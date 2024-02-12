« previous next »
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #320 on: February 12, 2024, 09:03:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 11, 2024, 05:33:44 pm
Just a few episodes into the Australian version. Initial thoughts are that you can appreciate how good Claudia Winkleman is, watching this.
Had the same thought :D
Offline lobsterboy

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #321 on: February 12, 2024, 03:53:14 pm »
Watch her around kids though.
She sets them on fire
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #322 on: February 13, 2024, 02:43:09 pm »
Watched to ep5 of the Australian one.

Didn't like it at first - too many loud/obnoxious people - but it's grown on me

Spoiler
I just hope that that Sam twat doesn't win - like a more extreme Harry without the modicum of charm
[close]

Offline Damo58

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #323 on: February 13, 2024, 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 12, 2024, 03:53:14 pm
Watch her around kids though.
She sets them on fire


Not really as funny or edgy as you think.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #324 on: February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm »
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #325 on: February 13, 2024, 10:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]

Spoiler
I think if it were down to just Sam and Liam, and the thick c*nt Liam would say "well I guess this means I'm the traitor, then. Sorry, Sam... would you like me to suck your cock?"
[close]
Offline smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #326 on: February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2024, 10:26:43 pm
So, after ep7...

Spoiler
The adage about dumb Australians seems to be true.

That Keith thinks he's clever, but he's thick as mince.

I don't get the love-in for that wanker Sam. All he does is point a finger and the cretins go for it. He's like a cockroach. He reminds me of someone from years ago who I can't remember, but I know I fucking hated him. He's not clever and only has front and arrogance. I do hate people like that.
[close]

Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #327 on: February 14, 2024, 01:11:33 pm »
Hmmm lots of positive feedback about the Aussie Season 2... might have to start watching it now.

Is the host for S2 still that smooth, aussie actor guy?
I actually liked his style - both fashion and delivery. He was obviously acting, but it was a good example of how to act confident without being cocky. Friendly, warm, affable confidence. Gave off an aura of having everything in control with nothing to worry about. I approve, as a father :D

Him and Claudia would make a good pair if they ever went the route of co-hosts.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #328 on: February 14, 2024, 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am
Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]


It's a fair point.

 :D
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #329 on: February 14, 2024, 01:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on February 14, 2024, 01:11:33 pm
Hmmm lots of positive feedback about the Aussie Season 2... might have to start watching it now.

Is the host for S2 still that smooth, aussie actor guy?
I actually liked his style - both fashion and delivery. He was obviously acting, but it was a good example of how to act confident without being cocky. Friendly, warm, affable confidence. Gave off an aura of having everything in control with nothing to worry about. I approve, as a father :D

Him and Claudia would make a good pair if they ever went the route of co-hosts.

Yeah Rodger (Corsar?). I found him quite amusing.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #330 on: February 15, 2024, 12:41:25 am »
Seems Paul and Zack are Liverpool fans.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #331 on: February 15, 2024, 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on February 15, 2024, 12:41:25 am
Seems Paul and Zack are Liverpool fans.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2024, 02:03:23 pm
Incidentally, Paul is originally from Sintellins and is a big Liverpool fan.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #332 on: February 15, 2024, 01:08:11 pm »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #333 on: February 15, 2024, 11:20:37 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on February 14, 2024, 06:33:24 am
Spoiler
True, but Keith is Einstein compared to Sarah. Not a great advert for a psychotherapist being so poor at reading people and so easy to manipulate.
[close]

Now watched ep8

Spoiler
FFS
Like you say, Sarah is a fucking moron
How many times now has that arrogant prick Sam had the finger pointed at him, with good circumstantial evidence, and he just turns to the accuser and says "well you seem suspicious" and Sarah (as well as previous idiots like Hannah, Keith, Gloria, etc) has just gone "oh yeah, I now think that, too" and the smug gobshite survives (and his fat head gets bigger)

I'm in two minds whether to continue, as it'd do my nut in to see that wanker win
[close]
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #334 on: February 16, 2024, 11:52:11 am »
Keep watching!
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #335 on: February 16, 2024, 11:58:19 am »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #336 on: February 17, 2024, 07:57:58 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 12, 2024, 09:03:57 am
Had the same thought :D
Yeah Winkleman is brilliant. Also in Aussies season 1 can they not get drivers FFS. Annoyed me seeing them drive to challenges ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #337 on: February 17, 2024, 07:58:51 am »
Completed season 1 Aussies version. Was excellent. Improved markedly as the numbers went down.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #338 on: February 18, 2024, 10:33:10 am »
Meh.

Spoiler
although glad that that twat Sam didn't win, and he did have a tantrum over the result, I found it quite unsatisfying. Think my issue is that he never got to be banished - and therefore didn't get the comeuppance I wanted - ie, going into the round table unaware of a plot to bin him off.
I hate arrogant, egotistical wankers like him.

Liam having a very belated epiphany was actually quite tragic. Being witnessed on international telly being so easy to manipulate by a cockface who can't even spell "Gloria" (he went "Gloriea") must hurt.

But he wasn't alone. Hannah, Simone, Keith, Gloria all flipped to differing extents at the round table to go away from voting for Sam to switch to voting for Sam's accuser - and all Sam had to say in response to the accuser, every fucking time, was "well you seem suspicious to me, and have gone under the radar, so I think you're a traitor" - before one by one realising too late afterwards that the accuser had been right.

Simone angrily calling them dummies after some flipped away from Sam and onto her was all very well and good, but she'd done the same with Annabelle and Luke.

But, as was said, that Sarah was the dimmest by a mile. An absolute moron.

[close]
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #339 on: February 18, 2024, 04:43:26 pm »
 Bill Hicks was right about people in marketing. Sam illustrated his point.
Online Trada

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #340 on: August 22, 2024, 05:57:53 pm »
The Traitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for iPlayer and BBC One 📺
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #341 on: September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 am »
Been watching the New Zealand version, it's good, the second one appears to be better than the first too, after 3 episodes at least
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #342 on: October 3, 2024, 01:03:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 am
Been watching the New Zealand version, it's good, the second one appears to be better than the first too, after 3 episodes at least
this has now landed on iPlayer, I like the host, Paul Henry. I enjoyed both series, definitely worth a watch if you have the time
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:34:28 am »
The Canada game is very good too!

Wow
