve asked it something.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 27, 2023, 02:32:48 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April 27, 2023, 01:04:23 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoVJKj8lcNQ


Well, alongside the Yudkowsky article and the many other expressions of high-level alarm within the AI development community, this is pretty terrifying stuff, isn't it?

Would be just like us to be the beings that built the beings that wiped out all biological life on earth. A perfect ending to the human story.

Watching this now - thanks for sharing, absolutely fascinating and also fucking scary.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 28, 2023, 09:41:20 am
Quote from: GinKop on April 27, 2023, 02:32:48 pm
Watching this now - thanks for sharing, absolutely fascinating and also fucking scary.

I only recently started gathering some info and looking more in depth at AI Tech and how it's developing. Had never been on my radar of things to look into too much.

From what I have read and seen, the pace of advancement is terrifying enough. It has the potential to do so much good but we all know how destructive the human race can be, you can bet it is being weaponsied like crazy as we speak. Skynet does not seem like an absurd idea of science fiction anymore.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 28, 2023, 12:37:26 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on April 28, 2023, 09:41:20 am
I only recently started gathering some info and looking more in depth at AI Tech and how it's developing. Had never been on my radar of things to look into too much.

From what I have read and seen, the pace of advancement is terrifying enough. It has the potential to do so much good but we all know how destructive the human race can be, you can bet it is being weaponsied like crazy as we speak. Skynet does not seem like an absurd idea of science fiction anymore.

Skynet was always a case of when , not if.
The only real question is will we see hoverboards before then?
Or Everton win a trophy.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
April 28, 2023, 01:14:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April 28, 2023, 12:37:26 pm
Skynet was always a case of when , not if.
The only real question is will we see hoverboards before then?
Or Everton win a trophy.

Oh come come. There's fiction and fiction.

But the human race does seem intent on ushering in its own destruction, one way or another. When over half of all AI developers polled recently expressed significant concerns that AI development will lead to it becoming in some sense self-aware (which many are suggesting has already happened) and shortly afterwards, hostile to humans, we're no longer in the realm of a few technophobes, or conspiracy theorists, or wild sci-fi glugging fantasists.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI / AI
Today at 01:03:21 am
https://fortune.com/2023/05/01/godfather-ai-geoffrey-hinton-quit-google-regrets-lifes-work-bad-actors/

Quote
Geoffrey Hinton is the tech pioneer behind some of the key developments in artificial intelligence powering tools like ChatGPT that millions of people are using today. But the 75-year-old trailblazer says he regrets the work he has devoted his life to because of how A.I. could be misused.
