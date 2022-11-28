ah they're all good
obviously liverpool winning (almost) anything is preferable to england winning the world cup - but do i want england to win it every time fuck yes!
i always enjoy the classic games, the controversies, the drug cheats, the fixed games (well, you got to ain't you otherwise you're gonna get pretty upset)
get the mates over - get the family involved - nowadays get the whatsapp groups going - wear the cheap t-shirts and wave the large flags yeh
other motorists with their car flags and kids getting all excited and people walking their dogs wrapped in the flag - yes it would be great to have a fair, honest, philanthropic, unprejudiced tournament but you ain't got a fair, honest, philanthropic, unprejudiced world yet so let's not get too high on our holier-than-thou pedestals
fifa's a wank satin but until the clubs and players make a stance then that's all we got - the players and clubs are weak
but it ain't gonna spoil my enjoyment sorry
of course equal rights for all and i hate the extremist zealots who determine who should live and who should die but i won't let them take away my game
this one ain't finished yet but bring on the next tournament and hopefully it's a fairer one and takes place in a fairer world
...and make it every 3 years too as life's too short