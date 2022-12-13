« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2022  (Read 2018 times)

Offline just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #40 on: December 13, 2022, 01:52:29 pm »
1. Alvvays - Blue Rev (this album is an absolute worldy, gets better and better with time)
2. Gang of Youths - angel in realtime. (an album which is packed with FIFA bangers whilst at the same time being a cohesive, full record about identity, loss and guilt)
3. Marcus Mumford - (self-titled) (he still sounds like the guy from Mumford & Sons, but a very enjoyable album depicting a very tough subject matter)
4. Wet Leg - Wet Leg (bangers)
5. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You (still getting my head round the whole thing but some tunes are absolute masterpieces)
6. King Princess - Hold On Baby
7. Maggie Rogers - Surrender
8. Taylor Swift - Midnights
9. Black Country New Road - Ants From Up There
10. George Ezra - Gold Rush Kid
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #41 on: December 13, 2022, 07:14:01 pm »
1. Deaf Havana - "The Present Is A Foreign Land"
2. Kyla La Grange - "While Your Heart's Still Beating"
3. Frank Turner - "FTHC"
4. Rina Sawayama - "Hold The Girl"
5. Capital Theatre - "A Hero's Journey"
6. Bear's Den - "Blue Hours"
7. Carly Rae Jepsen - "The Loneliest Time"
8. Metric - "Formentera"
9. Maggie Rogers - "Surrender"
10. Slipknot - "The End, So Far"

Honorable mention to Denzel Curry's "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" which just misses out.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,448
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #42 on: December 13, 2022, 07:41:27 pm »
1. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
On first listen it was decent but long. The more I listen the better it gets. Magical at times. Can't think of many other bands in the last decade that could put out a double album (two long albums at that), start sensational and then remain with such great quality throughout. The great surprise of the year. 18 songs at a whopping 84 minutes and it never gets dull for a second. Absolutely impossible to choose just one song but Through Me is my current favourite.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5J4ms4gcHrk</a>



2. Alvvays - Blue Rev
One of the great songwriters of our time. Few can write a melody like Molly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tqwQZj2qQZE</a>



3. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
The talent, the control, the creativity. Incredible.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZzR6Y0rcTCc</a>



4. Yumi Zouma - Present Tense

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rph5Yal_hwY</a>



5. NoSo - Stay Proud of Me

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VkfyKwp0NA</a>



6. Grace Ives - Janky Star

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQWO9pnM51Y</a>



7. Barrie - Barbara

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GvWYWqlhz5k</a>



8. Melody's Echo Chamber - Unfold

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RRp_Jcp3-eY</a>



9. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9zeCbFjZfjY</a>



10. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d16iHpd5Xxs</a>


Before I started writing this list I reckoned 2022 wasn't a very good year for music. Having finished this list, 2022 was fucking amazing. Just listen to these albums.  ;D
« Last Edit: December 13, 2022, 07:44:51 pm by telekon »
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #43 on: December 13, 2022, 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  1, 2022, 12:38:42 am
From 1.               Suns Signature-Suns Signature

Blue Dusk/Underwater

to 10. Midnight Rocker- Horace Andymy snip

Easy Money

Black Bull Nova, whoever you are, That is a killer list. I've barely took any notice of new music this year, I've gone off on tangents related to old interests, but I now want to look at/listen to the folks on your list quite deeply. Just based on playing those youtube links through a decent stereo.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,960
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #44 on: December 13, 2022, 08:19:31 pm »
Well, I like em, glad someone else does, a few come from recommendations of others, so hard to sift through all the music out there without tips
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #45 on: December 19, 2022, 04:52:21 pm »
Children of the Sun - Roots
Los Bitchos - Let the Festivities Begin
Marcus King - Young Blood
Ron Trent presents WARM - What Do The Stars Say To You
Wolf Moon  How Do You See Yourself

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gh48tFPfWZM</a>
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #46 on: December 19, 2022, 06:08:22 pm »
Not sure how many Ive got so lets see how this goes. The first 3 are easy although found it really difficult to separate the top two

1. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta - What a comeback. Not as loud, still experimental but really slick and great melodies.
2. Foals - Life Is Yours - This grew on me like a rash and was definitely a large part of my soundtrack of the summer
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights - Another one that is still growing on me. But some really great songs on there and gets better with each listen.

The rest

4. Charli XCX - CRASH
5. Brigade - Dissonance
6. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
7. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace
8. Fatherson - Normal Fears - big disappointment for me this one after their brilliant previous effort
9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
10. The Weeknd - Dawn FM
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
    • Just Words
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #47 on: December 20, 2022, 05:04:38 am »
Nice one Jack.

Found this hasn't been a patch on the last two, but still some amazing work, from many artists that could well have been considered over the hill. Really felt it's been a year for the veterans (The Mars Volta being the perfect example).

Anyway, here's my top 10 and a link to the usual 50, of which the excellent feature artwork was created by our very own SamAteTheRedAcid :)

1. The Lord & Petra Haden: Devotional
2. OFF!: Free LSD
3. Mondkopf: Spring Stories
4. Suede: Autofiction
5. The Mars Volta: The Mars Volta
6. Haress: Ghosts
7. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
8. Enablers: Some Gift
9. Sea Power: Everything Was Forever
10. Pan-American: The Patience Fader
 
http://sun-13.com/2022/12/16/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2022/
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #48 on: December 21, 2022, 01:37:09 am »
Ive not listened to as much new music this year as I usually would (resolution for 2023 sorted). so the top ten is basically all of the ones that Ive enjoyed.

1. Black Country, New Road - Ants from Up There
2. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
3. Taylor Swift - Midnights
4. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
5. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
6. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
7. Rosalía - Motomami
8. Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes
9. Beyoncé - Renaissance
10. Harry Styles - Harrys House
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #49 on: December 21, 2022, 11:31:08 am »
Arctic Monkeys - The Car is high on a lot of end of year lists. It is an easy listen, he said it's like an album of James Bond music I think somewhere which sounds about right.
If they tour with an orchestra it could be a very cool show
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #50 on: December 24, 2022, 11:15:25 am »
1. Alvvays - Blue Rev
2. Beach House - Once Twice Melody
3. SZA - SOS
4. Taylor Swift - Midnights
5. Martha - Please Don't Take Me Back
6. The Beths - Expert in a Dying Field
7. Let's Eat Grandma - Two Ribbons
8. Weyes Blood - And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
9. Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance
10. Nilufer Yanya - Painless
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,151
    • @hartejack
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #51 on: December 27, 2022, 11:29:29 am »
A bump for this thread - hopefully you're all able to enjoy a quiet & lazy few days around new year...an ideal time to get your lists in!

Thanks for those posted so far - looking forward to going through it all.
Logged

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,593
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:02:03 am »
1. Paolo Nutini - Last Night In The Bittersweet
2. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
3. Bloc Party - Alpha Games
4. Jack White - Fear of the Dawn
5. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
6. Fontaines DC - Skinty Fia
7. Metronomy - Small World
8. Miles Kane - Change The Show
9. The Mysterines - Reeling
10. Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:46:02 pm »
1.  Sea Power - Everything Was Forever
2.  Conway The Machine - God Dont Make Mistakes
3.  Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott
4.  Peter Doherty & Frederic Lo - The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
5.  Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
6.  The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees
7.  Viagra Boys - Cave World
8.  Skullcrusher - Quiet the Room
9.  Tim Burgess - Typical Music
10. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:32 pm by Adeemo »
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm »
1.   Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
2.   Alvvays - Blue Rev
3.   Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
4.   Just Mustard  Heart Under
5.   Big Thief - Dragon New Mountain I Believe in You
6.   The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
7.   OFF!: Free LSD
8.   Suede: Autofiction
9.   Martha - Please Don't Take Me Back
10.   PUP  The Unraveling of PUPTheBand
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,663
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 02:46:02 pm

7.  Viagra Boys - Cave World

Saw them at Green Man. In a world swimming with bad band names... these were good  ;D
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,034
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:18:12 pm
Saw them at Green Man. In a world swimming with bad band names... these were good  ;D

Not seen them but heard their music is quite uplifting.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,663
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2022
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:24:52 pm
Not seen them but heard their music is quite uplifting.

I bought their CD with free yearly subscription?
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 