Author Topic: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
Usa 94 was brilliant, Maradona starting on fire then drug banned, Romania and Bulgaria ripping it up with Hagi and Stoichkov, Sweden having a great tournament, the irish, Romario vs Baggio , some cracking goals and big upsets. England werent there too, which made the coverage much more even. The only disappointment was the final, but they all are.

Each to their own, but I thought it was shite. The less said about the final, the better.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
  2014 ran out of puff late on, but having said that they did produce the greatest game of them all

Dunno...

Hungary/Uruguay(reigning champions) in 1954 was supposed to be brilliant, we should ask Black Bull... :D
Brazil/Italy in 1982
Brazil/Netherlands in 1974
France/W Germany in 1982

Assuming you're referencing Germany absolutely pantsing Brazil 7-1, greatness implies at least some measure of a contest, no?

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:24:51 pm »
I suppose there are types of greatness but for sheer jawdroppingness therell never be anything like it.  I suppose Liverpool have got close twice in recent years but even those didnt have that element of utter horror to them.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm »
The one I enjoyed most at the time was 1998 because I bought the shirt and watched it with my mates. But I think all things being equal, the top three are:

1970. Peak Brazil, probably a better England team than 1966, Beckenbauer/Muller West Germany, an Italy side based around 60's Inter and the title-winning Calgiari team, plus The Game of the Century, that demolition final, West Germany pulling back a two-goal deficit against England and arguably the best team, goal and save ever. Lots of goals and the small numbers meant it felt suitably epic. There's a great book about the tournament, Back Home, by Jeff Dawson and I recommend it.

1986. The other Mexico tournament and probably the greatest ever conflagration of great international teams. Maradona's Argentina, that formidable West German team that got to six finals in eight tournaments, Platini's French Euro '84 winners, Danish Dynamite, Tele Santana's Brazil (this time with Careca), the World Cup holers Italy, an England team with packed with flair players and, a Portuguese team with six starters for the next European Cup winners some decent outsiders like Spain, USSR, Uruguay and Scotland. Again, lots of goals, some great games and a lot of memorable moments.

1982. Again, all of the above but probably hampered by the stupid rules. Brazil v Italy and West Germany v France up there with the best games ever.

Worst I remember is 2010 but to be honest I don't think many have been very good the last few years. Too many teams, countries that have no business holding it and players who are exhausted.
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm »
Yeah, '94 for me as well, for all the reasons above.  As for worst, maybe 2014 as I can't remember any of it (Was that were Iceland beat England?).

Idk, i quite enjoyed 2014. I think it was the best of all 2000s and 2010s
Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
I suppose what this thread is saying is that if I give up modern day football, there is enough archive footage to get me to my end. Some games I may not even know the score. Hell, I could probably watch the last 50 years of South American club football.
