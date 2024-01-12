I like Antony. The Chess instructor guy.He looks like he's just one comment away from kicking the shit out of Zac.Jaz is convinced Paul is a traitor but didn't vote to banish the ginger gobshite. Good fun. Enjoying it.
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....SpoilerSomehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.[close]
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this one
and really enjoying it to be honest!Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
SpoilerI'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.[close]
SpoilerCrazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity[close]Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.SpoilerI'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.[close]
Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.SpoilerI am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor. Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of it. [close]
