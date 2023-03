It's crazy how good it is with code. I wrote a plugin for Counter Strike: Global Offensive years ago, the plugin is written in a niche language called SoucePawn (which admittedly is close to C) and ChatGBT wrote a huge essay explaining what the code does in plain English. I struggled myself to work out what I'd written so was flabbergasted, it's going to be amazing for documenting code for clients.



Does the paid version allow for larger submissions?



I didn't know there was a quota on size. If you've got something too big (ooo err, let's see chatgpt reply in the style of kenneth williams) , post it here or PM it and I'll pop it in for you (double entdre day for me).--edit-- I signed up for availability as about 50% of the time it was too busy , that might die off as more people subscribe and less people play but I doubt it. It definitely seems quicker on paid too.