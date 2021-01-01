I can access the trailer here fine in the UK







Lovely job on that footage. It just led me into a pleasant few mins watching grainier stuff of Rivellino. Not someone I know much about but he looks an absolute joy.



they say he invented the flip flap which ronaldinho was renowned for. He said he himself that he didnt though, he learned it from a former Japanese team mate who he played with at club level in Brazil.France 98 was probably the best one i remember in terms of quality. 94 was the one i recall with most fondness though because it was the fitrst one i really watched.. 2010 also. 2002 was a bit bizarre but entertaining nonetheless. i remember trying to convince people beforehand that Argentina wouldnt win it and that Brazil will. they were unbelievably hyped up. DIdnt expect them to flop as badly as they did though.anything after 2010 just all blurs into one for me.