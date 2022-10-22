« previous next »
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #200 on: Today at 10:01:00 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:35 am
Truth is it is very hard to say he is better than Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah or Haaland until he does it regularly in a top league.

Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah sure.

Haaland? He's won a couple of trophies in Austria, the German Cup and nothing else. Just their domestic trophies has Mbappe at a higher level but then...he's been the talisman as his country has won the World Cup, lost another final on penalties, won the Golden Boot, best young player, Silver Ball and he's already the 6th highest goal scorer in WC history and almost guaranteed to smash that record in four years. Haaland has a long, long way to go before he can sensibly be spoken about at the same level.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:25:55 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:48:08 am
So penalties don't count...? If we got to the CL Final and Mo did the same thing, a proper quality finish, two absolutely clutch penalties late on in normal and then extra time and THEN scores the first in the shootout....and not much else, even if we went on to lose we'd be talking about it as one of the all time great CL Final performances.

Its actually a little staggering to me that people are genuinely, with no hint of irony, essentially going 'Apart from the hat trick in the WC Final he didn't do much'.

That horrible feeling of having to 100% agree with lobo.

Hope it never happens again.

Apart from scoring a hattrick in the World Cup final, what else did he do!!
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:42:41 am
Playing out wide he needs his team mates to get him into the game. Just thinking my that if in a big game for us, Mo was quiet but slotted two pressure penalties and came up with a quality third how many of us would be saying he was largely anonymous?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:45:35 am
Sometimes people can't look past their own personal bitterness towards players that don't play for our club. Seen it loads in the Messi thread too.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #204 on: Today at 12:40:29 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm
Out of the last 20 European Cup and Europa League competitions, Spanish clubs have won 12 of them. Not too shabby for a shit league.

About 8 of them belong to Real and the rest to Sevilla in the Europa League.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:01:00 am
Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah sure.

Haaland? He's won a couple of trophies in Austria, the German Cup and nothing else. Just their domestic trophies has Mbappe at a higher level

Was Dwight Yorke better than Robbie Fowler? I don't disagree that Mbappe is better than Haaland, but I don't think their domestic trophies are relevant.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:40:29 pm
About 8 of them belong to Real and the rest to Sevilla in the Europa League.

Which is a lot better than English clubs.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Which is a lot better than English clubs.

Which is better to watch the premier league or la liga?
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #208 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Which is better to watch the premier league or la liga?

That doesn't prove anything.

If I say La Liga, you say I'm wrong. ;D

You said it was a shit league. It clearly isn't when the only measurable thing there is available shows the clubs in Spain are better than the clubs elsewhere.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #209 on: Today at 02:36:39 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 02:06:41 pm
That doesn't prove anything.

If I say La Liga, you say I'm wrong. ;D

You said it was a shit league. It clearly isn't when the only measurable thing there is available shows the clubs in Spain are better than the clubs elsewhere.

Wrong again Barnacles.

Since the 2004-05 season there has only been one team that has won the league not named Barcelona or Real Madrid and that was Atletico Madrid who won it twice in that period.

Since the 2004-05 season there have been five different teams who have won the league compared to the three teams in La Liga.

The Premier League wins, you lose.
