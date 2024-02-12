« previous next »
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #320 on: February 12, 2024, 09:03:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 11, 2024, 05:33:44 pm
Just a few episodes into the Australian version. Initial thoughts are that you can appreciate how good Claudia Winkleman is, watching this.
Had the same thought :D
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #321 on: February 12, 2024, 03:53:14 pm »
Watch her around kids though.
She sets them on fire
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #322 on: February 13, 2024, 02:43:09 pm »
Watched to ep5 of the Australian one.

Didn't like it at first - too many loud/obnoxious people - but it's grown on me

Spoiler
I just hope that that Sam twat doesn't win - like a more extreme Harry without the modicum of charm
[close]

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #323 on: February 13, 2024, 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 12, 2024, 03:53:14 pm
Watch her around kids though.
She sets them on fire


Not really as funny or edgy as you think.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #324 on: February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm »
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #325 on: February 13, 2024, 10:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]

Spoiler
I think if it were down to just Sam and Liam, and the thick c*nt Liam would say "well I guess this means I'm the traitor, then. Sorry, Sam... would you like me to suck your cock?"
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #326 on: February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]

Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #327 on: February 14, 2024, 01:11:33 pm »
Hmmm lots of positive feedback about the Aussie Season 2... might have to start watching it now.

Is the host for S2 still that smooth, aussie actor guy?
I actually liked his style - both fashion and delivery. He was obviously acting, but it was a good example of how to act confident without being cocky. Friendly, warm, affable confidence. Gave off an aura of having everything in control with nothing to worry about. I approve, as a father :D

Him and Claudia would make a good pair if they ever went the route of co-hosts.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #328 on: February 14, 2024, 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am
Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]


It's a fair point.

 :D
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #329 on: February 14, 2024, 01:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on February 14, 2024, 01:11:33 pm
Hmmm lots of positive feedback about the Aussie Season 2... might have to start watching it now.

Is the host for S2 still that smooth, aussie actor guy?
I actually liked his style - both fashion and delivery. He was obviously acting, but it was a good example of how to act confident without being cocky. Friendly, warm, affable confidence. Gave off an aura of having everything in control with nothing to worry about. I approve, as a father :D

Him and Claudia would make a good pair if they ever went the route of co-hosts.

Yeah Rodger (Corsar?). I found him quite amusing.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #330 on: February 15, 2024, 12:41:25 am »
Seems Paul and Zack are Liverpool fans.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #331 on: February 15, 2024, 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on February 15, 2024, 12:41:25 am
Seems Paul and Zack are Liverpool fans.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2024, 02:03:23 pm
Incidentally, Paul is originally from Sintellins and is a big Liverpool fan.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #332 on: February 15, 2024, 01:08:11 pm »
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #333 on: February 15, 2024, 11:20:37 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am
Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]

Now watched ep8

Spoiler
FFS
Like you say, Sarah is a fucking moron
How many times now has that arrogant prick Sam had the finger pointed at him, with good circumstantial evidence, and he just turns to the accuser and says "well you seem suspicious" and Sarah (as well as previous idiots like Hannah, Keith, Gloria, etc) has just gone "oh yeah, I now think that, too" and the smug gobshite survives (and his fat head gets bigger)

I'm in two minds whether to continue, as it'd do my nut in to see that wanker win
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #334 on: February 16, 2024, 11:52:11 am »
Keep watching!
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #335 on: February 16, 2024, 11:58:19 am »
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #336 on: February 17, 2024, 07:57:58 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 12, 2024, 09:03:57 am
Had the same thought :D
Yeah Winkleman is brilliant. Also in Aussies season 1 can they not get drivers FFS. Annoyed me seeing them drive to challenges ;D
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #337 on: February 17, 2024, 07:58:51 am »
Completed season 1 Aussies version. Was excellent. Improved markedly as the numbers went down.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #338 on: February 18, 2024, 10:33:10 am »
Meh.

Spoiler
although glad that that twat Sam didn't win, and he did have a tantrum over the result, I found it quite unsatisfying. Think my issue is that he never got to be banished - and therefore didn't get the comeuppance I wanted - ie, going into the round table unaware of a plot to bin him off.
I hate arrogant, egotistical wankers like him.

Liam having a very belated epiphany was actually quite tragic. Being witnessed on international telly being so easy to manipulate by a cockface who can't even spell "Gloria" (he went "Gloriea") must hurt.

But he wasn't alone. Hannah, Simone, Keith, Gloria all flipped to differing extents at the round table to go away from voting for Sam to switch to voting for Sam's accuser - and all Sam had to say in response to the accuser, every fucking time, was "well you seem suspicious to me, and have gone under the radar, so I think you're a traitor" - before one by one realising too late afterwards that the accuser had been right.

Simone angrily calling them dummies after some flipped away from Sam and onto her was all very well and good, but she'd done the same with Annabelle and Luke.

But, as was said, that Sarah was the dimmest by a mile. An absolute moron.

[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #339 on: February 18, 2024, 04:43:26 pm »
 Bill Hicks was right about people in marketing. Sam illustrated his point.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #340 on: August 22, 2024, 05:57:53 pm »
The Traitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for iPlayer and BBC One 📺
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #341 on: September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 am »
Been watching the New Zealand version, it's good, the second one appears to be better than the first too, after 3 episodes at least
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #342 on: October 3, 2024, 01:03:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 am
Been watching the New Zealand version, it's good, the second one appears to be better than the first too, after 3 episodes at least
this has now landed on iPlayer, I like the host, Paul Henry. I enjoyed both series, definitely worth a watch if you have the time
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #343 on: October 6, 2024, 02:34:28 am »
The Canada game is very good too!

Wow
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #344 on: October 6, 2024, 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 am
Been watching the New Zealand version, it's good, the second one appears to be better than the first too, after 3 episodes at least

Been watching the NZ one (first series). Its good. I like the host.

The traitors have been rubbish though! Some of them might as well go round with a big traitor sign on their head.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #345 on: December 19, 2024, 11:24:36 am »
Only just started this as there's a new season soon. Its quite addictive I must say.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 07:58:27 pm »
Back tonight! Claudia Winkleman is superb.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm »
This is going to be good!
Spoiler
like what they are doing in not revealing whether they are traitors or not at the reveal, it's going to mess with their heads!



[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
That train business great way to start the series.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Dan is my mates son :)
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #350 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:01:33 am
Dan is my mates son :)

My kids took an instant dislike to him. :lmao
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #351 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm
This is going to be good!
Spoiler
like what they are doing in not revealing whether they are traitors or not at the reveal, it's going to mess with their heads!



[close]

Isn't that just for the final?
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #352 on: Today at 09:59:14 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm
This is going to be good!
Spoiler
like what they are doing in not revealing whether they are traitors or not at the reveal, it's going to mess with their heads!



[close]


That's what I thought - but we re-watched that bit and it's like UL says (Winkleman specifically mentions for the final)

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #353 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:18:41 am
My kids took an instant dislike to him. :lmao

I like him! He seems to be a rare example of someone who doesnt get immediately swept along with the groupthink at the round table. He could be this seasons Jaz.

Spoiler
He was still wrong in his accusation but at least it was on rational and plausible grounds.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #354 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Strong first episode.

Spoiler

Laughed at Dan accusing someone of being a Traitor for coming over to console him while a literal Traitor had their arm round his shoulder  ;D

Linda will go in the roundtable, I expect, given she was the major focus of the discussion. Might have been the editing, but she seemed very obvious as a Traitor. As does Armani, loved that her sister immediately clocked something was up.

The twist with losing the roundtable reveal is interesting. Tough decision for the producers as its the source of guaranteed good telly, so they must think losing it will be worthwhile. I think its probably in response to the last few episodes of previous seasons, when they think theyve got most of the traitors out. This way, there could be four left and theyd be reasonable to think 75% of them are traitors.

Assume the three who volunteered to leave at the start will come back. Calculated gamble, but I thought a smart one - if it pays off, they get to go deep into the show when if they stayed they could have been killed in the first episode.

[\spoiler]
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #355 on: Today at 10:53:01 am »
Said to the missus...

Spoiler
This show is definitely suggesting that men are better liars than women! These three are all pretty crap so far, the Scouse girl seems the best of them but the other two are almost caricatures they're that bad at being Traitors. The sister saying to the other two they need to start throwing more names around was so stupid  ;D Fair chance they get two of the Traitors at the next two round tables
[close]
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #356 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:53:01 am
Said to the missus...

Spoiler
This show is definitely suggesting that men are better liars than women! These three are all pretty crap so far, the Scouse girl seems the best of them but the other two are almost caricatures they're that bad at being Traitors. The sister saying to the other two they need to start throwing more names around was so stupid  ;D Fair chance they get two of the Traitors at the next two round tables
[close]

Spoiler
Mina, the Scouse girl, is brilliant. Armani is awful - she definitely wont last much longer. Think well see Mina throw her under the bus very soon. Its clear her sister and a couple of others have rumbled her already.
[close]
