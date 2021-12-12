« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12560 on: Today at 12:14:32 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:47:49 am
Some videos here mate - I haven't checked them (am not watching any of this World Cup), but these should show what happened - or not...


'Croatia penalty shout with no VAR review. 75th minute' - https://streamin.me/v/6f3c1781 & https://goalrush.xyz/nAz4Yhq2 & https://streamag.com/?id=x37SS5

On .19 and .25 of the streamag video clip you can see the Moroccan players foot deflect as he makes contact.  He seems to make a desperate swing as he's falling and Gvardiol is past him - penalty for me albeit a soft and stupid one to give away.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12561 on: Today at 12:14:34 pm
Ever so slightly tenuous but we could have a Northern Irish World Cup winner! :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64011522
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12562 on: Today at 12:22:57 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 12:14:34 pm
Ever so slightly tenuous but we could have a Northern Irish World Cup winner! :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64011522
to be fair I had no idea he was Argentine until this world cup. A Mac Allister who plays for Brighton, playing for Argentina in a world cup final  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12563 on: Today at 12:32:29 pm
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12564 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12565 on: Today at 12:41:28 pm
I actually googled him a couple of weeks back and the results suggested his family were from Fife. Glad to see common sense has prevailed and he's Irish.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12566 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm
still want france to feckin win
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12567 on: Today at 12:46:07 pm
I was fucking proud as punch when someone told me the oldest Skyscraper in Buenos Aires was the Kavanagh Building. Loads of Irish went there and Im told Maradonas mas mas maiden name was Odlum - like in the flour family - true story

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kavanagh_building
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12568 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 12:42:20 pm
still want france to feckin win

C'est moi !

It's got nowt to do with the Falkands or that goal in 1986 whatsover. I've spent in total about six years in France and have some good mates out there.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12569 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm
France XI vs Argentina: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - O.Dembélé, Mbappé, Giroud.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12570 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm
So I guess we can all support Messi and Argentina now. Idiotic by Deschamps.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12571 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm
How can you drop a player whos been solid in every game he played and had the game of his life against a very good Morocco team.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12572 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:08:57 pm
France XI vs Argentina: Lloris - Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T.Hernandez - Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot - O.Dembélé, Mbappé, Giroud.

Konate playing backup to Upamecano and Varane  ;D

Deschamp doesn't deserve two world cups!  He's such a shite manager.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12573 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:15:12 pm
How can you drop a player whos been solid in every game he played and had the game of his life against a very good Morocco team.

Because Deschamp is a twat!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12574 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm
Fully expecting Messi to roll an over aggressive Upamecano, just like Gvardiol.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12575 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm
Di Maria starts for ARG.

Argentina:
Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Messi, Álvarez
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12576 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm
Would rather France won, because I dislike this Argentina side, but it would be funny to see France lose after a typical Upamecano blunder.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12577 on: Today at 01:24:19 pm
Want Argies to win now, Deschamps being a clown is no shock.  ::)

Unless Ibou comers on to get the winner.  :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12578 on: Today at 01:24:35 pm
No Konate?

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Hope Messi shows those two clowns their arses here
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12579 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm
Still want France to win.  That Argentine side isn't likeable at all!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12580 on: Today at 01:43:38 pm
Don't like this Argie side but just want to see Messi lift it. It would be true footballing justice to one of the greatest players we've witnessed.

Would be crazy if France win it again, that too without Benzema, again!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12581 on: Today at 01:50:58 pm
Fucks sake. No Ibou. Shocker.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12582 on: Today at 01:52:55 pm
A reminder that FIFA have made Argentina wear white shorts instead of their traditional navy, and France are wearing navy shorts instead of their white ones because this is FIFA and we can't have nice things.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12583 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:19 pm
Want Argies to win now, Deschamps being a clown is no shock.  ::)

Unless Ibou comers on to get the winner.  :D
Messi, Di Maria and co will will eat that defence alive. They finally got  a clean sheet in the semi-final and dropped their best defender. F*ck off France.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12584 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm
Would love Argentina to win it but it's got to be France hasn't it?

Argentina are too emotional and that rarely works in a final. But 2018 final esque with the way we were then compared to a dogged, experienced Madrid team. The French are cool, composed, ruthless with all the know-how necessary to get through whatevers thrown at them.

If I was a betting man I'd say 2 nil France, first goal early second half, Argentina lose their heads chasing it, man sent off and then done on the counter late on.
