Laughed at Dan accusing someone of being a Traitor for coming over to console him while a literal Traitor had their arm round his shoulder
Linda will go in the roundtable, I expect, given she was the major focus of the discussion. Might have been the editing, but she seemed very obvious as a Traitor. As does Armani, loved that her sister immediately clocked something was up.
The twist with losing the roundtable reveal is interesting. Tough decision for the producers as its the source of guaranteed good telly, so they must think losing it will be worthwhile. I think its probably in response to the last few episodes of previous seasons, when they think theyve got most of the traitors out. This way, there could be four left and theyd be reasonable to think 75% of them are traitors.
Assume the three who volunteered to leave at the start will come back. Calculated gamble, but I thought a smart one - if it pays off, they get to go deep into the show when if they stayed they could have been killed in the first episode.
