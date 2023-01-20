Songwriters, though. Are safe for a bit.
write the plot of star wars in the style of the fresh prince of bel air tune
"In a galaxy far, far away,
On a planet called Tatooine,
A young Luke Skywalker,
Living with his Uncle and Auntie,
One day he finds a droid,
R2-D2 with a secret message,
From a Princess in distress,
Leia, who needs his help to save the day,
He meets a Jedi named Obi-Wan,
And starts his training in the force,
He meets Han Solo and Chewie too,
Together they rescue the Princess,
They destroy the Death Star,
But the Empire still wants them dead,
They travel to Cloud City,
Where Luke faces off with Darth Vader,
He learns the truth,
That Darth is his father,
But with the help of his friends,
They defeat the Empire and restore freedom,
The force is strong with this one,
The end, you all just got served,
Like the Fresh Prince in Bel-Air."