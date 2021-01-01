Made me laugh how they were sus of Alexander because he wasn't shaking like a leaf and acting like he nearly died just because he had to lie in a box for a couple of minutes. I mean, he was reacting exactly like a grown up adult man should react in that situation ffs, it's just a game.



The other two acting like their lives were really at stake in that card game were the fucking weird ones. They should be chuffed to get to play games like that, it's fun! I'd be gutted if I went on this and didn't get picked for anything and got to do absolutely fuck all.



Thought the same. Its not like theyd been in the coffins overnight is it theyd have been put in there like five minutes before the rest of the people turned up to get them out. Unpleasant, sure, but Alexanders reaction was way more genuine than Annas.Did think Leanne was going to go purely based on her reaction to Alexander  faithfuls have a bad habit of coming across as dicks at the roundtable and creating loads of suspicion on them. The problem most of them have is that they all have main character syndrome (I know Im going to go tonight). Leanne had a shield and no-one was killed, so she automatically assumes they tried to get rid of her. But as Alexander said, its way more likely that they recruited (or at least tried to recruit) given that a traitor had just been eliminated. Leanne didnt even seem to consider that it might have been Minah (Meina!) they tried to kill instead of her.Lisa also had a touch of main character syndrome last night, saying she wondered why she was still there and who was protecting her. The answer, of course, is nobody  shes not dead because she hasnt been seen as a threat. And then theres just logistics they can only kill one person a day, they just havent gotten to her yet.I did think the insistence that one of the players in the card deathmatch must have been a traitor was quite strange. How could a traitor have guaranteed their survival in a game of chance? Or is the idea that traitors wouldnt have known the nature of the game beforehand?On Charlotte as the next traitor I get it but think its a mistake for Minah to keep to female traitors only. Having got rid of two female traitors already, I think therell be an assumption that theres at least one male one, so if shed gone for say Alexander (wholl be voted off soon) then shed be protecting herself a bit more. Whereas with Charlotte, shes recruiting someone who just last night was voicing suspicions about her. Probably wont happen, but not impossible that Minah goes tonight and then Charlotte is left as the sole traitor  at that point, the logic would definitely suggest theyd think any remaining traitor was male. Getting to the stage where theres not many people left, so it doesnt take many votes to go and theres several people throwing Minahs name about.