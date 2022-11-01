Sorry if there's already a thread on this but I couldn't find one. I've been set a challenge by the good lady to relocate a little summer house thing that was there when we moved in, and in its place pop in a basic box-shaped garden office with plenty of glass. I think I'm starting to figure out how I want to do it, but there are so many aspects of it I don't have a clue about.
Anyone done this? Anyone laid a concrete foundation? Anyone set up services? Anyone know anywhere I can learn this stuff?
All help gratefully appreciated!
Theres loads of good instructional videos knocking about on YouTube.
Ive done it before, and all Ill say is its a load of work, and it will cost you a few bob to do properly. DIY will save you a fortune over getting someone in to do it, and the sense of achievement is boss too.
A lot depends on how far the building is from your house / elec supply, how big you want the building to be (obviously) and how well appointed you want it to be (thickness of material, quality of glazing and doors etc).
Elecy cable needs to be buried a minimum of about 600mm (I went down a full metre) and its a ball ache to dig out by hand if theres any distance involved, or if you have to go under a patio etc. The base can be a pain too, depending on what you want to put in.
Defo doable on your own, and will save you loads of cash if you can, but like I said, it will still cost you a few bob and it is a shitload of work.