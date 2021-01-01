I have been in the exact same situation in Philippines, we dived anyway and the pain levels went from bad to terrible.
I am categorically NOT
saying that this is worst case scenario, but it took 2 days off our holiday where I was in too much pain to do anything but lie on the bed and wait for the antibiotics to do their thing. In hindsight I would have done things differently.
I would advise the following. The cost of diving compared with that of a holiday in the Maldives is fuck all. Get her refund and both of you dont go until she's better and then both go together. Diving with your partner is infinitely better than on your own.
Good luck. Its fucking baltic, I wish I was in The Maldives