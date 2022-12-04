Spoiler

They all went into the roundtable with either Wilf or Aaron as the person they were voting for, and all were convinced the remaining traitor was a male. Five minutes of arguing later, and Maddy and Meryl were the only two to get any votes!



Can't wait for Hannah to find out Wilf is a traitor. I've been laughing throughout at how absolutely certain everyone is about their personal theories, even though they've regularly been disproved. And she's so, so certain that he's a faithful, for no reason other than he looked upset when he almost got voted off?



Reckon Wilf manages to win, but if someone can convince Hannah that he's the traitor then it could be curtains as the others will turn on him.



So yeah, have loved it. Although I switch off completely during the challenges, just not interesting enough.