Crowded House - Fall at your feet



I'm really close tonight

And I feel like I'm moving inside her

Lying in the dark

And I think that I'm beginning to know her



Let it go

I'll be there when you call



And whenever I fall at your feet

You let your tears rain down on me

Whenever I touch, your slow turnin' pain



You're hidin' from me now

There's somethin' in the way that you're talkin'

The words don't sound right

But I hear them all moving inside you



Know

I'll be waiting when you call



Hey, whenever I fall at your feet

Won't you let your tears rain down on me?

Whenever I touch, your slow turnin' pain



The finger of blame has turned upon itself

And I'm more than willing to offer myself

Do you want my presence or need my help?

Who knows where that might lead

I fall



Whenever I fall at your feet

Won't you let your tears rain down on me?

Whenever I fall (at your feet)

Whenever I fall