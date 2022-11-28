Yeah, I think your age does determine which you think are the best.



I agree with Dr B. that for football the 1970 finals were great with stand out teams and individual brilliance.

The first time I saw a North or South American tournament live thanks to communication satellites in orbit. The crowds were colourful (colour tv had just arrived) and happy and the weather baking hot in Mexico. With just 16 teams taking part the quality was high. In fact 1950 and 1962 are the only post war WCs I havent seen as no live communications from Brazil or Chile.



I naturally enjoyed the 66 version even though the football wasnt great. The best games were definitely at Goodison where the crowds were below capacity believe it or not. I paid at the gate for 2 games there, Brazil 2 Bulgaria 0 and Hungary 3 Brazil 1 where the crowd got behind the underdog in an exciting match with a couple of brilliant goals.

The highest crowd at Goodison was 58,000 believe it or not, well below capacity. That includes a quarter and semi final.



The quarter final at Goodison looked to be the biggest shock in the making as N Korea, yes North, led Portugal 3-0 after 25 mins only for Eusebio to score 4 as Portugal ran out 5-3 winners. Pak Doo-Ik had incredibly scored the goal in N.Koreas final group game win 1-0 over Italy at Ayesome Park, Middlesbrough.



2010 was a low point for me although the current offering hasnt had me eagerly tuning in to watch. FIFA have damaged the greatest sporting event after the Olympics by letting money dominate their selection process in that fateful 2010 decision.