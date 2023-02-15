« previous next »
My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...

Good to hear mate, we did the same thing with my mum. Cremation and then had a remembering mum event with all her friends and stuff.
Sounds like the perfect send off for her mate.  Exactly how she wanted it.

Quote from: kj999 on February 15, 2023, 03:51:16 pm
Today was Mum's cremation. It was a completely private, non-attended event. This was her wish, and Dad's.
We had an online event last Friday whereby people posted on mum's Facebook wall a tribute, gathered with a few friends if they wished,took some photos, and said goodbye in their own way. It was lovely to see pics and tribultes from all over the place. We already told everyone that mum's cremation would be a completely private, non-attended event. It was at 8.30am this morning. I simply lit a candle, sat in my garden in Bali, held my fiancee and my cat (my mum loved my cat, Kolo, she called him her 'Grandcat' coz I don't have any kids...) sang YNWA and then had a minutes silence, the three of us, thousands of miles away... and said our final goodbye.

Rest in Peace, Mum.
Forever in our hearts.

it must have been so sad for you

aw 'grandcat' - things like that are so personal

nice that you sang YNWA - what a lovely send off
Thinking of you, kj.

May your Mum rest in peace. ♥️
Sorry for your loss mate  :(
That sounds like a really lovely send off.
Sorry to hear, kj. My thoughts are with you, hope you're doing okay.
So sorry for your loss :( YNWA
Thanks guys ❤️
So sorry for you xx. I lost my Mum 6 months ago and it still hurts so much.  All I can say is be kind to yourself and remember the good times. xx
Quote from: Millie on February 16, 2023, 06:22:07 am
So sorry for you xx. I lost my Mum 6 months ago and it still hurts so much.  All I can say is be kind to yourself and remember the good times. xx

So sorry to hear that mate :(

It's the hardest thing ever.

I lost my sister, 40, to cancer last year. It was awful. But we knew it was coming... itwas 3 years from diagnosis. She was given 2 years, so to get to 3 was a bonus.

With mum it was so short. Such a shock. I can never be the same without mum.

It is the hardest thing to go through.

6 months is nothing, i know. I hope at least in 6 months, you feel a tiny bit of progress, towards whatever makes it easier.

YNWA mate
Quote from: kj999 on November 22, 2022, 04:38:13 am
Hi RAWKers.

I really don't know what else to do to seek some solace, comfort, or even just information, so I'm coming here in the hope that someone has experienced something like this and can offer any words of ... well i don't know what I want really. I feel very disconcerted and need to hear anything that might be deemed as positive, because I am terrified and fearing the worst.

My mum is 65, and in generally decent health. Certainly has never showed a single sign of any mental or cognitive illness ever in her life. I live in Bali and I video call home to mum and dad every single Sunday evening, without fail. So I can certainly tell if something is up with either of them.

Anyway, before this weeks call, my Dad WhatsApp's me seperately (not in the group WhatsApp we have) to say "just to ward you son, in case your mum says something weird" I was like, what do you mean? He says "she's been getting easily confused a lot this week, saying things that never happened etc"

Anyway so I called, and in about 20 minute call, my mum was indeed talking nonsense, remebering events that never happened, and seemingly forgetting what she was trying to say half the time. I asked 'what did you do at the weekend' my mum answers 'we took the car to the garage to get fixed' (they don't have a car and havent had one for years). She asked me what I was doing this week i said 'watching the World Cup' and she answered 'oh, yor dad was watching a game yesterday' (he wasn't). Then she told me she had booked a table for us at a restaurant to all have dinner together, which she hadn't, and as I'm in Bali it wouldnt be something we would do normally anyway. She said 'we have visitors (which is true), we are going out for dinner' but made reference to two totally different people even tho the visitors were in the room with her.

Anyway I ended the call and was very disturbed and alarmed... it seemed like my mum was completely losing the plot.

Later that evening my dad messaged me to say that mum had discovred that she had ran out of thyroid medicine a few weeks ago and forgot to order more. A bit of relief as a lack of thyroid meds could explain her strange behaviour... but this relief was shattered when my dad went to the Doc to check and the Doc said she was taken off Thyroid meds 4 years ago... so actually unlikely to be that and is another figment of my mums imagination.

Then yesterday one of her mates turned up at the door out of the blue, apparently my mum invited her but she didnt remembr.. anyway she came in for a cuppa and my dad said he was listening to what my mum was telling her and it was another load of absolute made up events that my mum seems to have invented out of thin air, but telling her mate it happened yesterday or this week or whatever and none of it actually happened.

I'm absolutely terrified. Of course my thoughts imediately turn to those scary things, Alzhiemers or Dementia. I don't know much about them and have never lived with or had a loved one affected by them. But this doesn't seem to fit... it's come on all so suddenly, literally in a week, and she has zero previous of this, usually as sharp as a nail. Also not really 'forgetting' things, more liike she is just making things up that never happened but then telling people about it like it was real events.

She's had bloods but we have to wait a week for results  ::)
And at the speed at which she is 'deterioraring' (i hesitate to use that word...i mean the symptoms are getting worse) then i don't know what to think.

If anyone has any knowledge of this kind of thing or has heard of instances like this? I don't really know what i am expecting really but more just I am going out of my mind with worry and wondering if anyone else has experienced behaviour like this from a loved one, and what it was... :'(

it's just over 3 months since i opened this thread ... how fast :(
Quote from: kj999 on February 17, 2023, 05:07:17 pm
it's just over 3 months since i opened this thread ... how fast :(

You've been through so much in that 3mths mate it'll feel like a whirlwind where everything else stood still.

I still can't decide which is the easiest to deal with, a sudden loss or one you've prepared for for months.

I lost my parents fairly recently in both situations.  Dad first unexpectedly, he went to A&E not feeling great one Monday morning, was transferred to another hospital by ambulance the same day, was put on life support on the Thursday which we were advised to turn off on the Saturday.

I can still see him on the trolley before they said he was being taken to ICU and that was it.  I never saw him conscious again.  Never got to say goodbye whilst he was aware of me.

My mum had dementia and had been in a home for nearly a year, so it was just a matter of when but I did get to say goodbye and I do believe she knew it was me the last time I visited.

Remember with fondness not sadness all those little things that made her special and give yourself time to grieve.

Quote from: reddebs on February 17, 2023, 05:30:15 pm
You've been through so much in that 3mths mate it'll feel like a whirlwind where everything else stood still.

I still can't decide which is the easiest to deal with, a sudden loss or one you've prepared for for months.

I lost my parents fairly recently in both situations.  Dad first unexpectedly, he went to A&E not feeling great one Monday morning, was transferred to another hospital by ambulance the same day, was put on life support on the Thursday which we were advised to turn off on the Saturday.

I can still see him on the trolley before they said he was being taken to ICU and that was it.  I never saw him conscious again.  Never got to say goodbye whilst he was aware of me.

My mum had dementia and had been in a home for nearly a year, so it was just a matter of when but I did get to say goodbye and I do believe she knew it was me the last time I visited.

Remember with fondness not sadness all those little things that made her special and give yourself time to grieve.



Oh my goodness, so sorry to hear about your dad, what an awful experience :(

Whilst mum's deterioration was fast, it was nothing as sudden as that :(

Because I live overseas and had to return to Bali, I knew when I said goodbye to mum in early January, that there was a chance I may not see her again, if the chemo wasn;t successful. No way did I envisage that she would pass away a week later... I foresaw perhaps a struggle with the illness for a few months and then maybe i'd have to get on a plane pronto in March/April or whatever... in a way I'm glad that she didn't suffer months of chemo if it wasn't going to be ultimlately successful anyway... but because I HAD to leave, I said goodbye to mum when she was still relatively cognitive and happy... I hugged her hoping it would not be the last time but knowing deep down it might be... it gives me a certain closure in a way. We spent 5 or 6 hours together the day I left... laughing and smiling... mum wasn't all there but she was certainly herself. Then i hugged her, said goodbye, and left to the airport. I never saw her again obviously. But the last day I spent with mum was a nice one :) It doesn't soften the pain of her going from healthy to gone in 3 months though, but it does provide a smidgen of solace at least...

Whereas with my sister who died in June last year, she was diagnosed with secondary cancer in June 2019 and given 18-24 months... so we knew we had a limited time... she made it to almost 3 years.... so everything after the second year was a bonus. SHe lived as full a life as she could for those last 3 years and we were forever grateful for the extra time she had, even though being robbed of my younger sister before her 42nd birthday still hurts so much.

Fuck cancer.

