Author Topic: City away in the LC - selling details  (Read 13423 times)

Offline anfieldash

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #240 on: December 16, 2022, 09:43:26 am »
Tickets from first sale just came, they are on their way folks!
Offline NickoH

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #241 on: December 16, 2022, 11:15:02 am »
Nothing from first sale yet.

Just been on the webchat and got told 'Hi Nick, there are delays with the post strikes so we advise for you to wait until the day before the game. if not received then let us know so we can arrange for City to duplicate your tickets for collection there'
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #242 on: December 16, 2022, 11:17:32 am »
I haven't had any post for weeks and went down to my local sorting office today and my ticket from the first sale was there. Worth trying if you haven't received yours before requesting duplicates.
Offline Brains1980

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #243 on: December 16, 2022, 11:24:10 am »
Quote from: NickoH on December 16, 2022, 11:15:02 am
Nothing from first sale yet.

Just been on the webchat and got told 'Hi Nick, there are delays with the post strikes so we advise for you to wait until the day before the game. if not received then let us know so we can arrange for City to duplicate your tickets for collection there'
quote from live chat yesterday  as you are the lead booker, we will have to organise duplicates but we can request them until monday, they have took my details and are going to ring me next week. *1st sale
Online gav91v

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #244 on: December 16, 2022, 02:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Brains1980 on December 16, 2022, 11:24:10 am
quote from live chat yesterday  as you are the lead booker, we will have to organise duplicates but we can request them until monday, they have took my details and are going to ring me next week. *1st sale

Likewise just been on live chat and they have said to get back in touch on Monday if not arrived by then and they will put you down to collect from the Etihad
Offline SingFongFC

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #245 on: December 16, 2022, 02:58:38 pm »
Anyone asked if you can get them for collection in another name? 

Im supposed to be using my mates ticket - hopefully just be a case of him ringing up and asking it to go in my name?
Offline Raffio

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #246 on: December 16, 2022, 03:04:23 pm »
Is there any idea of pubs for us to gather for this or is it an in-and-out job?
Offline Lfcameron7

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #247 on: December 16, 2022, 03:11:39 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on December 16, 2022, 02:58:38 pm
Anyone asked if you can get them for collection in another name? 

Im supposed to be using my mates ticket - hopefully just be a case of him ringing up and asking it to go in my name?

Wondering this too, my mate isnt going and bought mine but hasnt arrived at his yet 🙄
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #248 on: December 16, 2022, 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on December 16, 2022, 11:15:02 am
Nothing from first sale yet.

Just been on the webchat and got told 'Hi Nick, there are delays with the post strikes so we advise for you to wait until the day before the game. if not received then let us know so we can arrange for City to duplicate your tickets for collection there'
Had the same answer, havent received my City tickets from the first sale 28/11, but my villa away 5/12 arrived last week after 3 days.
They havent sent them have they ?
Offline SDFKOP

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #249 on: December 16, 2022, 04:15:49 pm »
Had mine turn up from second sale today  :)
Offline adamc_5*

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #250 on: December 16, 2022, 04:43:06 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on December 16, 2022, 04:15:49 pm
Had mine turn up from second sale today  :)

Same for me :-)
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #251 on: December 16, 2022, 06:54:15 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on December 16, 2022, 04:15:49 pm
Had mine turn up from second sale today  :)
same here
Offline Red210

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #252 on: December 16, 2022, 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on December 16, 2022, 04:15:49 pm
Had mine turn up from second sale today  :)

Still waiting for mine from 2nd sale...hope it comes soon
Offline Alf

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #253 on: December 17, 2022, 11:57:47 am »
My tickets for City & Villa arrived today. Posted on 2 & 6 December.
Offline Brains1980

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #254 on: December 17, 2022, 12:32:36 pm »
1st sale City arrived this morning
Online Craig67

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #255 on: December 17, 2022, 10:18:52 pm »
Mine arrived today as well...... postmarked 01/12.
My mate (from second sale) still waiting on his though.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #256 on: December 17, 2022, 11:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Raffio on December 16, 2022, 03:04:23 pm
Is there any idea of pubs for us to gather for this or is it an in-and-out job?

Used to be a pub called Champagne Charlie's when they first moved in but haven't heard of anyone going there for years. So don't know what it's like now or even if it's still open. A lot of pubs in City centre are okay but I prefer to just drink in Liverpool and jump on the train with cans.

Of course, it's fuck all compared to what it used to be like but people still end in bother if they go off the beaten track. So unless you're with people who know Manc you're best having a drink in town and jumping on the train. It's easy compared to Maine Road though. Drank in Manchester lots of times pre match in the last 20 years without problems but only when I've been with people who know it better than me.

Nowhere to gather and sing, if that's what you mean. But loads of places in town to just have a few drinks.
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #257 on: December 18, 2022, 08:39:01 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 17, 2022, 11:38:39 pm
Used to be a pub called Champagne Charlie's when they first moved in but haven't heard of anyone going there for years. So don't know what it's like now or even if it's still open. A lot of pubs in City centre are okay but I prefer to just drink in Liverpool and jump on the train with cans.

Of course, it's fuck all compared to what it used to be like but people still end in bother if they go off the beaten track. So unless you're with people who know Manc you're best having a drink in town and jumping on the train. It's easy compared to Maine Road though. Drank in Manchester lots of times pre match in the last 20 years without problems but only when I've been with people who know it better than me.

Nowhere to gather and sing, if that's what you mean. But loads of places in town to just have a few drinks.
so you wouldn't advise walking from Piccadilly?
Offline carl123uk

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #258 on: December 18, 2022, 11:34:24 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on December 18, 2022, 08:39:01 am
so you wouldn't advise walking from Piccadilly?

Yeah I've done it both ways with zero issues.
Offline swoopy

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #259 on: December 18, 2022, 11:41:30 am »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on December 18, 2022, 08:39:01 am
so you wouldn't advise walking from Piccadilly?

I've done it in the past and it was fine.
Looks like it's rail replacement busses back to Liverpool after the game though!
Offline tgfcoton

City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:40:42 am »
Still no city tickets arrived as yet from 1st sale rather disappointingly. Looks like collection of replacements it will be then before the game
Offline SingFongFC

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 03:18:00 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on December 16, 2022, 02:58:38 pm
Anyone asked if you can get them for collection in another name? 

Im supposed to be using my mates ticket - hopefully just be a case of him ringing up and asking it to go in my name?

To anyone looking for the answer to this - Ive been told on live chat just now that duplicates can only be collected by lead booker who has to have photo ID which is a massive pain
Offline NickoH

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm »
Quote from: tgfcoton on Yesterday at 11:40:42 am
Still no city tickets arrived as yet from 1st sale rather disappointingly. Looks like collection of replacements it will be then before the game

Same here at the moment
Online BigRed07

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:43:00 pm
Same here at the moment

Same and todays post has been  :'(
Offline LFCagro77

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Still lo luck here either.

going to head to local sorting office tomorrow and see if theyve landed there
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 08:07:13 pm »
Nothing for me, what do I need to do to arrange dups?  Still on live chat all day tomorrow?
Online diddyfaz-golborne

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:31:32 am »
My ticket (booked via FF by my mate) has not arrived at his address. My mate contacted the Live Chat yesterday and was told nothing will be done until Thursday, possible pickup at the ground but must be collected by myself the 'ticket holder'.
