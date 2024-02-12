Hmmm lots of positive feedback about the Aussie Season 2... might have to start watching it now.
Is the host for S2 still that smooth, aussie actor guy?
I actually liked his style - both fashion and delivery. He was obviously acting, but it was a good example of how to act confident without being cocky. Friendly, warm, affable confidence. Gave off an aura of having everything in control with nothing to worry about. I approve, as a father
Him and Claudia would make a good pair if they ever went the route of co-hosts.