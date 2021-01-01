« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 222696 times)

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 09:43:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 09:44:16 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:16:28 pm
For someone who's just won the world cup and broken all sorts of records, you'd think he'd look happier.... he looks a little bisht off don't you think?


(On a more serious note, the climax of what will be claimed as The Greatest World Cup Final Ever....... and how many empty seats in that iconic pic...? Says it all. It's the live attendance version of switching off the telly at the final whistle. Modern footie, folks..... :wanker)

Weren't most of the fans on the pitch at this point?
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 09:43:13 pm
Indeed mate. It's doing the rounds and being compared to this iconic pic of Maradona



The stark difference of a packed stadium, no phones and just sheer joy of people taking in the moment.

Modern football is just so fucked.
Some stadium that. Always loved the sight of the Azteca stadium
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,378
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 07:00:59 pm
Poor Messi couldn't remove that damn coat fast enough. The player wants to be crowned World Champion in his national jersey, not some stupid overcoat FFS. Fuck off Qatar!

Im sure the hundreds of millions hell receive from Qatar laundered through PSG will make him ok with wearing his nans cardigan for 5 mins.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,304
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 10:31:18 pm »
Scenes in Buenos Aires today.









Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,797
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 10:50:32 pm »
Benzema wouldve made a huge difference today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 