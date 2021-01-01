Made me laugh how they were sus of Alexander because he wasn't shaking like a leaf and acting like he nearly died just because he had to lie in a box for a couple of minutes. I mean, he was reacting exactly like a grown up adult man should react in that situation ffs, it's just a game.
The other two acting like their lives were really at stake in that card game were the fucking weird ones. They should be chuffed to get to play games like that, it's fun! I'd be gutted if I went on this and didn't get picked for anything and got to do absolutely fuck all.
Thought the same. Its not like theyd been in the coffins overnight is it
theyd have been put in there like five minutes before the rest of the people turned up to get them out. Unpleasant, sure, but Alexanders reaction was way more genuine than Annas.
Did think Leanne was going to go purely based on her reaction to Alexander faithfuls have a bad habit of coming across as dicks at the roundtable and creating loads of suspicion on them. The problem most of them have is that they all have main character syndrome (I know Im going to go tonight). Leanne had a shield and no-one was killed, so she automatically assumes they tried to get rid of her. But as Alexander said, its way more likely that they recruited (or at least tried to recruit) given that a traitor had just been eliminated. Leanne didnt even seem to consider that it might have been Minah (Meina!) they tried to kill instead of her.
Lisa also had a touch of main character syndrome last night, saying she wondered why she was still there and who was protecting her. The answer, of course, is nobody shes not dead because she hasnt been seen as a threat. And then theres just logistics
they can only kill one person a day, they just havent gotten to her yet.
I did think the insistence that one of the players in the card deathmatch must have been a traitor was quite strange. How could a traitor have guaranteed their survival in a game of chance? Or is the idea that traitors wouldnt have known the nature of the game beforehand?
On Charlotte as the next traitor
I get it but think its a mistake for Minah to keep to female traitors only. Having got rid of two female traitors already, I think therell be an assumption that theres at least one male one, so if shed gone for say Alexander (wholl be voted off soon) then shed be protecting herself a bit more. Whereas with Charlotte, shes recruiting someone who just last night was voicing suspicions about her. Probably wont happen, but not impossible that Minah goes tonight and then Charlotte is left as the sole traitor at that point, the logic would definitely suggest theyd think any remaining traitor was male. Getting to the stage where theres not many people left, so it doesnt take many votes to go
and theres several people throwing Minahs name about.