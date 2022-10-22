Young girl

Get out of my mind

My love for you is way out of line

Better run, girl

You're much too young, girl



With all the charms of a woman

You've kept the secret of your youth

You led me to believe you're old enough

To give me Love

And now it hurts to know the truth



Beneath your perfume and make-up

You're just a baby in disguise

And though you know that it's wrong to be

Alone with me

That come on look is in your eyes



So hurry home to your mama

I'm sure she wonders where you are

Get out of here before I have the time

To change my mind

'Cause I'm afraid we'll go too far