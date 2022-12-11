Apologies if already posted - haven't been in this thread much during the World Cup...':-FIFA faced criticism for their coverage of a crunch match that ultimately saw Germany sent packing.'An English TV crew were reportedly left staggered after being told by FIFA not to publish clarifying images of Japan's winner over Spain at the World Cup, leaving millions of viewers in the dark. The global football governing body instead published the images themselves a day after the final whistle, which confirmed Germany's exit from Qatar.''Japan's win wasn't without controversy, either, as Ao Tanaka's winner was called into question due to the ball appearing to go out of play beforehand.An image went viral on social media which showed green grass between the bottom of the ball and the touchline, suggesting that a goal-kick should have been given.However, a birds-eye view of the ball showed that it just about stayed in play and Germany's exit from the tournament was justified. Still, those watching on were left blind until the day afterwards, when FIFA finally published the clarifying images.'