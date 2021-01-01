To me it seems that people rate amount of goals too much when they talk about the greatest players ever. Michael Owen scored more goals than Zidane, but he was nowhere near as good(though he was very good as a teenager).



Maybe it`s a preferance of style as well. To me, Pele seemed more like an Mbappe type of player. Great pace and physicality, but not a magician with the ball like a Maradona or even a Ronaldinho.



In my eyes, Mbappe just don`t have the trickery to ever make him reach that level. He`ll probably score more goals than anyone in the history of the world cup, but so what. Miroslav Klose isn`t the best ever player.



When people talk about a player like present Ronaldo claiming he`s the "GOAT" I`m certain that they must either be Man Utd fans, Real Madrid fans or born after 1990. Ronaldo, better than Maradona? That`s ridiculous.