For those of a certain age, that Pina Colada song always made me smirk.



Its basically about a couple whove been together for ages. Hes fed up so he starts reading dating ads in the paper. He takes a fancy to what some rough bint has written and replies with his own ad.



They arrange to meet, and lo and behold its his bird who turns up.



They then have a right old laugh about how they both considered cheating on the other, formulated a plan in secret, and actually went to meet a complete stranger.



Heartwarming.