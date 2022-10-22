« previous next »
Author Topic: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...  (Read 224 times)

Offline kj999

My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« on: Today at 04:38:13 am »
Hi RAWKers.

I really don't know what else to do to seek some solace, comfort, or even just information, so I'm coming here in the hope that someone has experienced something like this and can offer any words of ... well i don't know what I want really. I feel very disconcerted and need to hear anything that might be deemed as positive, because I am terrified and fearing the worst.

My mum is 65, and in generally decent health. Certainly has never showed a single sign of any mental or cognitive illness ever in her life. I live in Bali and I video call home to mum and dad every single Sunday evening, without fail. So I can certainly tell if something is up with either of them.

Anyway, before this weeks call, my Dad WhatsApp's me seperately (not in the group WhatsApp we have) to say "just to ward you son, in case your mum says something weird" I was like, what do you mean? He says "she's been getting easily confused a lot this week, saying things that never happened etc"

Anyway so I called, and in about 20 minute call, my mum was indeed talking nonsense, remebering events that never happened, and seemingly forgetting what she was trying to say half the time. I asked 'what did you do at the weekend' my mum answers 'we took the car to the garage to get fixed' (they don't have a car and havent had one for years). She asked me what I was doing this week i said 'watching the World Cup' and she answered 'oh, yor dad was watching a game yesterday' (he wasn't). Then she told me she had booked a table for us at a restaurant to all have dinner together, which she hadn't, and as I'm in Bali it wouldnt be something we would do normally anyway. She said 'we have visitors (which is true), we are going out for dinner' but made reference to two totally different people even tho the visitors were in the room with her.

Anyway I ended the call and was very disturbed and alarmed... it seemed like my mum was completely losing the plot.

Later that evening my dad messaged me to say that mum had discovred that she had ran out of thyroid medicine a few weeks ago and forgot to order more. A bit of relief as a lack of thyroid meds could explain her strange behaviour... but this relief was shattered when my dad went to the Doc to check and the Doc said she was taken off Thyroid meds 4 years ago... so actually unlikely to be that and is another figment of my mums imagination.

Then yesterday one of her mates turned up at the door out of the blue, apparently my mum invited her but she didnt remembr.. anyway she came in for a cuppa and my dad said he was listening to what my mum was telling her and it was another load of absolute made up events that my mum seems to have invented out of thin air, but telling her mate it happened yesterday or this week or whatever and none of it actually happened.

I'm absolutely terrified. Of course my thoughts imediately turn to those scary things, Alzhiemers or Dementia. I don't know much about them and have never lived with or had a loved one affected by them. But this doesn't seem to fit... it's come on all so suddenly, literally in a week, and she has zero previous of this, usually as sharp as a nail. Also not really 'forgetting' things, more liike she is just making things up that never happened but then telling people about it like it was real events.

She's had bloods but we have to wait a week for results  ::)
And at the speed at which she is 'deterioraring' (i hesitate to use that word...i mean the symptoms are getting worse) then i don't know what to think.

If anyone has any knowledge of this kind of thing or has heard of instances like this? I don't really know what i am expecting really but more just I am going out of my mind with worry and wondering if anyone else has experienced behaviour like this from a loved one, and what it was... :'(
Offline telekon

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:13:40 am »
Hey mate, sorry to hear.

I have zero expertise in the field, but why didn't your dad just take her to the doctor? He should have done that at the first sign of it, like the very first instance she was saying nonsensical or untrue things?

To me, again, no medical training, it seems like the results of a stroke or aneurysm.

I'd ask your dad to take her to the hospital so that she can get a proper examination, evaluation, and testing.

All the best to you and your family.
Offline kj999

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:48:26 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:13:40 am
Hey mate, sorry to hear.

I have zero expertise in the field, but why didn't your dad just take her to the doctor? He should have done that at the first sign of it, like the very first instance she was saying nonsensical or untrue things?

To me, again, no medical training, it seems like the results of a stroke or aneurysm.

I'd ask your dad to take her to the hospital so that she can get a proper examination, evaluation, and testing.

All the best to you and your family.

He took her when it became very apparent, and she's had bloods taken. But they said we have to wait for the bloods results now before they can do anything else.
Offline duvva

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:20 am »
Sorry to hear this. Again no expert, but I spent a short time in hospital 10 years ago and one chap on my ward started acting very similarly, doing strange things, forgetting stuff etc. it turned out he had developed an infection (I think it was urinary), and apparently it can bring on similar type behaviour and symptoms to a person with dementia. Once they started antibiotics he was fine again.

Obviously it dont sound great from what you describe but occasionally there can be another explanation, but equally dont want to give you any false hope.

Fingers crossed for you all
Online reddebs

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:58:24 am »
Hi mate really sorry that this has happened and that you're on the other side of the world and feeling so helpless.

That does sound very similar to my mum when she had a minor stroke so I'm surprised all they've done is take bloods.

Having said that it could also be an infection as mum also displayed those symptoms frequently at the onset of one.

I'm not a medic but saw enough with my mum from a young age to recognise the signs however she was an insulin dependent diabetic so any imbalances to her blood sugars would display similar symptoms.   

I'd be inclined to take her to A&E if she doesn't improve before you get her blood results and get dad to insist it's totally out of character and happened out of the blue.

Offline No666

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:27 am »
I have some experience of dementia and old people (writing features questioning the experts in the field, running workshops with sufferers, own father having had it) but I am not a medic. Alzheimer's would not present that suddenly. Does the blood test cover a UTI? (Usually pee tested in my experience). UTI is a prime cause of confusion in the elderly. Also dehydration doesn't help - is she drinking enough water during the day?
Good luck, mate.
Online El Lobo

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Has she been in hospital for anything else recently? A long shot but the missus Nan was in hospital recently for an operation on her bowel and had a few med changes and she had about two weeks of very odd behaviour, she was in hospital for a week and she was convinced that they were taking her to a room during the night and water torturing her, there were men with guns patrolling the corridors at night, she was sending messages to loads of people telling them she was worried about getting out, she was constantly ringing her lawyer to ask him to document everything as she was going to sue the government when she got out and bring it all crashing down but she's absolutely fine now
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:45:15 am »
To second what Lobo is saying, my dad had a brief spell two or three years ago where he wasn't really there mentally and it turned out it was to do with medication he was on for an unrelated medical issue. He's fine now. Is she on any medication for anything at the moment?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:28:16 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:04:27 am
I have some experience of dementia and old people (writing features questioning the experts in the field, running workshops with sufferers, own father having had it) but I am not a medic. Alzheimer's would not present that suddenly. Does the blood test cover a UTI? (Usually pee tested in my experience). UTI is a prime cause of confusion in the elderly. Also dehydration doesn't help - is she drinking enough water during the day?
Good luck, mate.
I'm so sorry to hear this, kj999.

I just wanted to say that my experience is similar to this post by No666.

I used to care for elderly and/or disabled people and have seen how Urinary Tract Infection can cause great confusion. We also had this with my late father-in-law, who became extremely confused when he had UTIs. I had no idea such infection could cause such symptoms until I worked with them and saw it for myself.

As distressing as it is, it can be addressed, so hopefully this is what's going on here rather than something more serious.

All the best, and please let us know how things go.
Online TheRedBaron

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:40:03 am »
My dad had the same symptoms about a month ago and it turned out to be an enlarged prostate which had stopped his kidneys working and caused a UTI. I would get your dad to take her to A&E and get a proper check out. My dad got sorted and he is fine now.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: My mum is misremembering things, acting very strange, making things up...
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:53:22 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:04:27 am
I have some experience of dementia and old people (writing features questioning the experts in the field, running workshops with sufferers, own father having had it) but I am not a medic. Alzheimer's would not present that suddenly. Does the blood test cover a UTI? (Usually pee tested in my experience). UTI is a prime cause of confusion in the elderly. Also dehydration doesn't help - is she drinking enough water during the day?
Good luck, mate.


I agree about UTI's causing mayhem with the mental facilties of more elderly people, so could be this (but I'd have thought the Doctor would have tested for it? Isn't it normally a urine sample?)

The symptoms do sound like dementia. They describe my mum's behaviour almost exactly (she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 3 years ago). They're symptoms that can, unfortunately, creep up on you. They did with my wife's mum. She'd always been a bit dizzy and so everyone wrote off the initial mild sysmptoms. My wife's dad died, followed days after by her mum's sister having a massive stroke and dying. We initially thought she'd had a bit of a mental health episode as she started exhibiting confusion and memory loss, but it became apparent she had developed dementia and was subsequently diagnosed (Alzheimer's). 

With my mum, the onset was a little more gradual, but there was a point when it was like a bit of a cliff-edge in terms of regression. She also snaps into and out of her delusions.

KJ, with you being in Bali, you're not seeing your mum regularly and perhaps haven't witnessed some milder symptoms that were stepping stones, so maybe this hasn't been as totally sudden as it seems.

I do hope this is a temporary thing and she regains full mental fitness shortly. However, if it is dementia, then there are medications that can slow the regression - but they're most effective when started early on. My dad buries his head in the sand for months and refused to even talk to my mum about it. It took me and my wife (we had had experience with her mum) going behind their backs to hatch a plan with her GP to get her in for a 'routine' check-up, where he did a memory & behaviour test. Things progressed from that - but despite the GP explainign it to her and her seeming to accept it, she's since visciously denied having any problem whenever I've tried to talk to her about it (my dad did try once, she flared at him, and he won't go there again)

Good luck with it - but don't let your dad sit on this. Fight for a diagnosis.
