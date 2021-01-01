I can't really play. I've never followed international football.



The only World Cup I remember anything about was Argentina 1978. Even then I only remember the crazy ticker-tape by the Argentine fans and everyone in school pretending to be Mario Kempes when we had a kickabout.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM</a>



Ha ha, yeah, everyone was Mario Kempes that year. It also meant we got to see that little genius Ossie Ardiles in the 1st Division, even if it was for Spurs1978 and 1982 stick in the memory for me, 82 for Paolo Rossi, banned and disgraced for match fixing and suddenly becoming the Italian hero and the run and pure joy on the face of Marco Tardelli when he gave Italy a 2-1 lead in the FinalThis one is the worst for all the off field reasons. Not watched any games, I've got the Forest Green v Alvechurch FA cup game on, rather than this afternoons game