Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #40 on: December 9, 2022, 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  9, 2022, 07:42:42 pm
😂😂 Well I guess it's still an addictive drug to some 🤦
;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #41 on: December 9, 2022, 08:40:05 pm »
Ok, now for a song that was banned when it was first released for its dodgy lyrics that encouraged stalking and voyeurism.


Yes, its when Im cleaning windows by George Formby and its pretty dodgy


Quote
You've heard about my capers when windows I've to clean
Now I'd like to tell you of a few more things I've seen
I've seen Miss Thompson in her flat take off her shoes, her coat and hat
I've seen her take off more than that, when I'm cleaning windows
At a ladies school I call, and one girl flirts with me and all
But I'm insured in case I fall, when I'm cleaning windows
All day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
To overcrowded flats I've been, sixteen in one bed I've seen
With a lodger tucked up in between, when I'm cleaning windows
Old soldiers never die they say, now I don't want to pass away
I kick the bucket every day when I'm cleaning windows
Through working at such dizzy heights, I dream about my job at night
I polish my wife's thingummy tights, and think I'm cleaning windows
All day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
The newlyweds at number six, somehow the curtains they can't fix
They play some lovely parlor tricks, when I'm cleaning windows
Now lots of girls I've had to jilt, for they admire the way I'm built
It's a good job I don't wear a kilt, when I'm cleaning windows
At the coronation I'll commence to work where crowds are very dense
And let me stand for eighteen pence, instead of cleaning windows
And all day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
At eight o'clock a girl she wakes, at five past eight a bath she takes
At ten past eight (hm) my ladder breaks, when I'm cleaning windows
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #42 on: December 9, 2022, 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December  9, 2022, 03:47:47 pm
.. songs that make you go 'Hmmmm...'

Obviously.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XF2ayWcJfxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XF2ayWcJfxo</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #43 on: December 9, 2022, 10:21:10 pm »
Blurred Lines been mentioned yet?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Buck Pete

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #44 on: December 9, 2022, 11:57:48 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  9, 2022, 06:58:15 pm
I'm guessing in reference to heroin?

Now if we were talking about "Golden Brown" by The Stranglers, then you would be bang on.
Offline Only Me

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #45 on: December 10, 2022, 12:58:16 am »
For those of a certain age, that Pina Colada song always made me smirk.

Its basically about a couple whove been together for ages. Hes fed up so he starts reading dating ads in the paper. He takes a fancy to what some rough bint has written and replies with his own ad.

They arrange to meet, and lo and behold its his bird who turns up.

They then have a right old laugh about how they both considered cheating on the other, formulated a plan in secret, and actually went to meet a complete stranger.

Heartwarming.
Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #46 on: December 10, 2022, 10:51:05 am »
Whats that song, from the 60's or 70s

If her Daddies rich - be polite, if hes poor you can shag her?
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #47 on: December 10, 2022, 11:06:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 10, 2022, 10:51:05 am
Whats that song, from the 60's or 70s

If her Daddies rich - be polite, if hes poor you can shag her?

Mungo Jerry - In the Summertime
Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #48 on: December 10, 2022, 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 10, 2022, 11:06:19 am
Mungo Jerry - In the Summertime
.

Thats the one
If her daddy's rich, take her out for a meal
If her daddy's poor, just do what you feel.

Also has the lyric
Have a drink, have a drive, go out and see what you can find

Which was used as in a Drink Driving advert
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #49 on: December 10, 2022, 10:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 10, 2022, 11:12:31 am
.

Thats the one
If her daddy's rich, take her out for a meal
If her daddy's poor, just do what you feel.

Also has the lyric
Have a drink, have a drive, go out and see what you can find

Which was used as in a Drink Driving advert

Mungo Jerry looked a right twat with those mutton chop sidies and that irritating puffing noise - fuck me.

And even in 1970 those lyrics were dodgy. I never went out with a rich girl and those poor girls.Ive said enough.
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #50 on: December 10, 2022, 10:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December  9, 2022, 11:57:48 pm
Now if we were talking about "Golden Brown" by The Stranglers, then you would be bang on.

Also Perfect Day by Lou Reed I think.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #51 on: December 10, 2022, 10:50:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 10, 2022, 10:40:02 pm
Mungo Jerry looked a right twat with those mutton chop sidies and that irritating puffing noise - fuck me.

And even in 1970 those lyrics were dodgy. I never went out with a rich girl and those poor girls.Ive said enough.

Yeah, its a terrible attitude, it really is.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #52 on: December 10, 2022, 11:43:40 pm »
Always makes me laugh when I hear Youre Gorgeous by Baby Bird at a wedding as if its some kind of love song, when its actually a really unsettling and disturbing song about sexual exploitation
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #53 on: December 11, 2022, 12:31:17 am »
I always felt that James Blunt song was a but weird as well, some posh dude staring at some other blokes girlfriend


And, also, let's face it, there is a hole host of modern music which is more than a little dodgy but people are afraid to say so I would suggest.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2022, 12:34:41 am by Black Bull Nova »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2022, 12:31:17 am
I always felt that James Blunt song was a but weird as well, some posh dude staring at some other blokes girlfriend


And, also, let's face it, there is a hole host of modern music which is more than a little dodgy but people are afraid to say so I would suggest.

I always hated that song because of the lyrics, well dodgy.


Rocket Queen by Guns N Roses. Not the lyrics, but the fact that the sex moans that are heard during the song was Axl Rose shagging Steven Adlers ( the drummer) girlfriend Adriana Smith in the recording studio. She'd cheated on Adler once before with Axl, Slash was her drinking buddy and had advised her to stay away from Rose and she was pissed when he talked her into doing the track. Shes said she never went public for 20 years as she felt ashamed of it, but now is OK with it. Does seem very dodgy the whole episode.

Fuck the Tories

Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2022, 12:31:17 am
I always felt that James Blunt song was a but weird as well, some posh dude staring at some other blokes girlfriend


And, also, let's face it, there is a hole host of modern music which is more than a little dodgy but people are afraid to say so I would suggest.


I'd wager alot of folks including me don't have a clue what's top of the Hit Parade at the moment with all the kids and their hipping and hopping about their bitches etc!  :) So the U.K Subs - Stranglehold could be seen as a wee bit dodgy,dancing indeed.
Online 19th Nervous Title

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:31:05 pm »
Sonic Youth - Pink Steam.

I just come by to run you over
I just come by to see you quiver
You can come, you can slip inside, babe
Killer eyes and a burning heart, babe
Don't you know you need no other
I'm the man who loves your mother
Open up your arms to me, girl
Let me feel your wild heart beat, girl
Sweet lips, flowers and cream
Deep in love, surrender pink steam
Deep in love, you need no other
Deep in love, your lonely lover
I feel your wild heart beat
Lonely lover
Open up to me
Lonely mother
Your sweet lips are mine
Like flowers and cream
Killer, killer eyes
Surrender pink steam


A disturbing line in there. My favorite Sonic Youth album.
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Offline Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm »
Turning Japanese doesn't get much airtime these days
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Musky's Xmas - A Gripping Read on Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm
Turning Japanese doesn't get much airtime these days

You really think so?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:48:50 pm »
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm


I'd wager alot of folks including me don't have a clue what's top of the Hit Parade at the moment with all the kids and their hipping and hopping about their bitches etc!  :) So the U.K Subs - Stranglehold could be seen as a wee bit dodgy,dancing indeed.


Hopefully some young pop pickers will remind us what tunes populate the current hit brigade.


I'd do a search but I'm not in the mood to read the misogyny of others










aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:48:50 pm
It's OK, I got it Nick :)

Everyone avoids Nick like a psyched Lone Ranger, or a cyclone ranger, maybe...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:07:21 am »
Luka by Suzanne Vega, never really properly listened to the lyrics until a few years ago, and it turned out that catchy wee 80s tune we all nodded along to was about child abuse.
Offline Scottish-Don

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm »
Crowded House - Fall at your feet

I'm really close tonight
And I feel like I'm moving inside her
Lying in the dark
And I think that I'm beginning to know her

Let it go
I'll be there when you call

And whenever I fall at your feet
You let your tears rain down on me
Whenever I touch, your slow turnin' pain

You're hidin' from me now
There's somethin' in the way that you're talkin'
The words don't sound right
But I hear them all moving inside you

Know
I'll be waiting when you call

Hey, whenever I fall at your feet
Won't you let your tears rain down on me?
Whenever I touch, your slow turnin' pain

The finger of blame has turned upon itself
And I'm more than willing to offer myself
Do you want my presence or need my help?
Who knows where that might lead
I fall

Whenever I fall at your feet
Won't you let your tears rain down on me?
Whenever I fall (at your feet)
Whenever I fall
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 03:30:16 pm
Crowded House - Fall at your feet


One of my favourite Crowdy songs.
Never had it down as a "wrong un" though.   ???
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:47:25 pm »
Turin Brakes


Stalker
Painkiller (summer rain)
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:06:32 pm
One of my favourite Crowdy songs.
Never had it down as a "wrong un" though.   ???

Yeah please don't ruin that song for me. :(
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Today at 04:48:13 pm
Yeah please don't ruin that song for me. :(

Youve seen Terry perform too then?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:13:07 pm »
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm »
yeh turning japanese is supposed to be about having a wank and the face you pull - if that's already been mentioned then soz

now grease the movie and greased lightnin' in particular (please note bolded lyrics which were never cut from the song or the movie)

Well this car is systematic, hydromatic, ultramatic
Why, it could be Greased Lightnin'!
We'll get some overhead lifters and some four barrel quads, oh yeah
Keep talkin', whoah keep talkin'!
Fuel injection cut off and chrome plated rods, oh yeah
I'll get her ready, I need to get her ready!
With a four-speed on the floor, they'll be waitin' at the door
You know that ain't sh*t when we'll be gettin' lots of tit
Greased Lightnin'
(Chorus:)
Go, Greased Lightnin'
You're burnin' up the quarter mile
Greased Lightnin', go Greased Lightnin'
Go Greased Lightnin'
You're coasting through the heat lap trails
Greased Lightnin', go Greased Lightnin'
You are supreme
The chicks'll cream
For Greased Lightnin'
Go go go go go go go go
We'll get some purple pitched tail lights and thirty inch fins, oh yeah
A palomina dashboard and duel-muffler twins, oh yeah
With new boosters, plates and shocks
I can get off my rocks
You know that I ain't braggin', she's a real pussy wagon
Greased Lightnin'
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:45:22 pm »
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #72 on: Today at 06:02:05 pm »
Further to Gary Numan being amused that his song Are 'Friends' Electric? not only got to No1 for four weeks and had endless radio play despite it being about an android prostitute, he also got away with 'Everyday I Die' although it was an album track rather than a single.

Blatantly about masturbation, yet it still got airtime.

The problems of need
I need you
Obscene dreams in
Rusty beds
No-one came here
Tonight
I pulled on me
I needed to
I unstick pages and read
I look at pictures of you
I smell the lust in my hand
Everyday I die
Her favourite trick was to suck me inside
Oh so very art nouveau
Completely false feelings of love.
I don't know.
No-one knows but that died years ago.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:17:41 pm »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
