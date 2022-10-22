Truth is it is very hard to say he is better than Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah or Haaland until he does it regularly in a top league.



Lewandowski, Benzema and Salah sure.Haaland? He's won a couple of trophies in Austria, the German Cup and nothing else. Just their domestic trophies has Mbappe at a higher level but then...he's been the talisman as his country has won the World Cup, lost another final on penalties, won the Golden Boot, best young player, Silver Ball and he's already the 6th highest goal scorer in WC history and almost guaranteed to smash that record in four years. Haaland has a long, long way to go before he can sensibly be spoken about at the same level.