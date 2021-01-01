« previous next »
Author Topic: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far  (Read 479 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« on: Today at 03:25:49 pm »
For me the best was 98, and the worst got to be 2010

What's your take?
Online Iska

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm »
Depends what age you are surely?  I was 10 in 1986 and 14 in 1990, so those two.  Objectively though 1986 must be the best cos of Maradona, plus it had games on in the middle of the night and everything.

2010 easily the worst on every metric.
Online demain

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Think the fondest memories of a sporting event tend to be the earliest ones in general. So for me, 1994 and 1998 tend to stand out. I also enjoyed 2006 and 2010, to be fair.

The worst one will be the current edition, the on-field results won't really matter. I didn't enjoy the last two tournaments either.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 03:30:20 pm
Think the fondest memories of a sporting event tend to be the earliest ones in general. So for me, 1994 and 1998 tend to stand out. I also enjoyed 2006 and 2010, to be fair.

The worst one will be the current edition, the on-field results won't really matter. I didn't enjoy the last two tournaments either.

It's funny, i remember 2002 more than i remember 2006
Offline Lastrador

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
98 by far the best I have seen. The amount of great players and all around great squads on that tournament put the most recent WC (especially this one) to absolute shame. Some greatly emotional games.

The worst was 2002. Some great names, but too many big nations underperformed. Awful kick off times. Dodgy as fuck, especially the South Korea games. Just very low quality.
Offline theredguy03

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:42:35 pm »
Germany 2006 was my favourite. Japan and Korea in 2002 wasn't too bad either. Not really a fan of any of the 2010's tournaments.
Online Tobelius

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
-86 and funnily enough -94 for me were the best,the latter perhaps because i had just gotten through my mandatory armed service year,was young and it was a fun summer in many ways.  ;)

2010 and this one the worst for me,2010:shit football and because the sound of the vuvuzelas were permanently burned in my brain and this one because i despise everything about it,the thousands of deaths,FIFA,Qatar you name it i hate it.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:58:57 pm »
I can't really play. I've never followed international football.

The only World Cup I remember anything about was Argentina 1978. Even then I only remember the crazy ticker-tape by the Argentine fans and everyone in school pretending to be Mario Kempes when we had a kickabout.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM</a>
Online rob1966

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:58:57 pm
I can't really play. I've never followed international football.

The only World Cup I remember anything about was Argentina 1978. Even then I only remember the crazy ticker-tape by the Argentine fans and everyone in school pretending to be Mario Kempes when we had a kickabout.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VcmzsMNIRcM</a>

Ha ha, yeah, everyone was Mario Kempes that year. It also meant we got to see that little genius Ossie Ardiles in the 1st Division, even if it was for Spurs

1978 and 1982 stick in the memory for me, 82 for Paolo Rossi, banned and disgraced for match fixing and suddenly becoming the Italian hero and the run and pure joy on the face of Marco Tardelli when he gave Italy a 2-1 lead in the Final

This one is the worst for all the off field reasons. Not watched any games, I've got the Forest Green v Alvechurch FA cup game on, rather than this afternoons game
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:31:14 pm »
1970, not many people can say that


2022 so far, as I've not watched (and not that bothered really either, thought I'd miss it)
Online oojason

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »

The best: Spain '82 for me (beautiful football on show) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0

The worst: Qatar '22 (for obvious reasons) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0


Brazil '70 with an obvious / obligatory mention (though before my time) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937

Black Bull Nova must be older than I thought - or is in fact... a TimeLord! ;D

Offline TheMissionary

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:31:14 pm
1970, not many people can say that


The Brazil Team of 1970 was the best ever, a magnificent team which, considering who was in it, was actually greater than the sum of its parts.  Some teams retire shirt numbers when a "great" player packs in....similarly, in my opinion, the world cup should have just stopped after 1970 'cause nothing was going to top it.   

So 1970 was the best.  Can't comment on a worst one as I haven't really watched one since, got better things to so.  Looking forward to the season starting again though.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:22:28 pm
and the run and pure joy on the face of Marco Tardelli when he gave Italy a 2-1 lead in the Final





Still the greatest goal celebration ever, bar none...

'82 the best for me.

Didn't watch 2018 at all, couldn't be bothered.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:01:58 pm »
Best 1994, worst 2010
Online Red Bird

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:08:24 pm »
2022 the worst by a country mile  truly dreadful football on general show. 1982 was the best when we witnessed some truly beautiful football, hardly seen since.
Offline Samie

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
98 World Cup is the first one I remember properly so it has to be that.

2010 World Cup was pretty crap.
Online S

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
Can only go on ones Im old enough to have watched at the time.

Best - Germany 2006
Worst - South Africa 2010

I tend to enjoy the Euros more. Euro 2008 remains the best tournament Ive ever seen.
Online rob1966

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 05:08:24 pm
2022 the worst by a country mile  truly dreadful football on general show. 1982 was the best when we witnessed some truly beautiful football, hardly seen since.

Got me thinking back to Zico, Socrates and the rest of that Brazil team - best team ever to NOT win a WC Tournament?
Offline Samie

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Got me thinking back to Zico, Socrates and the rest of that Brazil team - best team ever to NOT win a WC Tournament?

74 Dutch team probably just tips it mate.  :D
Online S

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Got me thinking back to Zico, Socrates and the rest of that Brazil team - best team ever to NOT win a WC Tournament?
In terms of individual talent, England 2006 is up there. There Ive said it.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Worst? 94 by a mile.

Best?  86 for me, but enjoyed 98 and 2014 a lot too.
Online rob1966

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:40 pm
74 Dutch team probably just tips it mate.  :D

God yeah, that was a hell of a side too. I can't really remember the 74 WC, but I do remember seeing Cryuff at Anfield in the 76 UEFA cup semi.
Online Red Bird

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:05:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:15:38 pm
Got me thinking back to Zico, Socrates and the rest of that Brazil team - best team ever to NOT win a WC Tournament?
Brilliant footballers, the lot of them. There was also a waspish left-sided attacker, Juniór, who scored a couple of crackers. If you have time, watch the best Brazilian of 1982 World Cup goals on YouTube.
Online Iska

Re: Name the best and the worst World Cup so far
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:19:13 pm »
I was trying to think if there *has* been a best team not to win the world cup since that Brazil 82 side.  Probably not?  I feel like these tourneys actually were always won by the best team.  Probably France 2006, but Italy were worthy winners that year.  Maybe you could offer Argentina 2006 for the cognoscenti.  High quality tournament that year.
