Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday January 14.Location: American Express Community StadiumKick-off: 3pm GMTAllocation: 3,001Disabled allocation: 21 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £26Young adult (Under 21): £26Juniors (Under 18): £18Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am Friday December 16 until 10.45am Monday December 19.First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Monday December 19.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Monday December 19.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Monday December 19.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, premium level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.