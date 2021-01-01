« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrong 'un songs..  (Read 506 times)

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,761
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:42:42 pm
😂😂 Well I guess it's still an addictive drug to some 🤦
;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Ok, now for a song that was banned when it was first released for its dodgy lyrics that encouraged stalking and voyeurism.


Yes, its when Im cleaning windows by George Formby and its pretty dodgy


Quote
You've heard about my capers when windows I've to clean
Now I'd like to tell you of a few more things I've seen
I've seen Miss Thompson in her flat take off her shoes, her coat and hat
I've seen her take off more than that, when I'm cleaning windows
At a ladies school I call, and one girl flirts with me and all
But I'm insured in case I fall, when I'm cleaning windows
All day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
To overcrowded flats I've been, sixteen in one bed I've seen
With a lodger tucked up in between, when I'm cleaning windows
Old soldiers never die they say, now I don't want to pass away
I kick the bucket every day when I'm cleaning windows
Through working at such dizzy heights, I dream about my job at night
I polish my wife's thingummy tights, and think I'm cleaning windows
All day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
The newlyweds at number six, somehow the curtains they can't fix
They play some lovely parlor tricks, when I'm cleaning windows
Now lots of girls I've had to jilt, for they admire the way I'm built
It's a good job I don't wear a kilt, when I'm cleaning windows
At the coronation I'll commence to work where crowds are very dense
And let me stand for eighteen pence, instead of cleaning windows
And all day up this ladder I'm as busy as can be
It's not my fault I see a lot of things I shouldn't see
At eight o'clock a girl she wakes, at five past eight a bath she takes
At ten past eight (hm) my ladder breaks, when I'm cleaning windows
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
.. songs that make you go 'Hmmmm...'

Obviously.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XF2ayWcJfxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XF2ayWcJfxo</a>
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,264
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm »
Blurred Lines been mentioned yet?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,038
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm
I'm guessing in reference to heroin?

Now if we were talking about "Golden Brown" by The Stranglers, then you would be bang on.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:58:16 am »
For those of a certain age, that Pina Colada song always made me smirk.

Its basically about a couple whove been together for ages. Hes fed up so he starts reading dating ads in the paper. He takes a fancy to what some rough bint has written and replies with his own ad.

They arrange to meet, and lo and behold its his bird who turns up.

They then have a right old laugh about how they both considered cheating on the other, formulated a plan in secret, and actually went to meet a complete stranger.

Heartwarming.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:51:05 am »
Whats that song, from the 60's or 70s

If her Daddies rich - be polite, if hes poor you can shag her?
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:06:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 10:51:05 am
Whats that song, from the 60's or 70s

If her Daddies rich - be polite, if hes poor you can shag her?

Mungo Jerry - In the Summertime
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 11:06:19 am
Mungo Jerry - In the Summertime
.

Thats the one
If her daddy's rich, take her out for a meal
If her daddy's poor, just do what you feel.

Also has the lyric
Have a drink, have a drive, go out and see what you can find

Which was used as in a Drink Driving advert
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 