ChatGPT / OpenAI

Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #40 on: January 20, 2023, 06:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on January 12, 2023, 08:51:30 pm
I don't know does anyone else find that the technology behind this is not that impressive.

Its just regurgitating some shite it has read online, often in very non-human speaking style.

There seems to be very little analysis and reading comprehension going on here by the software. You can just google something and very often google is able to show you a very relevant answer to what you want, this just puts that information in a chat box presentation style.

Ask it to code you a script that does a specific thing in a language of your choice. Or to create a WordPress plug in for something.
  There is more than "just regurgitating some shite it has read online" behind it.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #41 on: January 20, 2023, 07:26:46 pm »
From a coding perspective it seems like a nice tool to point you in the right direction, for example by asking how you can accomplish something it can respond by using features that you might not have known about, which gives you a thread to pull on a lot quicker than having to google vague questions and hoping someone else has done similar before.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #42 on: January 20, 2023, 08:10:42 pm »
It was overloaded when I tried earlier but apparently it can create its own text adventure game.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #43 on: January 21, 2023, 10:22:01 am »
FUCK OFF REQUESTED
"can you just fuck off?"

I'm sorry, I'm not sure what you would like me to do. As a language model, I am here to help with any questions you have or assist you with any information you need. If there is something specific that I can help you with, please let me know.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #44 on: January 21, 2023, 10:25:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2023, 08:10:42 pm
It was overloaded when I tried earlier but apparently it can create its own text adventure game.

didn't work for me

I asked

"write a text adventure about trying to buy cigarettes but not having enough money so you have to scrounge pennies off different tramps before nightfall"

Just gave me a story about hassling bums for change. I wanted an interactive adventure
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #45 on: January 26, 2023, 06:00:56 pm »
Wow!

My dear wife,

Happy Valentine's Day! Today, and every day, I am grateful for the love and joy you bring into my life. You are my best friend, my confidante, and my partner in every sense of the word. I am so blessed to have you by my side, and I will always treasure our time together.

I love the way you make me laugh, and the way you always know how to make me feel better when I'm down. I love the way you look at me, and the way you touch me. I love the way you make me feel special, and the way you make me feel loved.

I promise to always be there for you, to support you and to encourage you. I promise to always be your rock, and to always be the one you can count on. I promise to always love you, and to always make you feel loved.

I love you more than words can say.
Happy Valentine's Day my love!
Forever and always,

[Your Name]
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #46 on: January 26, 2023, 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 26, 2023, 06:00:56 pm
Wow!

My dear wife,

Happy Valentine's Day! Today, and every day, I am grateful for the love and joy you bring into my life. You are my best friend, my confidante, and my partner in every sense of the word. I am so blessed to have you by my side, and I will always treasure our time together.

I love the way you make me laugh, and the way you always know how to make me feel better when I'm down. I love the way you look at me, and the way you touch me. I love the way you make me feel special, and the way you make me feel loved.

I promise to always be there for you, to support you and to encourage you. I promise to always be your rock, and to always be the one you can count on. I promise to always love you, and to always make you feel loved.

I love you more than words can say.
Happy Valentine's Day my love!
Forever and always,

[Your Name]

And that's all card writers out of a job.


This worked for me on a card a few years ago :-

Did I say that I need you?
Did I say that I want you?
Oh, if I didn't, I'm a fool you see
No one knows this more than me

I wonder everyday
As I look upon your face
Everything you gave
And nothing you would take
Nothing you would take
Everything you gave

Pearl Jam, Just Breathe - Eddie Vedder
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #47 on: January 26, 2023, 08:21:49 pm »
Yes, card writing is definitely no longer a career.

Geek alert, but I started using it to help me scrape info from a website. It started with python, but I have nothing installed, do I told it to use power shell which it did. But the parsed html was empty and it told me the code was for poweshell 7 , but it gave instructions for a library. Unfortunately I couldn't get it to work without nuget. Or rather it was way past bedtime at this point.  I have got it to do other bits of JavaScript. It seems faster to get results than Google and stack overflow, but I haven't got proof.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #48 on: January 26, 2023, 08:30:52 pm »





Songwriters, though. Are safe for a bit.



write the plot of star wars in the style of the fresh prince of bel air tune



"In a galaxy far, far away,
On a planet called Tatooine,
A young Luke Skywalker,
Living with his Uncle and Auntie,

One day he finds a droid,
R2-D2 with a secret message,
From a Princess in distress,
Leia, who needs his help to save the day,

He meets a Jedi named Obi-Wan,
And starts his training in the force,
He meets Han Solo and Chewie too,
Together they rescue the Princess,

They destroy the Death Star,
But the Empire still wants them dead,
They travel to Cloud City,
Where Luke faces off with Darth Vader,

He learns the truth,
That Darth is his father,
But with the help of his friends,
They defeat the Empire and restore freedom,

The force is strong with this one,
The end, you all just got served,
Like the Fresh Prince in Bel-Air."
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #49 on: January 26, 2023, 10:33:07 pm »
Klopp too I feel is safe.

Midfielders, listen up!
The key to success on the field
Is to run, run, run
Till your legs feel undone
For it's through hard work that we'll yield.

In the midfield, you hold the power
To control the flow of the game
But that control won't come
Through sitting on your bum
You must put in the effort, no shame.

When you run, you create space
For your teammates to shine
You tire out the defense
And give your team a chance
To score goals and make the crowd pine.

So, my dear midfielders,
Take heed to what I say
Run like the wind
And you'll be sure to win
For greatness comes to those who play.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #50 on: January 30, 2023, 05:46:37 pm »
Anyone asked it the best way to kill Putin?
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #51 on: January 30, 2023, 06:17:46 pm »
If you want something different try this.  It creates one of those text adventure games:

Code: [Select]
I want you to act as a DOS terminal.  One of your capabilities will be to run a Terminal Emulator that has the ability connect to a single BBS called "Cyber/Chat" that has a single BBS door game, "Legend of the Red Dragon".  I want you ONLY to reply with terminal output inside one unique code block and NOTHING else.  Do not write explanations.  Do not type any commands unless I instruct otherwise.  When I need to communicate with you (Assistant) in english, I will write text inside of curly brackets {like this}.  My first command is to connect to the BBS and begin the door game Legend of the Red Dragon.

From : https://pastebin.com/AsjchWpV

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:58 am by simpleman »
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 30, 2023, 05:46:37 pm
Anyone asked it the best way to kill Putin?

There's certain things you want to ask, to see if it knows, but don't want to as you just know it'll set off alarms in MI6 or the CIA/NSA.

Such as "how do you make an IED" or "how do you make a bomb from domestic chemicals".
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 am »
You are probably safe as long as your phone isn't tracked going into suppliers of the bits you need.
But I guess you also don't want them to have an unnecessarily large watch list.
My guess is the top results are planted into google etc by the security services and they grab your IP immediately and the instructions don't work.
If it were me, I'd say the trigger mechanism has to come from a giant vibrator.
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:12 am
There's certain things you want to ask, to see if it knows, but don't want to as you just know it'll set off alarms in MI6 or the CIA/NSA.

Such as "how do you make an IED" or "how do you make a bomb from domestic chemicals".

And you think you can say those things on RAWK? You're on a list now Rob.  ;D
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:10:22 pm »
I'm surprised how much I am already using chatgpt for work, rather than going to google (actually I've been using Bing lately for the microsoft rewards, and bing seems to have upped its game, it used to be awful, but I don't really notice now for work stuff.  Google still smashes it for things like local shop hours).

Edit , I don't make IED for work.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:16:19 pm »
The other thing I tried inspired by the emulator above was to get it to act and respond as Scooby Do. Not sure why...but anyway.
It sucked. The mutt couldn't answer any questions I asked it because  "I only know about mysteries and scooby snacks!"
I abandoned that idea.
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:22:50 pm »
Extremely useful for work purposes.  Was sent a rather large powershell script for work without any annotation, pasted it into this and it gave a detailed explanation of what the script does.
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:37:57 am
And you think you can say those things on RAWK? You're on a list now Rob.  ;D

I went on the list when I said I'd execute the Tories ;D

Shit, now they're gonna think I'm Guy Fawkes ;D
Re: ChatGPT / OpenAI
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:43:10 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 02:22:50 pm
Extremely useful for work purposes.  Was sent a rather large powershell script for work without any annotation, pasted it into this and it gave a detailed explanation of what the script does.

I think that it can write scripts to do what I need quite impressive. To work out somebody else's intent is amazing.
I guess it must find the same code somewhere, that has comments, and just take those comments.

I'm not sure if that's intelligence or just very powerful searching. I think a lot of people aren't seeing where this is going, but it's going to save so much time in the future.

I want to
a) get the first book written by chatgpt sold on amazon (probably missed that boat)
b) go a month using only chatgpt as a 'search' engine.
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:43:10 pm
I think that it can write scripts to do what I need quite impressive. To work out somebody else's intent is amazing.
I guess it must find the same code somewhere, that has comments, and just take those comments.

I'm not sure if that's intelligence or just very powerful searching. I think a lot of people aren't seeing where this is going, but it's going to save so much time in the future.

I want to
a) get the first book written by chatgpt sold on amazon (probably missed that boat)
b) go a month using only chatgpt as a 'search' engine.

B) will be tough as it doesn't have access to up to date information.
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm »
More than ChatGPT, the latest google music AI is terrifying. There's 50% of my income gone...

It seems that the main people that will benefit from Music/Photo AI are already rich companies that will no longer have to pay creatives, whereas chatGPT can help workers operate more efficiently without replacing them altogether.

https://google-research.github.io/seanet/musiclm/examples/

The Painting Caption conditioning is fascinating.  Most of the music is garbage, but then, most music is garbage. This will be making all the stock music on the market within 5 years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:48 pm by thejbs »
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm »
Just tested this for scripting, asking it to write a script for the same, fairly simple function I wrote a script for last week.

It approached it in basically the same way as me but in a neater fashion.

That's me fucked at work!  ;D
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 07:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm
Just tested this for scripting, asking it to write a script for the same, fairly simple function I wrote a script for last week.

It approached it in basically the same way as me but in a neater fashion.

That's me fucked at work!  ;D
Still needs us to translate end user requirements and know what kind of script it's written (no point popping poweshell script into vscode).  I see it as a huge productivity boost for now , whether there are redundancies on the horizon is a different matter .
Also chatgpt it doesn't sound as good as Google it .
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:59:09 pm
More than ChatGPT, the latest google music AI is terrifying. There's 50% of my income gone...

It seems that the main people that will benefit from Music/Photo AI are already rich companies that will no longer have to pay creatives, whereas chatGPT can help workers operate more efficiently without replacing them altogether.
I know nothing about creatives. Can you give an example?
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 07:11:41 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:51:26 pm
B) will be tough as it doesn't have access to up to date information.
True .
Maybe I'll restrict it to a month of no work related Google.
Stuff I do rarely needs to be later than 2020 results, im a long way from the bleeding edge . It being overloaded is likely to be the main reason I fall back to Google.
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 07:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm
Just tested this for scripting, asking it to write a script for the same, fairly simple function I wrote a script for last week.

It approached it in basically the same way as me but in a neater fashion.

That's me fucked at work!  ;D

Was the same for me today. I had to write one for use within our SCCM environment. Took me 30 mins to do. Then asked Chat GPT, it took less than a minute. Both scripts worked as intended and gave the same outcome. The difference being was one took 29 minutes less to compose and was neater. Needless to say Im keeping quiet about this at work, Im just going to become a lot more efficient and have more time to relax ;D
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
I know nothing about creatives. Can you give an example?

In my case, I make stock/library music as well as specifically contracted work (documentary scores). MusicLM will end up with a large company (google) charging other large and small companies to make their stock music. It will be quicker and cheaper than using humans. Unlike ChatGPT and software developers, it'll not augment or help my workflow, but rather kill off a large part of my job completely.

Photo AI, like Dall-E will get rid of the need for stock photography and even models. Most photographers I know (including myself) make money from stock photography.
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm
I know nothing about creatives. Can you give an example?

Sure! "Creatives" is a term used to refer to people who work in creative fields, such as advertising, graphic design, writing, film and video production, music composition, and more. An example of a creative could be a graphic designer who creates visually appealing designs for websites, logos, and marketing materials. Another example could be a writer who creates compelling stories for books, movies, or TV shows.

From ChatGPT  ;D
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:27:09 pm
In my case, I make stock/library music as well as specifically contracted work (documentary scores). MusicLM will end up with a large company (google) charging other large and small companies to make their stock music. It will be quicker and cheaper than using humans. Unlike ChatGPT and software developers, it'll not augment or help my workflow, but rather kill off a large part of my job completely.

Photo AI, like Dall-E will get rid of the need for stock photography and even models. Most photographers I know (including myself) make money from stock photography.
Is the artificial stuff as good as yours though?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
Is the artificial stuff as good as yours though?

With music, no. But its gone from laughably bad just two years ago to being usable for a lot of basic stock purposes.

With photography, for low resolution/web posting, Id say its more or less there for many applications. The results are significantly cheaper, quicker and exacting. Instead of sifting through stock images, companies will simply input text of what theyre after and itll be made for them.

Now, you could say, hard cheese, creatives, thats how the world works. But, these AI systems have been trained on real art and photography, and apparently without explicit consent. Those artists will make no money, though. Instead, google will become richer and artists poorer. There is no way that I can envisage commercial licensees seeking out human made, more expensive photography or music if a cheap and serviceable AI version exists.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:39:00 pm by thejbs »
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:02:46 am »
I read that OpenAI are releasing a tool to help detect AI-Generated content. Makes sense. Big demand and easier to do internally.

I don't think people appreciate how powerful ChatGPT is. I've used AI content generators in the past, and they haven't been close to as sophisticated as this. The next generation will be the game changer.

