Donating to RAWK

Donating to RAWK
« on: Yesterday at 08:02:41 am »
I may be a bit thick but I can't find the donate to RAWk page.

I've just tried to scan the main page and look at some other pages but can't find the donate link.

Please try to make it easier with a donate button on the home page somewhere

Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 am »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:02:41 am
I may be a bit thick but I can't find the donate to RAWk page.

I've just tried to scan the main page and look at some other pages but can't find the donate link.

Please try to make it easier with a donate button on the home page somewhere



I just came across it in the Boozer page.

I would suggest making it way more visible. Even looking for it, it is really hard to find.

Anyways, thanks for keeping the site to a good standard and troll free (mostly).

Even then you have to go back to the first page of the thread to see the donate link.

I think it needs to be way easier to get to the donate link and also to see that the site can take donations much easier.
Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm »
John C has been, for the last few years, the unofficial guardian of all donations.

Claire has been the de factor architect of the site.

Your feedback raises a great point - donate now button now!

I'm going to add a little clause in my will......
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 02:41:11 pm
John C has been, for the last few years, the unofficial guardian of all donations.
Sounds like I have a holiday a year on the site :)
Years and years ago I received money and posted it to Ben's house but everyone seems to trust paypal now and it goes direct to Bob Kurac (Simon).
All donations are grateful because the site really wouldn't exist without contributions.
Thanks all.
Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm »
Id agree it needs to be easier and more transparent to donate. Ive made two donations this year via PayPal but Im still not sure how I found how to donate and who actually ended up with the donation. ;D
Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 pm »
Honestly, Bishop Brennan, the money just rests in Father Carrington's account.......>!  :o
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Donating to RAWK
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:51 am »
Maybe a link in the top right with the unread posts and my messages.

Or a a big pop up that appears every 15 seconds getting more and more threatening each time.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
