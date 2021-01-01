« previous next »
Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD

NICHOLLS1986

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
Samuel Etoo (07-11)

Forward qualities needed:
- insane pace
- lethal finisher and creator
- tactical versatility to play centrally or on wing
- high defensive workrate (able to play as defensive wingforward)
- impressive dribbling and shooting technique
- big game player
- football IQ, able to play in both possession, counter attack and pressing systems



RobbieRedman

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
Dennis Bergkamp 98-02




Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
George Weah (1994-1998)

Betty Blue

Re: Diamond Anniversary Draft (1962 - 2022) - SELECTION THREAD
Roberto Ayala (00-04) >>>> John Clark (Clark's job was to sweep up anything that managed to get past the wall that was McNeill, hence his nickname, "The Brush". He was fairly comfortable on the ball and often tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, although he only scored 3 goals in his entire career and rarely crossed the halfway line. He was also regarded for his consistency, composure and reliability. In other words that's Ayala)



Eric Gerets (85-89) >>>> Jim Craig (Craig is often cited as the weakest member of the Lisbon Lions, mostly remembered for giving away the penalty to Inter in the 1967 final. However, he also played with a lot of heart and would do anything for the shirt, which is why Jock liked him. He wasn't as attacking as Gemmel on the other side, but he could get forward when needed. Hence, why I'm going for Gerets here. A good all-rounder with bags of determination and the kind of player I'm sure Jock would've loved in his teams)

