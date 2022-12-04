Spoiler

the ending left a sour taste as up until that point it was purely sportsmanship. If you get eliminated as a traitor you shouldn't be able to then effectively tell others who the other traitors are. I think they could solve this by having the nominated person at the table stand out of sight so they can't give anyone a dodgy look (I.e. the look Keiran gave Hannah to say Will is a traitor). I also think they should only be able to say the name they've written and that's it. They can give their reasons in an open discussion once the round table concludes. The comment from Leoran 'parting gift' was another way to cheat effectively - it could only mean Will was a traitor.



I do think Will lost his composure after that. If he had laughed it off and said Keiran blamed him as they were going to vote for someone else he might have got away with it.



I do think if there's more one traitor you're probably best sticking together until the end to share the money. If the rules are the same as this series I can't ever see a traitor going all the way as there'll always be a bitter traitor that openly reveals the other is a traitor to 'save' the rest of the group.



I actually wanted Will to win. He played a blinder.