« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is  (Read 1740 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,709
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:03:21 am »
Bret Hart doesn't like this
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:50:30 am »
Mbappe being talked about in the same sentence as Maradona
Mbappe being described as a flat track bully when scores against some of the biggest sides out there and has a goal in the world cup final to his name

What a thread
Logged

Offline kaz1983

  • "Bloody Memory Wavers" Currently in debt with RAWK.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,486
  • Well dunno what to say, honest
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:50:30 am
Mbappe being talked about in the same sentence as Maradona
Mbappe being described as a flat track bully when scores against some of the biggest sides out there and has a goal in the world cup final to his name

What a thread
;D
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,694
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,356
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Salah has reached higher heights (world cup excluded) and over a more sustained period for me, maybe not right now but was getting touted as the best in the world less that 12 months ago. Personally think he has always been criminally underappreciated.

Players like Pele (best ever for me) done it over decades consistently. Until Mbappe gets a few more years under him to see where he goes (and gets out of the farmers league) there's no way of knowing whether he will improve or just become another Neymar who had all the potential but never reached where he could/should have. 
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Kylian Mbappé. The best there is
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Well, he's scored a goal when winning the WC, won 5 French leagues (4 with the team that wins it most years regardless).


But he's only 23, some people thought Michael Owen, that fast paced goalscorer, was the best around at that age, no-one talks about Michael as the best evoer now.


I'd say he's probably the best around at this moment, but as has been said, this time last year it was M


Messi and Ronaldo are battling after the best ever that some people think Diego should have but, for me, Pele has to be comprehensively taken off that pedestal, 3 world cups, with him at the centre of each one, 7 Ballon d'Ors (same as Messi, 2 more than Ronaldo) plus the ordeal of fronting up the erectile disfunction campaign (albeit for money)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:06 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 