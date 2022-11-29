« previous next »
Brighton away selling details

Brighton away selling details
November 29, 2022, 04:10:02 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday January 14.

Location: American Express Community Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Allocation: 3,001

Disabled allocation: 21 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £26

Young adult (Under 21): £26

Juniors (Under 18): £18

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 11 or more games: from 8.15am Friday December 16 until 10.45am Monday December 19.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Monday December 19.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Monday December 19.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: Eight or more games: from 3pm Monday December 19.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, premium level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Tickets purchased include free travel within the local area. Full details can be found here.

Ticket credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/brighton-hove-albion-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details

i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Brighton away selling details
December 10, 2022, 02:34:50 pm
Delete if not allowed but if anyone can't make this and will have one or two spare, and wants to swap for a pair for arsenal at home in April (both credits) let me know!
Re: Brighton away selling details
Yesterday at 04:54:26 pm
Anyone know how many are left on the site ?
Re: Brighton away selling details
Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on Yesterday at 04:54:26 pm
Anyone know how many are left on the site ?

13
Re: Brighton away selling details
Today at 01:05:46 am
Thank you
Re: Brighton away selling details
Today at 11:51:26 am
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
13
There was 21 left at the end of Friday in the 5 sale which started at 3pm the site was under maintenance yesterday and now there is 13 left so God knows where those 8 tickets went.
Re: Brighton away selling details
Today at 02:36:16 pm
Quote from: RedPat on Today at 11:51:26 am
There was 21 left at the end of Friday in the 5 sale which started at 3pm the site was under maintenance yesterday and now there is 13 left so God knows where those 8 tickets went.

Ticket office last minute Christmas presents lol
