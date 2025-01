The two banishments so far are just mental and just goes to show how thick most of them are. Elen went because she couldnít articulate the reasons for her perfectly reasonable and correct supposition that the traitors were likely women (ie there has only ever been one woman selected in the original 3 previously). Nathan was killed for voicing an opinion but didnít have the wherewithal to defend himself by saying that if they all sit there mute theyíre not going to get the traitors. Way too many sheep who cry at nothing and Iíve only seen proper analysis from Jake and Dan so far and tbf Armaniís sister. I also assume the 3 train evacuees will be back. Hilarious that people think Kas is smart because he looks like Jaz from last year.

Spoiler

They are mental from the viewpoint of trying to get rid of the traitors. However, I'll always maintain the best way to win the game as a faithful is to keep the original traitors in for as long as possible, otherwise they just get replaced and you've got to try and figure it all out again. As a faithful, other faithfuls getting banished is absolutely fine provided it's not you!



If you have a genuine reason for thinking someone is a traitor, it would be best to befriend them so that they protect you, and try and get to the end with them before revealing what you know. Go along with the crowd until then and don't bring attention to yourself. The guy who saw Linda look at Claudia when she said traitors had the best possible chance of doing this, but instead revealed it immediately and will no doubt get murdered at some point for it.