Kylian Mbappé. The best there is

The North Bank

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #160 on: Today at 03:30:39 am
Hes making his own history now, by the time he retires he ll be the top scorer in world cup history , hes got 12 in just 2 tournaments, equaled pele, 1 behnd messi , 3 behind brazil ronaldo and just 4 behind Klose who is nowhere near good enough to be the highest scorer ever. Though with teams playing 20 matches or whatever it is at the next world cup someone will probably come along and break mbappes record soon enough.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:08:26 am
I wonder if now that the world cup is over, Qatar will be more open to letting him leave PSG
kaz1983

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #162 on: Today at 07:40:08 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:08:26 am
I wonder if now that the world cup is over, Qatar will be more open to letting him leave PSG
Well if he does leave for a big club in a competitive league and dominates, then yes he's world class.
-Willo-

Reply #163 on: Today at 09:19:18 am
Scoring 3 penalties in the same game under that pressure, against Martinez who is maybe the best pen saver in the world, that was really impressive.

Scoring a hat trick in a WC Final and losing is cruel, but ultimately glad Messi finally got one.
damomad

Reply #164 on: Today at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.
Nitramdorf

Reply #165 on: Today at 11:32:21 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.

Stan Mortensen was a pretty famous one back in the day in the "Matthews" final.
Iska

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.
I dont think so?  There arent too many where the losing *team* manages a hat trick.
sinnermichael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:03:18 pm
Never realised he spoke such good English already.
dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Reply #168 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm
Far from the greatest game I've seen him have and two of them were penalties (high pressure ones, like!) but that equaliser was just special. Knew what was going to happen the moment the ball was played to him.

He'll not reach Messi levels, I don't think anybody ever will but he's going to have a superb career. Would fancy him to score at least 800 goals for club and country if he stays fit. Really interesting to see where he goes next, I still think he could end up going to Madrid personally.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm
I don't see anywhere else for him to go other than Madrid.

Unless the oil clubs offer him obscene amounts.

But once you're a billionaire (and he probably will be eventually) who cares what you're offered.  He'll go to the club he wants and it seems at the moment that is Madrid.
Raaphael

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm
To me it seems that people rate amount of goals too much when they talk about the greatest players ever. Michael Owen scored more goals than Zidane, but he was nowhere near as good(though he was very good as a teenager).

Maybe it`s a preferance of style as well. To me, Pele seemed more like an Mbappe type of player. Great pace and physicality, but not a magician with the ball like a Maradona or even a Ronaldinho.

In my eyes, Mbappe just don`t have the trickery to ever make him reach that level. He`ll probably score more goals than anyone in the history of the world cup, but so what. Miroslav Klose isn`t the best ever player.   

When people talk about a player like present Ronaldo claiming he`s the "GOAT" I`m certain that they must either be Man Utd fans, Real Madrid fans or born after 1990. Ronaldo, better than Maradona? That`s ridiculous.
jlb

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:58:43 am
Have there been many other hat tricks in major finals where the player has gone on to lose? Can't think of any.

Puskas scored a hat trick when Real lost to Benfica in the 1962 European Cup final.
Iska

Reply #172 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
Quote from: jlb on Today at 02:45:14 pm
Puskas scored a hat trick when Real lost to Benfica in the 1962 European Cup final.
Awesome, thanks.  Theres someone who ought to be mentioned a bit more when it comes to doing greatest lists.
Studgotelli

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm
Sorry but some comments in this thread are ridiculous that was football at the highest level from Mbappe yesterday he carried France on his back in a WC final and pretty much the tournament at 23. 12 WC goals at 23? Will likely be the highest ever WC scorer. Technically hes insane at dribbling, close control, finishing, awareness of players around him and people are saying he doesnt have trickery, what more do you want from him? People saying hes not a top top player fucking hell and he hasnt even entered his theoretical prime years yet.

He continues as he is and he ends up in the all time greats category for sure.
Last Edit: Today at 03:39:43 pm by Studgotelli
AndyMuller

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:35:00 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:34:10 pm
Sorry but some comments in this thread are ridiculous that was football at the highest level from Mbappe yesterday he carried France on his back in a WC final and pretty much the tournament at 24. 12 WC goals at 24? Will likely be the highest ever WC scorer. Technically hes great at dribbling, close control, finishing, awareness of players around him what more do you want from him? People saying hes not a top top player fucking hell and he hasnt even entered his theoretical prime years yet.

He continues as he is and he ends up in the all time greats category for sure.

Mad init. He would start every single game for us and some on here saying he isn't a top top player  ;D
Studgotelli

Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
Reply #175 on: Today at 03:38:22 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:35:00 pm
Mad init. He would start every single game for us and some on here saying he isn't a top top player  ;D

Its crazy. He continues as he is and he can be spoken about in the R9 category for me.
Iska

Reply #176 on: Today at 03:41:35 pm
Theres a valid point about him not taking games by the scruff of the neck I think, seen that a couple of times this World Cup.  He did yesterday eventually, but it took most of the 90 minutes before it happened.  Contrast with Messi, who absolutely was not letting that game go.  Itll come I think  in fact yesterday probably marks him ascending to that god tier  but for everything else hes obviously totally got it.
