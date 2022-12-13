Not sure how many Ive got so lets see how this goes. The first 3 are easy although found it really difficult to separate the top two



1. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta - What a comeback. Not as loud, still experimental but really slick and great melodies.

2. Foals - Life Is Yours - This grew on me like a rash and was definitely a large part of my soundtrack of the summer

3. Taylor Swift - Midnights - Another one that is still growing on me. But some really great songs on there and gets better with each listen.



The rest



4. Charli XCX - CRASH

5. Brigade - Dissonance

6. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention

7. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace

8. Fatherson - Normal Fears - big disappointment for me this one after their brilliant previous effort

9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

10. The Weeknd - Dawn FM