The Traitors

The Traitors
December 4, 2022, 09:25:09 pm
Anyone watched this? New game show on BBC, all based around 3 people that have to try go undetected throughout the whole thing to try win the money.

Its all very dramatic, and seems like they have gone for it budget wise.

Seen one episode so far and I have no idea why they are competing against each other in games etc though and how they would manage to guess who is a traitor.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #1 on: December 4, 2022, 09:29:22 pm
Saw a load of excitable weirdos jumping around in some room and hugging each other. Had no idea what was going on and decided to change the channel very quickly.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #2 on: December 4, 2022, 09:32:35 pm
Quote from: Lycan on December  4, 2022, 09:29:22 pm
Saw a load of excitable weirdos jumping around in some room and hugging each other. Had no idea what was going on and decided to change the channel very quickly.
You were watching something on pornhub?
Re: The Traitors
Reply #3 on: December 4, 2022, 09:44:25 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December  4, 2022, 09:25:09 pm
Anyone watched this? New game show on BBC, all based around 3 people that have to try go undetected throughout the whole thing to try win the money.

Its all very dramatic, and seems like they have gone for it budget wise.

Seen one episode so far and I have no idea why they are competing against each other in games etc though and how they would manage to guess who is a traitor.

Sounds like Mafia/Werewolf.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mafia_(party_game)
Re: The Traitors
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 am
Best telly viewing since Breaking Bad.

Unmissable
Re: The Traitors
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 10:42:08 am
Best telly viewing since Breaking Bad.

Unmissable


A few format issues I feel if they wanted to do another series, but it's put together well and I have been keeping up to date by skipping through a lot of the boring bits.

No chance the faithful lot are coming away with money!
Re: The Traitors
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm

Really enjoyed it (not usually a fan of reality of TV), yet this is something different, fun, compelling - and obviously the tension is ramping up in this final week.

Only 12 episodes in total so quite easy to get into - and so doesn't drag like some other reality shows. Claudia Winkleman has been a pretty good host too - and seem invested in the both the show and the people - which helps a lot).

Spoiler
Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
[close]

I really hope they so a reunion show on this series - be interesting to see how people react to each other... ;D
Re: The Traitors
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:08:28 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm

Spoiler
Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
[close]

Spoiler
I don't think he wanted to, he wanted to just plant seeds so she would be voted out later but it went a big wrong. Kieron will be his downfall now, I reckon only one of them makes it to the end.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:07:00 pm
Really enjoyed it (not usually a fan of reality of TV), yet this is something different, fun, compelling - and obviously the tension is ramping up in this final week.

Only 12 episodes in total so quite easy to get into - and so doesn't drag like some other reality shows. Claudia Winkleman has been a pretty good host too - and seem invested in the both the show and the people - which helps a lot).

Spoiler
Wilf has played a blinder so far - though may have got rid of Amanda a day or so too early (the snake!, though well played) - and now has some trust issues with Kieron going into the Final...
[close]

I really hope they so a reunion show on this series - be interesting to see how people react to each other... ;D

I can't stop giggling when it's on. Fantastic to watch with the missus and daughter and grandkids and watching them reacting to the utter stupidity of so many of the faithful contestants as they continue to make the most insane presumptions about how they are perceived by the others and especially how they perceive their fellow contestants.

A truly genius programme concept. BBC have surely tapped into a ratings goldmine with this. That there will be many ensuing series is clearly guaranteed and the show can only improve [if that's actually possible] as the intricacies of what's needed to progress and the sussing techniques of the contestants become more refined.

 ;D
Re: The Traitors
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:44:31 pm
At the Emptihad tonight so going to have to do some serious spoiler avoidance before I can watch the final episode tomorrow night.

Spoiler
The faithful's seriously believe there is only 1 traitor left amongst them.  So surely whoever goes out first of Wilf and Kieron will essentially hand the cash to the other guy.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
The most stupid thing is the way they all act as if the traitors chose to be traitors. They say "it can't be X, they would never do it". It was out of their hands who was a traitor and the only other option would be to immediately come clean and leave the show. And every single one of them chose to join the show so of course every single one of them would do it if chosen.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:01:50 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:27:50 pm
I can't stop giggling when it's on. Fantastic to watch with the missus and daughter and grandkids and watching them reacting to the utter stupidity of so many of the faithful contestants as they continue to make the most insane presumptions about how they are perceived by the others and especially how they perceive their fellow contestants.

A truly genius programme concept. BBC have surely tapped into a ratings goldmine with this. That there will be many ensuing series is clearly guaranteed and the show can only improve [if that's actually possible] as the intricacies of what's needed to progress and the sussing techniques of the contestants become more refined.

 ;D

I believe it was a show in Australia first, who in turn copied the concept from a slightly similar one in the Netherlands.

Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
The most stupid thing is the way they all act as if the traitors chose to be traitors. They say "it can't be X, they would never do it". It was out of their hands who was a traitor and the only other option would be to immediately come clean and leave the show. And every single one of them chose to join the show so of course every single one of them would do it if chosen.

I always think this, but for me this is one of the reasons I think it is hard to know who is a traitor. Unless someone has incredibly fake reactions surely it's easy to not give away you're a traitor?!

Also think series 2 will need changing as they won't be able to do the breakfast reveal, as it would guarantee the last in is a faithful.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:02:02 pm
Yeah there are many annoyances about the show and things that look contrived.  Its heavily edited too

But its still good fun telly :)

This is where the BBC researchers earn their corn. Weeding out the emotional idiots from the intelligent ruthless bastards who applied to be on the show, before assigning them their roles.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:44:31 pm
At the Emptihad tonight so going to have to do some serious spoiler avoidance before I can watch the final episode tomorrow night.

Spoiler
The faithful's seriously believe there is only 1 traitor left amongst them.  So surely whoever goes out first of Wilf and Kieron will essentially hand the cash to the other guy.
[close]

Same ! Can't believe the BBC have scheduled it on the same night at the reds are playing again. Really want to avoid who wins until tomorrow night. I have a suspicion on which way I think it's going to go though.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:22:45 pm

I assumed it would be shite but have really enjoyed it. The key to its success is that they have just selected normal people rather than Z list morons, influencers and people who have an agent. There's nothing more compelling than watching the behaviour of normal folk. The formula is simple too and it's only 3 times a week so it's not a ridiculous time commitment.

For the second series they'll have the issue that everyone knows the game. They will also be inundated by talentless f*cks looking to forge a career.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:49:11 pm
It's great. Genuinely fascinating insight into the herd mentality aswell. Last night's episode was a case in point -

Spoiler
They all went into the roundtable with either Wilf or Aaron as the person they were voting for, and all were convinced the remaining traitor was a male. Five minutes of arguing later, and Maddy and Meryl were the only two to get any votes!

Can't wait for Hannah to find out Wilf is a traitor. I've been laughing throughout at how absolutely certain everyone is about their personal theories, even though they've regularly been disproved. And she's so, so certain that he's a faithful, for no reason other than he looked upset when he almost got voted off?

Reckon Wilf manages to win, but if someone can convince Hannah that he's the traitor then it could be curtains as the others will turn on him.

So yeah, have loved it. Although I switch off completely during the challenges, just not interesting enough.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
Can you enjoy this even if you cant stand Winkleman?
Re: The Traitors
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
Can you enjoy this even if you cant stand Winkleman?

She's fairly peripheral to the action, more of a facilitator than a presenter.

Just don't be expecting a Kantian introspection of the human psyche!
Re: The Traitors
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:39:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm
Can you enjoy this even if you cant stand Winkleman?

I am so far mate (am not usually a fan of hers)

Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 01:08:28 pm
Spoiler
I don't think he wanted to, he wanted to just plant seeds so she would be voted out later but it went a big wrong. Kieron will be his downfall now, I reckon only one of them makes it to the end.
[close]

Spoiler
Absolutely, that seeding definitely got away from him ;D  And yet I still want him to win!
[close]


Edit: the BBC iPlayer link for the final episode - www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001gdgd/the-traitors-series-1-episode-12

Re: The Traitors
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm
Spoiler
feel like they'd need to close that kind of loophole for a second season. Also felt like the only way to win as the faithful was to be bad at the game and hope the traitors backstabbed, which is an odd watch.
[close]
Re: The Traitors
Reply #20 on: Today at 07:10:54 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm
Spoiler
feel like they'd need to close that kind of loophole for a second season. Also felt like the only way to win as the faithful was to be bad at the game and hope the traitors backstabbed, which is an odd watch.
[close]

Spoiler
Imagine if the first traitor to go out basically just gives in the other 2 early in the series. It would be a shitshow. Ruined the end a bit for me. 
[close]
Re: The Traitors
Reply #21 on: Today at 07:48:00 am
tried to watch it but it just seemed like a lot of people talking and nothing really happening except for some lame tasks

got bored after 2 episodes - maybe i should've stuck with it
Re: The Traitors
Reply #22 on: Today at 07:49:34 am
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 07:48:00 am
tried to watch it but it just seemed like a lot of people talking and nothing really happening except for some lame tasks

got bored after 2 episodes - maybe i should've stuck with it

Watch it on iplayer and skip through the long annoying bits.
Re: The Traitors
Reply #23 on: Today at 07:57:19 am
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 07:49:34 am
Watch it on iplayer and skip through the long annoying bits.

i'll give it another chance after christmas then  :wave

i've avoided all the spoilers so far
