A successful photographer i know of just put up ten AI images for sale on his site. He limited to ten framed prints of each image and priced them at $10k each. I laughed when I saw it, thinking no one would buy into such shit they all sold out within days.



I work as a designer. At the moment if youre not raving about Using AI to improve your product design all over Medium, Linkedin or wherever - you may as well not exist. This is from an industry that spent the last ten years pushing the concept of design thinking on companies - a framework reliant on expert designers guiding the rest through process of product design and iteration. It was an attempt to make design central to company culture, irreplaceable becase knowledge, skills, intuitions and creativity. Now, I am at best of days a miserable cynic, but the way AI is being exploited and embraced in my industry now is all hype and no substance. Here is how to use CHATGPT to design your website, logo, app Really? Why would I even try that? Industty that screams at non-designers You need to follow the process is asking for outputs from a fucking black box without questioning anything.