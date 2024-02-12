Spoiler

although glad that that twat Sam didn't win, and he did have a tantrum over the result, I found it quite unsatisfying. Think my issue is that he never got to be banished - and therefore didn't get the comeuppance I wanted - ie, going into the round table unaware of a plot to bin him off.

I hate arrogant, egotistical wankers like him.



Liam having a very belated epiphany was actually quite tragic. Being witnessed on international telly being so easy to manipulate by a cockface who can't even spell "Gloria" (he went "Gloriea") must hurt.



But he wasn't alone. Hannah, Simone, Keith, Gloria all flipped to differing extents at the round table to go away from voting for Sam to switch to voting for Sam's accuser - and all Sam had to say in response to the accuser, every fucking time, was "well you seem suspicious to me, and have gone under the radar, so I think you're a traitor" - before one by one realising too late afterwards that the accuser had been right.



Simone angrily calling them dummies after some flipped away from Sam and onto her was all very well and good, but she'd done the same with Annabelle and Luke.



But, as was said, that Sarah was the dimmest by a mile. An absolute moron.



