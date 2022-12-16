Is there any idea of pubs for us to gather for this or is it an in-and-out job?



Used to be a pub called Champagne Charlie's when they first moved in but haven't heard of anyone going there for years. So don't know what it's like now or even if it's still open. A lot of pubs in City centre are okay but I prefer to just drink in Liverpool and jump on the train with cans.Of course, it's fuck all compared to what it used to be like but people still end in bother if they go off the beaten track. So unless you're with people who know Manc you're best having a drink in town and jumping on the train. It's easy compared to Maine Road though. Drank in Manchester lots of times pre match in the last 20 years without problems but only when I've been with people who know it better than me.Nowhere to gather and sing, if that's what you mean. But loads of places in town to just have a few drinks.