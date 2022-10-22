« previous next »
Wrong 'un songs..
« on: Today at 03:47:47 pm »
.. songs that make you go 'Hmmmm...'

What songs have you heard that when you realise what the subject is, it makes you think.. WTF?



I'll start with "Baby, it's cold outside" - sung by a wide variety of artists.


If you listen to the words, it's about a girl that wants to go home to her family who will be worried about her and a bloke that is in his own house that wants his wicked way with her.

Despite all her attempts to leave, he interjects. Always felt a bit 'iffy' to me.
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:47:47 pm
.. songs that make you go 'Hmmmm...'

What songs have you heard that when you realise what the subject is, it makes you think.. WTF?



I'll start with "Baby, it's cold outside" - sung by a wide variety of artists.


If you listen to the words, it's about a girl that wants to go home to her family who will be worried about her and a bloke that is in his own house that wants his wicked way with her.

Despite all her attempts to leave, he interjects. Always felt a bit 'iffy' to me.

Yeah, well dodgy song that. The Cerys Matthews/Tom Jones version is the only one I've ever heard and I was like "fucking hell, is he going to rape her?"

The female vocals are bolded below.

The neighbors might think
Baby, it's bad out there
Say, what's in this drink?
No cabs to be had out there
I wish I knew how
Your eyes are like starlight now
To break this spell
I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell

It's been said by me loads of times, but Every Breath You Take is NOT a love song, it's very sinister when listened to properly

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:57:53 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:51:23 pm
Yeah, well dodgy song that. The Cerys Matthews/Tom Jones version is the only one I've ever heard and I was like "fucking hell, is he going to rape her?"

The female vocals are bolded below.

The neighbors might think
Baby, it's bad out there
Say, what's in this drink?
No cabs to be had out there
I wish I knew how
Your eyes are like starlight now
To break this spell
I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell

It's been said by me loads of times, but Every Breath You Take is NOT a love song, it's very sinister when listened to properly



To be fair, it was always meant to be. Amazed me that people thought it was a love song. It was about control


Every breath you take
Every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I'll be watching you.

Every single day
Every word you say
Every game you play
Every night you stay
I'll be watching you.


Every move you make
Every vow you break
Every smile you fake
Every claim you stake
I'll be watching you.

Eeek.



Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:18 pm »
Any song from Gary Glitter.
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:00:18 pm
Any song from Gary Glitter.

Didn't you want to be in his gang?

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:57:53 pm
To be fair, it was always meant to be. Amazed me that people thought it was a love song. It was about control


Every breath you take
Every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I'll be watching you.

Every single day
Every word you say
Every game you play
Every night you stay
I'll be watching you.


Every move you make
Every vow you break
Every smile you fake
Every claim you stake
I'll be watching you.

Eeek.

Sticking with the Police, Dont stand so close to me - is about a Teacher and his pupil, with reference to the book Lolita  :o
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:02:20 pm
Sticking with the Police, Dont stand so close to me - is about a Teacher and his pupil, with reference to the book Lolita  :o

Wow. Really?! Didn't know that.

Just read the lyrics. Kinell.


Ends with

"Just like the old man in
That book by Nabokov"

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 04:02:45 pm
Wow. Really?! Didn't know that.

Young teacher, the subject
Of schoolgirl fantasy
She wants him so badly
Knows what she wants to be
Inside him, there's longing
This girl's an open page
Book marking, she's so close now
This girl is half his age
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Her friends are so jealous
You know how bad girls get
Sometimes it's not so easy
To be the teacher's pet
Temptation, frustration
So bad it makes him cry
Wet bus stop, she's waiting
His car is warm and dry
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me
Loose talk in the classroom
To hurt they try and try
Strong words in the staff room
The accusations fly
It's no use, he sees her
He starts to shake and cough
Just like the old man in
That book by Nabokov
Don't stand, don't stand so
Don't stand so close to me

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:04:38 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:57:53 pm
To be fair, it was always meant to be. Amazed me that people thought it was a love song. It was about control


Every breath you take
Every move you make
Every bond you break
Every step you take
I'll be watching you.

Every single day
Every word you say
Every game you play
Every night you stay
I'll be watching you.


Every move you make
Every vow you break
Every smile you fake
Every claim you stake
I'll be watching you.

Eeek.





The video is so dark and Sting plays that Bass in an agressive manor, the lyrics, when listened to are obviously not nice, yet the amount who have it as a wedding song, Sting has said people come up to him and tell him that and he's like "yeah Ok".

REMs The One I Love is another, its about using people

This one goes out to the one I love
This one goes out to the one I've left behind
A simple prop to occupy my time
This one goes out to the one I love
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm »
The Ballad of Chasey Lain
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:02:20 pm
Sticking with the Police, Dont stand so close to me - is about a Teacher and his pupil, with reference to the book Lolita  :o
Wasn't Sting a teacher? May have been a personal experience.   :-\
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Rod Stewart Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

About going with a Virgin, but in secret, dodgy lyrics too :o

Don't say a word, my virgin child
Just let your inhibitions run wild
The secret is about to unfold
Upstairs before the night's too old

C'mon angel, my heart's on fire
Don't deny your man's desire
'Cause you'd be a fool to stop this tide
Spread your wings and let me come inside
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:04:05 pm
I think its the opposite of wrong 'un Kenny.

Its about Stings experiences as a teacher and him trying to avoid the advances of a schoolgirl crush aimed at him.  (I think)

Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:07:15 pm
Wasn't Sting a teacher? May have been a personal experience.   :-\

There's a book written in 81, L'Historia Bandido and it that he's said that he had 15 yr olds fancying him and he fancied them too and didn't know how he kept his hands off them. He said he never touched anyone while he was a teacher though
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm »
Isnt Sweet Caroline shite but also naughty and weird too?
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:09:49 pm
There's a book written in 81, L'Historia Bandido and it that he's said that he had 15 yr olds fancying him and he fancied them too and didn't know how he kept his hands off them. He said he never touched anyone while he was a teacher though


These lyrics are a bit damming,
It's no use, he sees her
He starts to shake and cough
Just like the old man in
That book by Nabokov

Nabakov is the Lolita novel

Im not accusing Sting of anything btw, but the lyrics - Dodgeville
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:16:52 pm »
Young girl
Get out of my mind
My love for you is way out of line
Better run, girl
You're much too young, girl

With all the charms of a woman
You've kept the secret of your youth
You led me to believe you're old enough
To give me Love
And now it hurts to know the truth

Beneath your perfume and make-up
You're just a baby in disguise
And though you know that it's wrong to be
Alone with me
That come on look is in your eyes

So hurry home to your mama
I'm sure she wonders where you are
Get out of here before I have the time
To change my mind
'Cause I'm afraid we'll go too far
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:16:52 pm
Young girl
Get out of my mind
My love for you is way out of line
Better run, girl
You're much too young, girl

With all the charms of a woman
You've kept the secret of your youth
You led me to believe you're old enough
To give me Love
And now it hurts to know the truth

Beneath your perfume and make-up
You're just a baby in disguise
And though you know that it's wrong to be
Alone with me
That come on look is in your eyes

So hurry home to your mama
I'm sure she wonders where you are
Get out of here before I have the time
To change my mind
'Cause I'm afraid we'll go too far

At least it ends well
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:25:11 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:09:49 pm
There's a book written in 81, L'Historia Bandido and it that he's said that he had 15 yr olds fancying him and he fancied them too and didn't know how he kept his hands off them. He said he never touched anyone while he was a teacher though

Rob. You quoted me before i deleted my post

On reflection and a bit of reading, I do think "Don't Stand so close to me" IS a wrong 'un song :)
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:13:06 pm
Isnt Sweet Caroline shite but also naughty and weird too?

Someone on TAW once referred to it as that noncey song and I havent been able to forget it.
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
"Following You Around" by Morecambe and Wise. 
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 04:18:28 pm
At least it ends well

Well their next song This girl is a woman now has some dodgy lyrics as well

https://mojim.com/usy137933x4x7.htm
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:14:05 pm »
Those songs are part of a rich tradition of jailbait pop that spans everything from Muddy Waters' Good Morning Little Schoolgirl to Wham's I'm Your Man. The really dodgy stuff is in 80's rock like I Want Action by Poison (probably my guiltiest musical pleasure). It's actually worse in the context of the song, which includes leering and mocking laughter:
Quote
I grab my hat and I grab my shoes
Tonight I'm gonna hit the streets and cruise
Down the main strip and check it out
With those schoolgirls a-hangin' around

---

Long legs and short skirts
These girls hit me where it hurts
I can't wait to get my hands on them
I won't give up until they give in

Now I'm not lookin' for a love that lasts
I need a shot and I, I need it fast
If I can't have her, I'll take her and make her

Special mention for Billy Idol's Flesh for Fantasy, which has the immortal couplet:
Quote
Face to face and back to back
You see and feel my sex attack
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 05:09:16 pm
Well their next song This girl is a woman now has some dodgy lyrics as well

https://mojim.com/usy137933x4x7.htm

That sounds like the sequal  :o
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:14:05 pm
Now I'm not lookin' for a love that lasts
I need a shot and I, I need it fast
If I can't have her, I'll take her and make her

That also sounds like a blatant rip-off of the verse from "Urgent" by Foreigner!
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:05:38 pm
That also sounds like a blatant rip-off of the verse from "Urgent" by Foreigner!
Exactly what I thought, because it clearly was!
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
I always felt that 10cc I'm not in love was a bit much but not necessarily in a wrong un way.
Re: Wrong 'un songs..
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:29:16 pm »
Agreed on Baby it's Cold, it always gave me the creeps but also Santa Baby 😯

