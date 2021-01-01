For those of a certain age, that Pina Colada song always made me smirk.
Its basically about a couple whove been together for ages. Hes fed up so he starts reading dating ads in the paper. He takes a fancy to what some rough bint has written and replies with his own ad.
They arrange to meet, and lo and behold its his bird who turns up.
They then have a right old laugh about how they both considered cheating on the other, formulated a plan in secret, and actually went to meet a complete stranger.
Heartwarming.