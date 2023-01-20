Wow!



My dear wife,



Happy Valentine's Day! Today, and every day, I am grateful for the love and joy you bring into my life. You are my best friend, my confidante, and my partner in every sense of the word. I am so blessed to have you by my side, and I will always treasure our time together.



I love the way you make me laugh, and the way you always know how to make me feel better when I'm down. I love the way you look at me, and the way you touch me. I love the way you make me feel special, and the way you make me feel loved.



I promise to always be there for you, to support you and to encourage you. I promise to always be your rock, and to always be the one you can count on. I promise to always love you, and to always make you feel loved.



I love you more than words can say.

Happy Valentine's Day my love!

Forever and always,



[Your Name]