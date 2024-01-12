« previous next »
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 12, 2024, 10:30:16 am
I like Antony. The Chess instructor guy.

He looks like he's just one comment away from kicking the shit out of Zac.

Jaz is convinced Paul is a traitor but didn't vote to banish the ginger gobshite. :)

Good fun. Enjoying it.

I like Antony. Hes not very good at explaining himself and ties himself in knots all the time but hes smart.

As for Jaz
He is also smart. He can see right through Paul - Im amazed more of them cant but I guess you dont see it from the same perspective as the players. But he knows that Paul is too popular for him to risk going all in on him, which would only backfire. Sensible to bide his time and go with the herd mentality like LCH says.

The others will cotton on to Paul soon.
I only started watching it because Ash is a colleague of mine. Shes really lovely in real life and definitely not stupid but she made some bad decisions. Cracked under the pressure, I think. Shes been much better at playing her cards close to her chest back in the office - hasnt given anything away!


The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #81 on: January 12, 2024, 09:05:00 pm »
Ash was dumb.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #82 on: January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am »
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
RedKenWah

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #83 on: January 13, 2024, 08:05:02 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
his problem is no one else supports his theory so hes left on his own. Id be surprised if Paul doesnt try and murder him as well and somehow convinces the others to do it as itll be seen as a random one like Tracy. However I do think the rest of the faithfuls will click soon and start thinking that instead of saying someone deffo isnt a traitor, theyll soon realise that they possibly are. Or maybe they wont.
Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #84 on: January 13, 2024, 08:25:37 am »
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this oneand really enjoying it to be honest!

Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
Chris~

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #85 on: January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 13, 2024, 08:25:37 am
Only saw bits of S1, but we seem to be watching this oneand really enjoying it to be honest!

Found myself getting really tensed up during last nights episode 😆 It all looked so blatant (clever editing?!)
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.
Red_Mist

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #86 on: January 13, 2024, 08:41:22 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.

Yeah, at least one person seemed to clock they were in a room together whispering. Felt like a show over risk the producers took there. Anyone remotely observant shouldve noticed at least a couple of them acting weirdly together. Maybe they did and well find out next time.
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #87 on: January 13, 2024, 10:41:03 am »
E6 Spoiler (Last nights)

Anthony did tell them but they wouldn't listen.  He's right too, these idiots are voting people out as traitors based on personality alone.

"Have you finished?!" :lmao
That young girl will cruise through to the money by doing and saying the absolute minimum.  Much like the Welsh girl Meryl did in the last series

Both these girls had obvious disabilities too.  This may just be coincidental, but my cynicism tells me that human nature prevents people from negatively targeting a person with a disability.  I am not saying the girls in question ever once played the "Disabled Card" though.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #88 on: January 13, 2024, 06:09:40 pm »
Not sure why Mollie should be targeted? There's a fair few others not doing much either.
smutchin

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on January 13, 2024, 12:04:31 am
Think the Traitors will win this one unless.....

Somehow Jaz doesn't get murdered. He's rumbled the ginger prick and is smart enough to know the army lad must be a traitor as well after Paul dropped his name as the person who told him that Jaz suspected him. Rooting for Jaz now as the rest of them are absolutely useless.
I feel the early stages of the game are heavily weighted in favour of the traitors but it will get much harder for them as the numbers are whittled down.

I'm also really rooting for Jaz and very pleased he can see right through Paul - his tactics seem very shallow and transparent to me but it's easy to say that when you're watching it on telly. Zack is on to him as well and I think a couple of others are starting to be suspicious.

Jaz is sensible not to go all out for Paul just yet though - he still has too much support. If I were him, I'd be targetting Paul's cheerleaders instead, eg Charlotte - get her eliminated from the game and it will be easier to sway the others against Paul. The Traitors were mad to go after Jonny as he was another strong Paul supporter, as well as being an extremely valuable contributor in all the missions.
swoopy

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
Crazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity
Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.

I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
swoopy

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 13, 2024, 08:30:46 am
I feel like the obvious set up of it was quite immersion breaking for the show. Like the 3 of them go sit outside for ages, or in a library with full camera crews and no one cared when it's supposed to be some secret get together. Like I get it's a TV show, they will regularly get the producers putting them in pairs/groups and saying talk about x, but felt like that pushed it a bit.


They all go and sit off in little groups all the time. The only suspicious thing this time round would have been if someone had gone into the library which doesn't seem the case from the editing. I don't think they have a camera crew following them round in these sort of scenarios as there's loads of cameras hanging down from the roof / on walls they probably use to not make things as obvious.
Buck Pete

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:16:48 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:11:39 am

I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.

I am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor.  Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of  it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Traitors
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:41:51 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:11:39 am
Crazy how Paul got away with it after being in the dungeon and Meg getting murdered. It was quite obvious they'd have got rid of Paul if he was a faithful due to his popularity
Really enjoying this season. The challenges seem better to watch this time round too. Seems like the producers have put a bit more thought into the everything this time round.

I'm not convinced that Diane is going to drink the chalice. I recon she's going to pass it on to someone else who's then going to go. It's not going to be who the traitors wanted off either.
Yeah the episode end would have been before it became obvious that Diane was the target if she was going to drink out of it.
Re: The Traitors
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:16:48 am
Yeah, the cut for the end of Friday's episode defo indicated an unexpected turn of events.

I am thinking what you said, or it perhaps gets passed to a traitor.  Maybe Karen (Diane) just sacks it off and nobody drinks out of  it.
That seems quite likely. Or at least what they want you to think, from the way it was edited.
