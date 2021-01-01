Im currently on holiday in the Maldives and my wife and I had booked to go scuba diving tomorrow. She has now come down with an ear infection and has been advised by the doctor that she now cannot dive (meaning I will need to go without her as they will only refund her fee as she is the one with the medical condition).



Shes absolutely desperate to go (more so than me) and has been trying to find out essentially what the risk is of going diving with an ear infection (ie whats the worst that could happen) - her rationale being partly based on the fact that she has a history of ear infections and has previously gone swimming etc even though she had been advised against it and has suffered no adverse effects (my thoughts are that diving would pose significantly more of a risk due to the pressure involved etc but thats purely a guess on my part as I have no medical knowledge).



Clearly my advice to her is to listen to the doctor and not do it but shes been trying to clarify what the worst case scenario is if she did do it (and if that scenario is particularly unpleasant, what the chances are of it materialising,) she has no pain currently (although did previously) but has a feeling of discomfort and fogginess in the ear.



As Ive said above, Ive told her whatever it is theres presumably a chance of permanent damage essentially meaning she may have issues for life and/or never be able to go diving but shes somewhat adamant to find out the risk with it being so rare that you get an opportunity to dive in the Maldives so I thought Id reach out on here to check whether anyone can add anything.



Im fairly sure I know the answer but it would be worth having it confirmed to at least put the matter to bed if nothing else.



Thanks.