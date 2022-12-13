Nice one Jack.
Found this hasn't been a patch on the last two, but still some amazing work, from many artists that could well have been considered over the hill. Really felt it's been a year for the veterans (The Mars Volta being the perfect example).
Anyway, here's my top 10 and a link to the usual 50, of which the excellent feature artwork was created by our very own SamAteTheRedAcid
1. The Lord & Petra Haden: Devotional
2. OFF!: Free LSD
3. Mondkopf: Spring Stories
4. Suede: Autofiction
5. The Mars Volta: The Mars Volta
6. Haress: Ghosts
7. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
8. Enablers: Some Gift
9. Sea Power: Everything Was Forever
10. Pan-American: The Patience Fader http://sun-13.com/2022/12/16/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2022/