City away in the LC - selling details

TeddyTime33

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:19:22 pm
Its collections from Anfield not from the Etihad.
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm
yes I know I have 5hrs in Liverpool before my bus leaves so should have just done collection
Ahh right, fair enough.
AR48

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:31:43 pm
The 2nd sale sale sold out within 15 mins so it never even dropped to the 3rd advertised sale so I reckon that they'll be quite a few that missed out.

Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!
tasmichkata

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 pm
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

Depends on the next away allocation. Wimbledon back in 2015 was with games played 10 years ago.
Brains1980

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 09:00:33 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:04:14 pm
Where've you seen that mate - or did you contact them already......and what about second sale ?
I contacted them. Just to confirm I had selected post and that was reply I was given. Not sure about 2nd sale mate
stoz

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:14:59 am
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:17:41 pm
Surely theyll now stop using MK Dons. If its used next year, theyll be going back 4 years!

When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
loveisreal

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:25:09 am
less than ten left but not sure they'll bother dropping it
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:34:13 am
Quote from: stoz on Today at 08:14:59 am
When we next get a small allocation, they'll have to go back to Burton in 2016.
Or another Exeter then back to 2011!
deanloco9

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:13:52 am
Any chance this is gonna drop today?
30fiver

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #209 on: Today at 10:31:53 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:13:52 am
Any chance this is gonna drop today?

It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:32:28 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:31:53 am
It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish
It should do although I doubt that they'll even bother.
loveisreal

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:36:12 am
there are only two tickets showing, bet they'll just disappear them
deanloco9

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:41:15 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:31:53 am
It'd drop to the third sale if it did that never happened... leicester away 2017 ish

Doubt they would go Leicester away after MK Dons, Probably would just go to free for all STH & Members and lucky dip who gets them
Craig S

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:44:01 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:41:15 am
Doubt they would go Leicester away after MK Dons, Probably would just go to free for all STH & Members and lucky dip who gets them

It literally says in the selling notice, that it will drop to Leicester only as the 3rd sale.
deanloco9

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:49:20 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:44:01 am
It literally says in the selling notice, that it will drop to Leicester only as the 3rd sale.

Wow! Thank you, I missed that due to the date changes and putting the sale back up! That is surprising they've gone that far back for this but with our ticket office nothing ever surprises me  :butt
deanloco9

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #215 on: Today at 10:50:07 am
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 10:36:12 am
there are only two tickets showing, bet they'll just disappear them

Wouldn't shock me one bit! Distribute them to those in the office!
JohnRed

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #216 on: Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\
ABJ

Re: City away in the LC - selling details
Reply #217 on: Today at 12:28:42 pm
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 12:23:32 pm
Anyone still waiting on the ticket in the post? :-\
A mate is still waiting for some from the 2nd sale.
