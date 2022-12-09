yeh turning japanese is supposed to be about having a wank and the face you pull - if that's already been mentioned then soz
now grease the movie and greased lightnin' in particular (please note bolded lyrics which were never cut from the song or the movie)
Well this car is systematic, hydromatic, ultramatic
Why, it could be Greased Lightnin'!
We'll get some overhead lifters and some four barrel quads, oh yeah
Keep talkin', whoah keep talkin'!
Fuel injection cut off and chrome plated rods, oh yeah
I'll get her ready, I need to get her ready!
With a four-speed on the floor, they'll be waitin' at the door
You know that ain't sh*t when we'll be gettin' lots of tit
Greased Lightnin'
(Chorus:)
Go, Greased Lightnin'
You're burnin' up the quarter mile
Greased Lightnin', go Greased Lightnin'
Go Greased Lightnin'
You're coasting through the heat lap trails
Greased Lightnin', go Greased Lightnin'
You are supreme
The chicks'll cream
For Greased Lightnin'
Go go go go go go go go
We'll get some purple pitched tail lights and thirty inch fins, oh yeah
A palomina dashboard and duel-muffler twins, oh yeah
With new boosters, plates and shocks
I can get off my rocks
You know that I ain't braggin', she's a real pussy wagon
Greased Lightnin'