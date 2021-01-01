For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?





(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... )

Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of MaradonaThe stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.Modern football is just so fucked.